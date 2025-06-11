Fashion's most avowed minimalist has lately been showing her true stripes—or rather, spots. Hailey Bieber has steadily replaced her white, tan, and black pieces with luxe leopard prints since September 2024. Some of her wildest wears range from a Toteme Fall 2025 coat to a Saint Laurent pony-hair tote bag. But until now, she's limited leopard looks to her off-duty outings.

On June 10, Bieber attended the 2025 Business of Beauty Global Forum, hosted by Business of Fashion. The multi-hyphenate chatted all things Rhode (including its billion-dollar acquisition) with the executive editor of Business of Beauty, Priya Rao, at Stanly Ranch in Napa, California. Instead of channeling her beauty brand's minimalist color palette, Bieber embraced her wild side in vintage Versace, circa Fall 1996.

With help from her longtime stylist, Dani Michelle, the new mom sourced one of Gianni Versace's final collections before his tragic passing. Even though it's 28 years old—exactly Bieber's age—the sleeveless mini looked good as new, complete with a high, asymmetrical neck and a thigh-length hem. If you zoom in enough, you'll see the black and cream finish appeared to be real fur, as opposed to a printed pattern.

Hailey Bieber attends The Business of Beauty Global Forum in a vintage Versace leopard-print dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While she loves a pointy pump (preferably with YSL tags), this time Bieber selected a more summery style: peep-toe mules. The gold detailing on each patent leather shoe revealed their designer as Saint Laurent—a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Shockingly, Bieber opted out of her usual jewelry, including diamond stud earrings, a few bracelets, and layered necklaces. Instead, she just popped on her 10-carat engagement ring. She also left a purse at home. But if she had carried one, it likely would've been a small clutch from the Anthony Vaccarello-led label. Perhaps her new favorite, the Suzanne Shoulder Bag, which sold out immediately once she debuted it in May.

Hailey Bieber speaks at The Business of Beauty Global Forum in a vintage Versace leopard-print dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's LLD (little leopard dress) holds a place in fashion history, as most of her vintage finds do. Back in 1996, Amber Valletta wore the same mock-neck mini for the September issue of Vogue. Captured by the esteemed Stephen Meisel, Valletta paired it with strappy metallic pumps in gold.

Unless you have Michelle on speed dial, Bieber's dress is off limits. But don't worry, you can still channel her leopard look this summer. Just get your claws on one of the similar options below.

