11 Leopard Print Midi Skirts You Can Work Into Your Everyday Outfits
This print is basically a neutral.
By Jaclyn Palermo published
The leopard print midi skirt isn't a new style phenomenon, so if you're surprised that you don't already own one—or are in search of a new skirt to add to your wardrobe repertoire—you've come to the right place. The printed skirt counts as a neutral in my book and is as easy to style as a pair of blue jeans. You can wear your midi skirt with everything from a basic white tee to of-the-moment strappy neon sandals. And you'd be surprised to learn just how many variations of the classic leopard print skirt there are on the market. From satin and silk pieces to pleated designs, the options are endless. Don't fret over all the different choices, however, we've found the fiercest skirts available. Your quest for a leopard print skirt that suits your fashion taste and budget ends here.
1. Faithfull the Brand Luda Belted Leopard-Print Crepe Midi Skirt
What to know about this skirt: It's cut so that it sits at the narrowest point of your body for that slimming effect. On top of that, the belted waist will cinch everything in. Pair with a soft colored tie-dye t-shirt for an outfit that contains plenty of personality.
2. Ganni Leopard Print Tie Midi Skirt
Here, you'll find two classics merged into one: a silk skirt and a leopard print design. The smooth and comfortable skirt comes from Copenhagen-based label Ganni and features a side tie fastening for an adjustable fit.
3. Zimmerman Brightside Midi Skirt
This belted skirt will be one of the breeziest pieces you'll own for summer. You can style it with everything, from a white bodysuit or band tee to a bikini top—the skirt can be a cute and dressy bottom in lieu of a more traditional sarong.
4. La Prestic Ouiston Burty Leopard Print Silk Skirt
This isn't your average leopard print skirt, as evidenced by the hint of brown on the waistband and on the front slip pocket. This small change in coloring gives the skirt a more interesting look. The skirt is crafted from silk twill, the label's signature material.
5. Arizona Love Alix Leopard Print Skirt
You can't tell from just the photo, but this satin print leopard skirt has useful pockets on the front. It's made from a satin material and has a high-rise fit, which works perfectly for those with a long torso.
6. Gucci Pleated Leopard Print Skirt
This pleated skirt is both appropriate for the work week and for the weekend, when you want something dressy that also feels casual enough to style with a plain top and your most worn-in sandals. We like the yellow on this too versus a brown.
7. Rixo Parker Leopard Print Silk Slip Skirt
Let's play a game: How many color variations of leopard prints do you spot in this skirt? The varying designs add intrigue and intricacy to an otherwise more plain leopard print skirt.
8. Rebecca Taylor Gold Leaf Skirt
Not 100 percent comfortable with leopard prints just yet? Give this floral skirt with a leopard print trim a try. The two prints almost blend together seamlessly and it's not until your eyes see the bottom that you realize how cool this skirt looks.
9. Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Skirt
For a body-hugging leopard print skirt that forms to your curves, slip into this Dolce & Gabbana option. It has the classic spotty design and will look great with a black chiffon blouse or bodysuit.
10. Topshop Leopard Print Organza Midi Skirt
This leopard print skirt is completely different than the others on this list thanks to the printed sheer organza material. The skirt feels and looks lightweight, which suits the warmer months ahead.
11. Proenza Schouler Inky Leopard Print Midi Skirt
Proenza Schouler's subtler take on the intensity of a leopard print is great for those who don't want something super classic. This "inky" design appears soft and sweet because of the sea-foam blue color. The skirt is made from lightweight crepe and has a high-waisted silhouette.
•••
Jaclyn Palermo is a Fashion Editor with the Hearst Fashion Group, specializing in accessories. Standing under 5 feet, she’s never afraid to make a big fashion statement, preferably at an art opening, and is always on the hunt for the perfect vintage home find in Brooklyn. Follow her on Instagram @j_palermo.
