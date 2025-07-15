Since a new Rihanna album is probably a pipe dream, I'll accept a mommy blog instead. I propose the mom-of-(almost)-three's next business venture: a bi-weekly Substack of her maternity dressing must-haves, endorsing everything from designer diaper bags to bump-friendly bodices. Her first pregnancy pitch? A pro-tube top trend revival, with her $1,250 Miu Miu moment front and center.

On July 14, the pregnant pop star was spotted in L.A. again, shortly after her Saint Laurent look at the Smurfs premiere went viral. Yesterday, she made tube tops feel fresh and subtly nautical. Her growing baby bump was cradled with the aforementioned striped Miu Miu style in navy with white stripes. The strapless top nailed the fisherman aesthetic to a T, alongside a boat-ready midi skirt, also from Miu Miu. The $2,100 Technical Fabric Skirt hugged Rihanna's underbelly with a two-tone red cord waistband, which looked straight off a sailboat.

Rihanna brought back the tube top with her latest maternity moment. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Since Rihanna's loyalties lie with Puma (and have for years), her look would've felt unfinished without sporty sneakers. If her street style signals anything, it's that she has more than enough pairs to choose from.

This time, the A-lister slipped on her beloved Fenty x Puma Avanti Sneakers—ID'ed by the elongated tongues, the collaboration's calling card. The slim uppers were stark white with red stripes, which stretched from the rounded toes beyond the gum sole.

To no surprise, her exact color-way sold out months ago, but the reverse red-and-white version is still up for grabs.

During Rihanna's second pregnancy, tube tops were a comfortable yet chic way to keep up appearances. In April 2023, she was spotted near the Champs Elysées in Paris wearing a furry bandeau, courtesy of JW Anderson—the label helmed by Dior's newest creative director, Jonathan Anderson. She paired the strapless style with the matching cerulean blue trousers, fresh from the Fall 2023 runway.

In April 2023, the pregnant star hid her baby bump with a furry JW Anderson tube top. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With (nearly) three pregnancies under her belt, Rihanna is undoubtedly a maternity-wear wizard. She knows which selects work for her, and she'll rewear them from one trimester to the next. RiRi often rotates between itty-bitty bras and full-coverage jerseys, depending on how flirty she's feeling.

Similarly, Puma sneakers have also supported the expecting star for two pregnancies straight. Since the Avantis launched in Sept. 2023, the celebrity mom has hardly worn any other model, whether she's styling a sweatsuit or a Miu Miu skirt.

Tube tops are newer to her maternity lineup, but trust: Between now and her due date, we'll see a lot more of the style.

