30 Fashion and Beauty Gifts I Hope to Unwrap This Holiday Season

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

In my opinion, holiday gift shopping can be a slippery slope. I can have every intention of finding the best gifts for my friends and family, but it’s also very easy for me to get swept away with my own wish list once I see what’s on the market. If I come across an item that I want, it’s most likely the sign of an excellent gift. So I compiled a list of these highly covetable fashion and beauty finds, which anyone would be thrilled to receive and which I’m also secretly hoping to unwrap this season. Winter essentials by Jenni Kayne, a classic pair of riding boots, and hydrating beauty products are all included. Keep scrolling to shop the 30 gifts that I’m keeping my fingers crossed for.

Aligne Hui Oversized Leather Jacket $550 at Aligne I’m convinced this oversized leather jacket will become my entire winter personality. The brown-black colorway is so unique and has a cool vintage feel.

Ann Taylor Cashmere Shawl Collar Wrap Sweater $298 at Ann Taylor This elevated cashmere top works for both classic everyday outfits and festive holiday party ensembles.

Mango Satin-Waist Wool Pants $130 at Mango The satin waist detail makes these black wool pants a little dressier than their casual counterparts.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine $24 at Sephora This lip balm is the secret to hydrated and moisturized lips. It especially comes in handy when combatting the dry winter air.

Coach Outlet Small Tote in Shearling $349 at Coach Outlet A soft shearling tote has been on my wish list for far too long, and I’d happily gift myself with this one.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond 1⅘ct. tw. Round Brilliant Cluster Ear Jacket Earrings $2,000 at Lightbox The jewelry industry saw a surge in demand for lab-grown diamonds this year, making them a very special gift this holiday season. I’d personally love to unwrap these ear jackets by Lightbox.

DKNY Justine Slip On Sneaker $159 at DKNY These cool sneakers have comfort written all over them.

Textale Fresh Rain-Repel Hoodie $120 at Textale I’d recommend buying this hoodie for someone special in your life (so you can steal it for yourself later).

Butter London Merry Majesty 2-Piece Mini Nail Lacquer Set $18 at QVC This nail lacquer set gives you the option to go bold or do something a little subtler.

Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan $525 at Jenni Kayne I love the way this chic cardigan by Jenni Kayne strikes the perfect balance between a structured jacket and a cozy sweater. The quality of this piece is undeniable, making it a wardrobe mainstay.

Sophie Rue Ila Long Sleeve Mixed Media Dress $218 at Nordstrom A classic black midi dress never hurt anybody, and this one is ideal for colder weather.

Coach Outlet Meadow Shoulder Bag $211 at Coach Outlet The gift of stylish practicality.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick $33 at QVC This eye shadow stick has completely changed my makeup routine for the better. It lasts all day and is perfect for when I’m on the go.

Tory Burch Cap-Toe Pump $298 at Tory Burch Meet Tory Burch’s elegant twist on the classic ballet flat.

Eva Remenyi Artemis Wave Earrings Gold $162 at Seezona These are not your average gold stud earrings. The distinct shape and texture of this pair add a stylish touch to any day or night ensemble.