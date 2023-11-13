30 Fashion and Beauty Gifts I Hope to Unwrap This Holiday Season

Fingers crossed.

fashion editor Raina Mendonça
(Image credit: Raina Mendonça)
Raina Mendonça
By Raina Mendonça
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

In my opinion, holiday gift shopping can be a slippery slope. I can have every intention of finding the best gifts for my friends and family, but it’s also very easy for me to get swept away with my own wish list once I see what’s on the market. If I come across an item that I want, it’s most likely the sign of an excellent gift. So I compiled a list of these highly covetable fashion and beauty finds, which anyone would be thrilled to receive and which I’m also secretly hoping to unwrap this season. Winter essentials by Jenni Kayne, a classic pair of riding boots, and hydrating beauty products are all included. Keep scrolling to shop the 30 gifts that I’m keeping my fingers crossed for.

Aligne Hui Oversized Leather Jacket

I’m convinced this oversized leather jacket will become my entire winter personality. The brown-black colorway is so unique and has a cool vintage feel.

Ann Taylor Cashmere Shawl Collar Wrap Sweater

This elevated cashmere top works for both classic everyday outfits and festive holiday party ensembles.

Mango Satin-Waist Wool Pants

The satin waist detail makes these black wool pants a little dressier than their casual counterparts.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine

This lip balm is the secret to hydrated and moisturized lips. It especially comes in handy when combatting the dry winter air.

Coach Outlet Small Tote in Shearling

A soft shearling tote has been on my wish list for far too long, and I’d happily gift myself with this one.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond 1⅘ct. tw. Round Brilliant Cluster Ear Jacket Earrings

The jewelry industry saw a surge in demand for lab-grown diamonds this year, making them a very special gift this holiday season. I’d personally love to unwrap these ear jackets by Lightbox.

DKNY Justine Slip On Sneaker

These cool sneakers have comfort written all over them.

Textale Fresh Rain-Repel Hoodie

I’d recommend buying this hoodie for someone special in your life (so you can steal it for yourself later).

Butter London Merry Majesty 2-Piece Mini Nail Lacquer Set

This nail lacquer set gives you the option to go bold or do something a little subtler.

Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan

I love the way this chic cardigan by Jenni Kayne strikes the perfect balance between a structured jacket and a cozy sweater. The quality of this piece is undeniable, making it a wardrobe mainstay.

Sophie Rue Ila Long Sleeve Mixed Media Dress

A classic black midi dress never hurt anybody, and this one is ideal for colder weather.

Coach Outlet Meadow Shoulder Bag

The gift of stylish practicality.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick

This eye shadow stick has completely changed my makeup routine for the better. It lasts all day and is perfect for when I’m on the go.

Tory Burch Cap-Toe Pump

Meet Tory Burch’s elegant twist on the classic ballet flat.

Eva Remenyi Artemis Wave Earrings Gold

These are not your average gold stud earrings. The distinct shape and texture of this pair add a stylish touch to any day or night ensemble.

Ann Taylor Piped Pajama Set

Cute pajama sets will forever be my go-to holiday gift whenever I’m in doubt.