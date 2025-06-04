Nordstrom's Designer Bags Under $500 Are All I’m Carrying Now

The selection is the best on the market.

I'm not a collector by any means, but I enjoy investing in a designer bag every now and then. I set a strict budget for myself before purchasing a new one. Currently, I'm experiencing a serious case of the shopping bug, so I've carefully selected the best designer bags under $500 available at Nordstrom right now. They'll satisfy the craving without overspending.

The retailer's Half-Yearly sale may have ended this week, but the site remains a treasure trove of designer finds. My picks range from reliable laptop bags I've depended on for over a decade to trendier options that I believe will have lasting appeal in your closet. There are Coach bags that come pre-approved by Bella Hadid, suede bags perfect for embracing summer 2025's boho fashion trend, and chic shoulder bags you could easily wear on a night out. I even found a few beaded bags from Staud, Gigi Hadid's go-to in this category.

Keep reading for all my chic (and affordable!) finds. A cute bag is the perfect way to elevate the simplest summer outfits, so take your pick from the 26 editor-approved options below.

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote
Longchamp
Medium Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote

This Longchamp tote is my go-to work bag. It's lightweight and spacious, making it the perfect take-everywhere choice.

Swing Zip Bag
COACH
Swing Zip Bag

Coach bags are everywhere at the moment, and this dainty shoulder bag is partly to blame.

Raffia Basket Tote
Strathberry
Raffia Basket Tote

Woven bags are my favorite summer style.

Brooklyn 39 Shoulder Bag
COACH
Brooklyn 39 Shoulder Bag

Another reason for the Coach social media takeover? Bella Hadid's favorite Brooklyn 39.

Ollie Leather Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Ollie Leather Shoulder Bag

I love the enlarged buckle on the side of this petite Staud bag.

Medium Vittoria Leather Tote
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Leather Tote

You might love Reformation's wedding guest dresses, but I suggest exploring its accessories.

Medium Rosetta Studded Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Studded Shoulder Bag

Boho suede bags are summer's most out-of-the-blue accessories. trend.

AllSaints, Allington Paper Tote
AllSaints
Allington Paper Tote

This woven bag feels very French-girl coded.

Ella Patent Nylon Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Patent Nylon Tote

Tory Burch is one of my favorite brands right now, and this easy-to-style tote is part of what sparked my love for it initially.

Mini Chrystie Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

This stylish east-west bag is ideal for wearing both day and night. Additionally, the magnetic closure ensures that your belongings are secure while looking fashionable.

Leather Bucket Soft Tote
MAISON de SABRÉ
Leather Bucket Soft Tote

This is an easy, wear-everywhere bucket bag that embodies the quiet luxury vibe many It-girls seek.

Asa Tote
Cult Gaia
Asa Tote

The subtle gold detail on this bag from Cult Gaia instantly elevates it.

Empire Leather Carryall East/west Satchel
COACH
Empire Leather Carryall East/west Satchel

This newly minted Coach It-bag instantly caught my attention. It makes sense: Bella Hadid is also a fan.

Medium Metro Deluxe Tote
MZ Wallace
Medium Metro Deluxe Tote

MZ Wallace creates some of the most versatile totes that won’t hurt your shoulder, thanks to the lightweight quilted fabric.

Tall Easy Leather Tote
Cuyana
Tall Easy Leather Tote

Sustainable brand Cuyana has created one of the best (and most versatile) tote bags on the market. If you love the original Easy Leather Tote but feel it can't accommodate your large computer, it will handle the task.

Large Grace Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Large Grace Leather Shoulder Bag

Don't overlook Kate Spade's handbag collection. This one is so timeless.

The Mini Dual Sequin Daisy Denim Top Handle Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Mini Dual Sequin Daisy Denim Top Handle Bag

If you have all your bag basics covered, consider this fun denim pick.

Ellie Crystal Mesh Bag
Olga Berg
Ellie Crystal Mesh Bag

Or, pick up this girls night out-ready bag.

Lafayette Faux Leather Tote
Freja New York
Lafayette Faux Leather Tote

Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger owns (and loves) this Freja New York tote. "It’s big enough for all of my daily essentials and then some (my laptop, water bottle, notebook, makeup, perfume, lunch, and other things)," she says.

STAUD, Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag

You've heard of the viral "lobster" beaded bag, but have you thought about a sardine-style one?

Dinidelphie Faux Leather Top Handle Bag
Dune London
Dinidelphie Faux Leather Top Handle Bag

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Bella Hadid love Dune London's affordable bags, and this woven option is so cute.

Moonlight Woven Jute Tote
LSPACE
Moonlight Woven Jute Tote

Jute bags are everywhere, and this LSpace one is my favorite.

Brit Clutch
Loeffler Randall
Brit Clutch

For my 2025 brides, this one is for you.

The Charlie Leather Clutch
Lié Studio
The Charlie Leather Clutch

If you like to pack light on a night out, try this chic mini wristlet.

Dash Clutch
Veronica Beard
Dash Clutch

Quiet luxury lovers, this one is calling your name.

Mini Chrystie Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

This cute '90s-inspired number is a constant go-to in my collection.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

