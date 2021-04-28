The 20 Best Denim Shorts of 2022 for Grown-Ups
Is there an outfit they don't work with?
By Taylor Ayers published
Like a breezy dress or comfortable sandals, denim shorts are a summer essential. We're not (just) talking about Daisy Dukes, also known as the booty-skimming jean shorts you wore for every summer activity in the mid-'00s. Today's jean shorts are all grown up, and—yes—can even be worn to work, if you know how to style them. (Though if you're looking for itty-bitty options to throw into your carry-on for a day at the beach, those styles have only got better with time, too.) In short (get it?), there are no downsides to them: You can denim shorts dress up or down, and they seem to get comfier with each and every wear.
Still, as with jeans, there are a lot of options available. Some are super-short and flirty, some hit mid-thigh for a work-appropriate look, and others range from mom jeans-esque to distressed black denim. You can pick from low-rise or high-waisted styles, and there are endless washes, styles, and lengths to peruse. We know finding the perfect denim that looks good and feels good can be a pain, and that's why we've done the hard work for you.
Madewell Denim Workwear Shorts
Your soon-to-be favorites, these denim shorts by Madewell have the perfect loose fit through the thigh and feature flap pockets in the back that give it a slight vintage feel.
Raey Tahiti Frayed-Hem Denim Shorts
We love this conventional gray-wash denim with subtle distressing. For a chill weekend vibe, wear this style with a vintage band tee, sneakers, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.
Reformation Charlie Denim Shorts
These mid-rise shorts are perfect for hot summer days, whether you're walking along the boardwalk or lounging in the grass at a park. Style with a vintage tee and pair with minimalist sandals; don't forget to top things off with a bucket hat.
Uniqlo Women U Denim Shorts
The perfect weekend-ready shorts under $40. I purchased these at the start of spring, knowing they'll be my go-to staple all summer song. Featuring a deep-blue wash, a high-rise waist, and a straight leg silhouette, these shorts are destined to be your summertime staple as well.
EB Denim OG Shorts
Want to get yourself a piece of Hailey Bieber's closet? These upcycled jean shorts by EB Denim are reconstructed from vintage Levi 501s and restitched in the front and back for a slightly different silhouette to your typical shorts.
3x1 Raw Edge Denim Shorts
These 3x1 raw-edge cut-offs are made to be well-loved. The light stonewash can easily be paired with a graphic tee, an oversized blazer, and a kitten heel for a night out on the town.
KSUBI Misfit Denim Shorts
Your go-to for off-duty denim, these ultra-distressed shorts have heavily shredded holes for a broken-in look. Wear over your bikini with sandals and shades for a day on the lake.
EDWIN Cai Distressed High Waist Denim Cutoff Shorts
For bottoms that already have that lived-in quality, throw on this pair from EDWIN. The relaxed fit and frayed edges can be worn with a simple ribbed tank for a casual day look.
LE JEAN Lexi High Waist Denim Cutoff Shorts
This pair of LE JEAN shorts are perfect for any off-duty outing. The frayed hem and faded finish can easily be dressed up with an espadrille and a flirty top for a summer date night.
BLANKNYC The Barrow High Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts
Give your summer wardrobe some whimsy with an tie-dye pattern that you don't have to DIY.
Re/Done Patchwork Denim Shorts
These patchwork shorts by Re/Done are even cooler than than their typical pairs of reconstructed denim. Use the French-tuck technique and tuck a white button-down into these high waisted shorts for a relaxed look.
FRAME Denim Cuffed Paperbag Shorts
A paper bag waist will add interest to your typical denim. Pair this light wash denim short with a simple bodysuit and an slip-on sandal to add some flair to your basics.
SLVRLAKE Grace Shorts
This denim short-culotte is a winner for casual Fridays at the office. Pair them with a structured blazer, a pair of kitten heels, and personal jewels, like a signet ring or delicate necklace.
Etica Sydney High Rise Short
I loved my black short shorts when I was 15, but now I try not to wear anything that might reveal too much. As an alternative to my black shorts of yesteryear, choose these simple Etica denim bottoms.
Citizens of Humanity Distressed Denim Shorts
A tried and true summertime essential, these C.O.H. denim shorts have the perfect amount of fading and distress for a worn-in feel. Team these shorts with a simple tank or triangle bikini top for a day in the sun.
Boyish Jeans Leon High-Rise Denim Shorts
If you're looking for denim shorts in an unconventional design, here's a pleated pair from Boyish Jeans. It has a loose fit around the legs, but a high-rise belted waist to emphasize the narrowest part of the body.
Denimist Brooke Wide-Cut Denim Shorts
The relaxed style denim is a summer wardrobe staple. This is a universally flattering option that can be worn for any activity, from backyard BBQs to running weekend errands.
MOTHER The Teaser Donut Roll Denim Shorts
The journey to finding white denim shorts is like buying a pair of white jeans: difficult. But Mother Denim may have solved all of our struggles with these crisp white shorts. They're neither too long nor too short and sit slightly higher on the waist. Wear them with a simple ribbed tank for day and a sexier bodysuit for night.
Liverpool Jeans Gia Glider Cruiser
If you're seeking a pair of cute biker-style denim shorts, Liverpool offers a relaxed fitted option in a light blue classic wash. This pair comes with worn-in details that will look even more faded over time.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
