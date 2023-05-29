My Bags Are Packed to Go OOO—These Are the Pieces I’m Bringing to Italy

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I’m taking a long-overdue vacation to Italy in a few weeks, and in true fashion-editor form, I thought about my outfits first. Italians embody chic, effortless style, so my summer in Italy has to be on par.

I’ve put a lot of thought into my vacation edit. I tend to pack pieces from my everyday wardrobe along with a few warm-weather staples, and the following items have secured a spot on my vacation essentials list: Denim shorts, classic ribbed tanks, lots of linen, and a matching set or two are a must (because I love pieces that can be worn together and separately). I’m also not going to pass up the opportunity to mimic the iconic Italian glow with a full face of cream products, and of course, sunscreen is key. The below has been thoroughly curated, so keep reading for all the items to add to your checked luggage on your next vacay.

COS Cropped Sleeveless Shirt $89 at COS This set just screams, “I’m on vacation. Please, do not disturb.”

COS Voluminous Gathered Maxi Skirt $135 at COS To maximize my vacation wardrobe, I’ll also wear this skirt with a rib-knit tank for that effortless look.

Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Elastic Lifting Eye Serum $60 at Beauty Pie I take a pared-back approach to skincare when I’m away from home, but I always have the basics covered. This hyaluronic acid–infused eye cream is a must.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $290 at Augustinus Bader $92 at Nordstrom Yes, it’s a steep price, but Augustinus Bader is the ultimate luxury, and the rich cream does wonders to keep my combination skin happy in rain or shine.

Cult Gaia Cora Beaded Wood and Linen Tote $200 at Net-a-Porter It’s time to put my basket bags on hold for this wooden-beaded Cult Gaia piece while I’m roaming around Rome.

COS Ribbed Tank Top $22 at COS In case you didn’t notice, I love a good ribbed tank. It’s the most versatile piece you could take on vacation and gives you endless outfit options.

Rag & Bone Vintage Distressed Denim Bermuda Shorts $195 at Saks Fifth Avenue Knee-length shorts are a new obsession of mine that does not seem to be going away anytime soon. I’ll be taking this Rag & Bone pair with me, thank you.

Saint Laurent Lily Sunglasses $350 at QVC This will be one of the many pairs of sunglasses I’ll be wearing on rotation—one for each Italian city I visit.

Chico’s White Cropped Denim Jacket $129 at Chico’s It’s not summer if you don’t whip out a trusty white-denim jacket.

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector $30 at QVC $30 at Sephora Olaplex No. 3 is the only product I need to keep my locks looking shiny and luscious.

The Frankie Shop Eva Padded-Shoulder Organic-Cotton Tank Top $70 at MatchesFashion Will I be wearing this cult-favorite tank top while eating pasta? Yes. Will I avoid stains? Probably not, but at least I’ll look cute.

H&M Ankle-Length Linen Pants $35 at H&M Stopping just above the ankles, these black linen trousers are the perfect length to wear to dinner at Giolitti.

The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops $925 at Net-a-Porter I finally took the plunge and bought these editor-loved sandals courtesy of The Row.

Frame Bermuda Frayed Denim Shorts $220 at Net-a-Porter I’m also taking another pair of denim Bermuda shorts in a darker wash.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt $30 at H&M Your luggage is incomplete without a linen shirt.

Nars Mini Radiant Creamy Concealer $15 at Sephora A classic product in travel size.

Soma Cotton Gauze Cami Was $44, Now $31 at Soma These cotton-gauze pajamas are a godsend on those hot and humid nights.

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid $29 at Rhode There’s no way I’m leaving my glazed-skin product behind.

Laura Mercier Lip Glacé in Rose $28 at Space NK It looks like a lip gloss but feels like a lip balm–I’m obsessed.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude $25 at Sephora I’m giving the Pillow Talk liner a well-deserved rest. The Iconic Nude shade pairs perfectly with the Laura Mercier gloss.

Chico’s Cotton Blend Wide Leg Crops $119 at Chico’s I’ll be wearing these with the tee above.

SheGlam Glowin’ Up Stick in Camel Suede $5 at SheGlam I’m never going to part with my SheGlam bronzing stick.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals $140 at QVC It’s hard to imagine a time when Birkenstocks weren’t in style. Now, they’re an editor staple and the perfect shoe to wear while walking the Italian streets.

Chico’s Neutral Coil Bracelet $35 at Chico’s There’s no better time to add to my arm stack.

L’Occitane Shea Golden Latte Nail & Cuticle Oil $22 at QVC To help keep my vacation manicure looking fresh the entire time.

Beauty Pie FeatherLight UVA/UVB SPF 50 Sunscreen With Primer $50 at Beauty Pie The Beauty Pie SPF and Primer duo eliminates the need to pack multiple products.

Chico’s Black Trim Straw Sun Hat Was $60, Now $30 at Chico’s This will not only elevate my day look but also add an extra layer of protection from the Italian sun.