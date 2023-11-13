30 Fashion and Beauty Gifts I Hope to Unwrap This Holiday Season

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
In my opinion, holiday gift shopping can be a slippery slope. I can have every intention of finding the best gifts for my friends and family, but it’s also very easy for me to get swept away with my own wish list once I see what’s on the market. If I come across an item that I want, it’s most likely the sign of an excellent gift. So I compiled a list of these highly covetable fashion and beauty finds, which anyone would be thrilled to receive and which I’m also secretly hoping to unwrap this season. Winter essentials by Jenni Kayne, a classic pair of riding boots, and hydrating beauty products are all included. Keep scrolling to shop the 30 gifts that I’m keeping my fingers crossed for.
I’m convinced this oversized leather jacket will become my entire winter personality. The brown-black colorway is so unique and has a cool vintage feel.
This elevated cashmere top works for both classic everyday outfits and festive holiday party ensembles.
The satin waist detail makes these black wool pants a little dressier than their casual counterparts.
This lip balm is the secret to hydrated and moisturized lips. It especially comes in handy when combatting the dry winter air.
A soft shearling tote has been on my wish list for far too long, and I’d happily gift myself with this one.
The jewelry industry saw a surge in demand for lab-grown diamonds this year, making them a very special gift this holiday season. I’d personally love to unwrap these ear jackets by Lightbox.
I’d recommend buying this hoodie for someone special in your life (so you can steal it for yourself later).
This nail lacquer set gives you the option to go bold or do something a little subtler.
I love the way this chic cardigan by Jenni Kayne strikes the perfect balance between a structured jacket and a cozy sweater. The quality of this piece is undeniable, making it a wardrobe mainstay.
A classic black midi dress never hurt anybody, and this one is ideal for colder weather.
This eye shadow stick has completely changed my makeup routine for the better. It lasts all day and is perfect for when I’m on the go.
These are not your average gold stud earrings. The distinct shape and texture of this pair add a stylish touch to any day or night ensemble.
Cute pajama sets will forever be my go-to holiday gift whenever I’m in doubt.