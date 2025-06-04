I'm not a collector by any means, but I enjoy investing in a designer bag every now and then. I set a strict budget for myself before purchasing a new one. Currently, I'm experiencing a serious case of the shopping bug, so I've carefully selected the best designer bags under $500 available at Nordstrom right now. They'll satisfy the craving without overspending.

The retailer's Half-Yearly sale may have ended this week, but the site remains a treasure trove of designer finds. My picks range from reliable laptop bags I've depended on for over a decade to trendier options that I believe will have lasting appeal in your closet. There are Coach bags that come pre-approved by Bella Hadid, suede bags perfect for embracing summer 2025's boho fashion trend, and chic shoulder bags you could easily wear on a night out. I even found a few beaded bags from Staud, Gigi Hadid's go-to in this category.

Keep reading for all my chic (and affordable!) finds. A cute bag is the perfect way to elevate the simplest summer outfits, so take your pick from the 26 editor-approved options below.