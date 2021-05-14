19 Black Jeans to Build Your Outfit Around

At the beginning of each season, I sort through my wardrobe to determine the pieces that need replacing. When it comes to my denim collection, I feel like I’ve got the blue jeans category covered; I also have a beloved pair of white jeans that I wear constantly. But my black jean selection is...a different story. Luckily, the search for new black jeans isn't difficult. Whether you gravitate towards black jeans that are skinny, high-waisted, cropped, or a combination of these styles, a good pair of black jeans go with everything and will be a mainstay in your wardrobe for years to come. You might assume that black jeans are only a fall or winter favorite, but allow me to prove you wrong—many of these pairs work beautifully for spring and summer as well. Below, meet your new favorite year-round staple (and once you've found your new favorite pair, here's how to style them).