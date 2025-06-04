Nordstrom's Designer Bags Under $500 Are All I’m Carrying Now
The selection is the best on the market.
I'm not a collector by any means, but I enjoy investing in a designer bag every now and then. I set a strict budget for myself before purchasing a new one. Currently, I'm experiencing a serious case of the shopping bug, so I've carefully selected the best designer bags under $500 available at Nordstrom right now. They'll satisfy the craving without overspending.
The retailer's Half-Yearly sale may have ended this week, but the site remains a treasure trove of designer finds. My picks range from reliable laptop bags I've depended on for over a decade to trendier options that I believe will have lasting appeal in your closet. There are Coach bags that come pre-approved by Bella Hadid, suede bags perfect for embracing summer 2025's boho fashion trend, and chic shoulder bags you could easily wear on a night out. I even found a few beaded bags from Staud, Gigi Hadid's go-to in this category.
Keep reading for all my chic (and affordable!) finds. A cute bag is the perfect way to elevate the simplest summer outfits, so take your pick from the 26 editor-approved options below.
This Longchamp tote is my go-to work bag. It's lightweight and spacious, making it the perfect take-everywhere choice.
Another reason for the Coach social media takeover? Bella Hadid's favorite Brooklyn 39.
Boho suede bags are summer's most out-of-the-blue accessories. trend.
This stylish east-west bag is ideal for wearing both day and night. Additionally, the magnetic closure ensures that your belongings are secure while looking fashionable.
This is an easy, wear-everywhere bucket bag that embodies the quiet luxury vibe many It-girls seek.
This newly minted Coach It-bag instantly caught my attention. It makes sense: Bella Hadid is also a fan.
Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger owns (and loves) this Freja New York tote. "It’s big enough for all of my daily essentials and then some (my laptop, water bottle, notebook, makeup, perfume, lunch, and other things)," she says.
You've heard of the viral "lobster" beaded bag, but have you thought about a sardine-style one?
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Bella Hadid love Dune London's affordable bags, and this woven option is so cute.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.