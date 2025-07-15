2025 is shaping up to be Lena Dunham's year. This year, the writer-director released Too Much, a new Netflix series that follows ad producer Jessica "Jess" Salmon on a post-breakup move to London. Then there's Good Sex, Dunham's forthcoming Netflix film, which is currently shooting in New York City. Both projects are delivering a healthy dose of style inspo—Too Much with funky feminine outfits, and easy-to-copy street style on the Good Sex set.

Natalie Portman stars in the latter rom-com as Ally, a pragmatic couples’ therapist fresh out of a decade-long relationship. Much like Dakota Johnson's Lucy in Materialists, Ally's closet reflects her career path. Blazers, button-downs, and city-proof flats present a polished front, but knowing the Dunham method, there's more complexity to her life (and style) than meets the eye.

On July 15, the leading lady swapped her character's chic costumes for her signature off-camera uniform: jeans and sneakers. Portman paired a cropped white tee with ultra-wide-leg bottoms in a '90s-inspired light wash—three shades brighter than her usual indigo denim. $1,150 dad-ish sneakers, courtesy of Dior, peeked out from underneath the Black Swan star's elongated hems.

Natalie Portman arrived at the Good Sex set in jeans and chunky sneakers. (Image credit: Splash News)

At this point, the brand ambassador must reserve a closet just for the French atelier. Every time she steps out, she sports a new Dior tag. Her newest find? The C'est Dior Sneaker. Called a "bold and modern creation" by the brand, the calfskin sneakers are mainly ivory with a lightweight black sole. Each sidewall spotlighted three-dimensional "C" and "D" rubber letters, a Christian Dior calling card. Similarly, the monochrome tongues were stamped with the label's logo.

Portman's Dior trainers prove the chunky sneaker trend is staying strong through flip-flops season. Every sneakerhead, from Johnson and Jennifer Lopez to Naomi Campbell and Kaia Gerber, have swapped slim silhouettes for bulky shoes straight out of a dad's closet in the '90s. Portman's sneakers, however, might be the most expensive take to surface.

Portman's character, Ally, seems to prefer Mary Janes and leather loafers. Off-screen, the Oscar winner will never skip sneakers. She also owns the Chrono Sneaker, another equally-pricey pair from Dior, which retails for $1,190. The black-and-white Chronos are slightly more striking compared to her C'ests, without nixing the "CD" emblem on each sidewall. The upper's two-tone theme continues onto its heightened platform soles.

Take it from Portman: Dior's sneakers are not to be ignored. Albeit with a few more zeros at the end, they're just as en vogue as best-sellers from Nike or Adidas.

