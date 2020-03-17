A great bag has the ability to elevate any look, even when you're in loungewear or on your way to the grocery store. If you take care of a classic designer bag, your efforts will pay off—you may even end up passing along your beloved Chanel to the next generation—which makes it worth the splurge. But figuring out which bag to invest in can feel overwhelming, especially when there are so many of-the-moment designer bags available in addition to the classics. So, this season, we're bringing you a 2020 edition of Best In Class: Handbags. With so many factors to consider (fabric, style, function. size, price range—I could go on), we've weighed all the options to make sure that this list has something for everyone. The crème de la crème of 2020's bags include work-friendly totes (Louis Vuitton), structured flag bags (Dior), and classics with a twist, like a leather-free Fendi baguette and a pink Chanel with a top handle. You've been dreaming of a bag that'll not only elevate your look on a daily basis, but last for a lifetime—and your dream tote, purse, shoulder bag, flap bag, or crossbody is on this list.