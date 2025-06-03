Olivia Rodrigo Gives Leopard-Print Pants an Unexpectedly Boho Treatment
She enlisted an emerging designer and a runway favorite to reimagine the familiar print.
When you think of the boho aesthetic, which pieces come to mind? Perhaps a crocheted shawl, a billowy maxi dress, or over-the-knee boots. Pretty much every ensemble in the Chloé catalog works. On June 2, Olivia Rodrigo proved that with the right accessories, any Chloé creation can lean boho—even leopard-print pants.
Just a few hours after landing in New York (in her signature Adidas Sambas, of course), Rodrigo hit Fish Cheeks in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood to celebrate a friend's birthday. She deemed it the perfect occasion to toast an unexpectedly all-seasons neutral, leopard print, at the same time. Chloé velvet trousers featuring a Y2k low-rise and a bootcut flare hem were the star's pick.
This wasn't your run-of-the-mill animal print endorsement, however. From there, Rodrigo upped the boho vibes with suede peep-toe pumps and a coordinating, buckle-heavy brown shoulder bag by Stand Oil. Perhaps inspired by Jennifer Lawrence, Maya Hawke, and Hailey Bieber (to name a few), she chose a slouchy style crafted from faux nubuck leather that aligns with the belt bag trend.
To finish, Rodrigo popped on a cherry red Brandy Melville long-sleeve. Then, she opted for minimal jewelry—just a silver pendant necklace and matching stud earrings.
Much like Miley Cyrus, Bieber, and Lawrence, Rodrigo is undeniably embracing her wild side right now. A few hours before meeting up with her friends, the "Vampire" singer sported another animal print at JFK airport. Alongside jeans and Adidas Sambas, Rodrigo carried a zebra shoulder bag from Rouje. Unlike other Rodrigo-approved purses, the beige suede bag is still available to shop.
Rodrigo has kept a low profile this spring, but she's back in New York City for a highly anticipated performance: her headlining slot at the Governor's Ball festival on June 8. At this rate, she'll take the stage wearing another déjà vu-inducing animal print—or subverting an unexpected seasonal pattern. My money's on plaid or gingham.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
