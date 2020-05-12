The leopard print midi skirt isn't a new style phenomenon, so if you're surprised that you don't already own one—or are in search of a new skirt to add to your wardrobe repertoire—you've come to the right place. The printed skirt counts as a neutral in my book and is as easy to style as a pair of blue jeans. You can wear your midi skirt with everything from a basic white tee to of-the-moment strappy neon sandals. And you'd be surprised to learn just how many variations of the classic leopard print skirt there are on the market. From satin and silk pieces to pleated designs, the options are endless. Don't fret over all the different choices, however, we've found the fiercest skirts available. Your quest for a leopard print skirt that suits your fashion taste and budget ends here.

1. Faithfull the Brand Luda Belted Leopard-Print Crepe Midi Skirt $96.00 at modaoperandi.com What to know about this skirt: It's cut so that it sits at the narrowest point of your body for that slimming effect. On top of that, the belted waist will cinch everything in. Pair with a soft colored tie-dye t-shirt for an outfit that contains plenty of personality.

A Silk Leopard Print Skirt 2. Ganni Leopard Print Tie Midi Skirt $395.00 at farfetch.com Here, you'll find two classics merged into one: a silk skirt and a leopard print design. The smooth and comfortable skirt comes from Copenhagen-based label Ganni and features a side tie fastening for an adjustable fit.

The Belted Leopard Print Skirt 3. Zimmerman Brightside Midi Skirt $375.00 at zimmermannwear.com This belted skirt will be one of the breeziest pieces you'll own for summer. You can style it with everything, from a white bodysuit or band tee to a bikini top—the skirt can be a cute and dressy bottom in lieu of a more traditional sarong.

A Silk Twill Leopard Print Skirt 4. La Prestic Ouiston Burty Leopard Print Silk Skirt $451.00 at Cmatchesfashion.com This isn't your average leopard print skirt, as evidenced by the hint of brown on the waistband and on the front slip pocket. This small change in coloring gives the skirt a more interesting look. The skirt is crafted from silk twill, the label's signature material.

A Satin Leopard Print Skirt 5. Arizona Love Alix Leopard Print Skirt $91.00 at matchesfashion.com You can't tell from just the photo, but this satin print leopard skirt has useful pockets on the front. It's made from a satin material and has a high-rise fit, which works perfectly for those with a long torso.

A Pleated Leopard Print Skirt 6. Gucci Pleated Leopard Print Skirt $1890.00 at farfetch.com This pleated skirt is both appropriate for the work week and for the weekend, when you want something dressy that also feels casual enough to style with a plain top and your most worn-in sandals. We like the yellow on this too versus a brown.

A Multi-Leopard Print Skirt 7. Rixo Parker Leopard Print Silk Slip Skirt $320.00 at Csaksfifthavenue.com Let's play a game: How many color variations of leopard prints do you spot in this skirt? The varying designs add intrigue and intricacy to an otherwise more plain leopard print skirt.

A Mix Floral Leopard Print Skirt 8. Rebecca Taylor Gold Leaf Skirt $100.54 at shopbop.com Not 100 percent comfortable with leopard prints just yet? Give this floral skirt with a leopard print trim a try. The two prints almost blend together seamlessly and it's not until your eyes see the bottom that you realize how cool this skirt looks.

A Body-Hugging Leopard Print Skirt 9. Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Skirt $1145.00 at farfetch.com For a body-hugging leopard print skirt that forms to your curves, slip into this Dolce & Gabbana option. It has the classic spotty design and will look great with a black chiffon blouse or bodysuit.

An Organza Leopard Print Skirt 10. Topshop Leopard Print Organza Midi Skirt $42.98 at nordstrom.com This leopard print skirt is completely different than the others on this list thanks to the printed sheer organza material. The skirt feels and looks lightweight, which suits the warmer months ahead.

A High-Waisted Leopard Print Skirt 11. Proenza Schouler Inky Leopard Print Midi Skirt $790.00 at matchesfashion.com Proenza Schouler's subtler take on the intensity of a leopard print is great for those who don't want something super classic. This "inky" design appears soft and sweet because of the sea-foam blue color. The skirt is made from lightweight crepe and has a high-waisted silhouette.

