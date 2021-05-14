19 Black Jeans to Build Your Outfit Around
Why, yes, I do need another pair!
By Julia Marzovilla published
At the beginning of each season, I sort through my wardrobe to determine the pieces that need replacing. When it comes to my denim collection, I feel like I’ve got the blue jeans category covered; I also have a beloved pair of white jeans that I wear constantly. But my black jean selection is...a different story. Luckily, the search for new black jeans isn't difficult. Whether you gravitate towards black jeans that are skinny, high-waisted, cropped, or a combination of these styles, a good pair of black jeans go with everything and will be a mainstay in your wardrobe for years to come. You might assume that black jeans are only a fall or winter favorite, but allow me to prove you wrong—many of these pairs work beautifully for spring and summer as well. Below, meet your new favorite year-round staple (and once you've found your new favorite pair, here's how to style them).
Everlane The Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean
Plain High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Everlane's high-rise black skinny jeans have been my go-tos for more than a year now. They fit snug, but not too snug, around my stomach and require no hem alternations to my 5''4 frame. Don't wash after every wear to prevent the color from rapidly fading.
AGOLDE '90s Mid Rise Loose
Wide-Leg Jeans
Wide-leg jeans are super on-trend right now, and this pair from AGOLDE fits the bill to a T. The cropped hem and mid-rise fit complete the look. Plus, they come lightly distressed and faded, so you'll get cool points.
We The Free CRVY High-Rise Lace-Up Skinny Jeans
Lace-Up Jeans
If pure black denim feels too harsh in warm weather, try a pair that are made to look like they've been washed dozens of times. These retro-feeling jeans by We The Free come with a lace-up detail at the front that adds a rocker-girl vibe.
Re/Done High Rise Stove Pipe
Best-Selling Jeans
There's a reason everyone loves these jeans from Re/Done so much. They have a rigid, high-waisted fit that gives off a '70s-inspired vibe. In short: They're a classic wear-everywhere style.
Levi's 501 Original Cropped Women's Jeans
Classic Jeans
Levi's has been making top-quality jeans for almost 200 years (!), so it's safe to say that they know how to make a killer pair that you will own forever. The classic 501 style has been one of their top-sellers for decades.
ZARA ZW Premium Skinny Jeans
Under $50
Yes, you can find a great pair of jeans for under $50! Zara's jeans are affordable and look great, and to prove it, they sell like hot cakes.
Mavi Alissa Super Skinny
Super Soft Skinny Jean
Meet your everyday, high-waisted, ultra-soft black skinny jean. It retains its shape no matter how you lay down or walk in it, and the stretch ensures you can actually breathe while sitting down and working from your desk.
Reformation Liza Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Super High Rise Jeans
There are high rise-jeans, and then there are ultra high-rise jeans. You know—the ones that sit comfortably above your belly button. These jeans from Reformation are definitely in the latter category.
AMO Dock Ultra High-Rise Slim Jeans
Button Fly Jean
Button-fly jeans take a little more effort to put on than your usual zip-up style, but they're so worth it. Female-owned brand AMO Jeans has been making high-quality denim pieces since 2014.
Warp & Weft MXP Plus
Sustainable Jeans
Warp & Weft is committed to sustainability at every step of the design process. Their jeans save an average of 1,400 gallons of water during production, and their fabric is made from 20 percent recycled denim, plastic, and cotton. Bonus: They look and feel really, really good.
Barbara High Waist Bootcut Jeans
Bootcut Jeans
If you're wary of going all-in on a pair of flares this summer, a bootcut option is a little more approachable. This high-waisted pair from Hudson is a splurge, but their shape is oh-s0-flattering.
L'AGENCE Coated High Waist Skinny Jeans
Shiny Jeans
Coated jeans like these work for either day or night—it all comes down to the styling. Wear them with sneakers and oversized button-downs for a more casual look, and pair them with a crop top and heels for a going-out look.
Mango Flared Jeans
Flare Jeans
Flared jeans are back in a big way this summer, so I'd highly recommend trying out this pair from Mango. It has a ton of stretch for a fit that stays the same no matter how many times you wear them.
NOEND Farrah High Rise Crop Kick Flare
Distressed Hem Jeans
Los Angeles-based brand NOEND makes vintage-inspired jeans that are completed with modern touches, like the unfinished hem on this pair. Their jeans are made from sturdy denim that won't lose its shape after years of wear.
FRAME Denim Le Color Ripped Jeans
Distressed Skinny Jeans
You can't go wrong with a good pair of black skinny jeans in your closet—they go with everything and look timeless year after year. FRAME makes some of the top-selling jeans on the market, so these distressed jeans deserve a spot on your must-buy list.
Good Waist Crop Side Slit Jeans
Cropped Jeans
If you're on the shorter side, these jeans were basically made with you in mind. They have a shorter inseam that won't leave you looking like you're drowning in fabric.
Ksubi Playback Jeans
Boyfriend Jeans
Boyfriend-style jeans aren't exactly wide-leg, but they do have a little bit of give to them. Basically, these Ksubi jeans are some of the best on the market.
Madewell High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Long-Inseam Jeans
Madewell makes many of their jeans in four lengths: Petite, Standard, Tall, and Taller—but this pair has been reimagined to fit those with a curvier shape. They now feature a narrower waist with a contoured band and a longer inseam for a better fit all around.
NYDJ Marilyn High Rise Stretch Straight Leg Jeans
Stretchy Jeans
Who said denim had to be uncomfortable? These sleek jeans are designed to hug your curves, thanks to the fact that they contain 2 percent elastane.
Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
