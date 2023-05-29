My Bags Are Packed to Go OOO—These Are the Pieces I’m Bringing to Italy

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
I’m taking a long-overdue vacation to Italy in a few weeks, and in true fashion-editor form, I thought about my outfits first. Italians embody chic, effortless style, so my summer in Italy has to be on par.
I’ve put a lot of thought into my vacation edit. I tend to pack pieces from my everyday wardrobe along with a few warm-weather staples, and the following items have secured a spot on my vacation essentials list: Denim shorts, classic ribbed tanks, lots of linen, and a matching set or two are a must (because I love pieces that can be worn together and separately). I’m also not going to pass up the opportunity to mimic the iconic Italian glow with a full face of cream products, and of course, sunscreen is key. The below has been thoroughly curated, so keep reading for all the items to add to your checked luggage on your next vacay.
To maximize my vacation wardrobe, I’ll also wear this skirt with a rib-knit tank for that effortless look.
I take a pared-back approach to skincare when I’m away from home, but I always have the basics covered. This hyaluronic acid–infused eye cream is a must.
Yes, it’s a steep price, but Augustinus Bader is the ultimate luxury, and the rich cream does wonders to keep my combination skin happy in rain or shine.
It’s time to put my basket bags on hold for this wooden-beaded Cult Gaia piece while I’m roaming around Rome.
In case you didn’t notice, I love a good ribbed tank. It’s the most versatile piece you could take on vacation and gives you endless outfit options.
Knee-length shorts are a new obsession of mine that does not seem to be going away anytime soon. I’ll be taking this Rag & Bone pair with me, thank you.
This will be one of the many pairs of sunglasses I’ll be wearing on rotation—one for each Italian city I visit.
It’s not summer if you don’t whip out a trusty white-denim jacket.
Olaplex No. 3 is the only product I need to keep my locks looking shiny and luscious.
Will I be wearing this cult-favorite tank top while eating pasta? Yes. Will I avoid stains? Probably not, but at least I’ll look cute.
Stopping just above the ankles, these black linen trousers are the perfect length to wear to dinner at Giolitti.
I finally took the plunge and bought these editor-loved sandals courtesy of The Row.
I’m also taking another pair of denim Bermuda shorts in a darker wash.
I’m giving the Pillow Talk liner a well-deserved rest. The Iconic Nude shade pairs perfectly with the Laura Mercier gloss.
It’s hard to imagine a time when Birkenstocks weren’t in style. Now, they’re an editor staple and the perfect shoe to wear while walking the Italian streets.
To help keep my vacation manicure looking fresh the entire time.
The Beauty Pie SPF and Primer duo eliminates the need to pack multiple products.
This will not only elevate my day look but also add an extra layer of protection from the Italian sun.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
