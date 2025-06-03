Olivia Rodrigo Gives Leopard-Print Pants an Unexpectedly Boho Treatment

When you think of the boho aesthetic, which pieces come to mind? Perhaps a crocheted shawl, a billowy maxi dress, or over-the-knee boots. Pretty much every ensemble in the Chloé catalog works. On June 2, Olivia Rodrigo proved that with the right accessories, any Chloé creation can lean boho—even leopard-print pants.

Just a few hours after landing in New York (in her signature Adidas Sambas, of course), Rodrigo hit Fish Cheeks in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood to celebrate a friend's birthday. She deemed it the perfect occasion to toast an unexpectedly all-seasons neutral, leopard print, at the same time. Chloé velvet trousers featuring a Y2k low-rise and a bootcut flare hem were the star's pick.

This wasn't your run-of-the-mill animal print endorsement, however. From there, Rodrigo upped the boho vibes with suede peep-toe pumps and a coordinating, buckle-heavy brown shoulder bag by Stand Oil. Perhaps inspired by Jennifer Lawrence, Maya Hawke, and Hailey Bieber (to name a few), she chose a slouchy style crafted from faux nubuck leather that aligns with the belt bag trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

To finish, Rodrigo popped on a cherry red Brandy Melville long-sleeve. Then, she opted for minimal jewelry—just a silver pendant necklace and matching stud earrings.

Much like Miley Cyrus, Bieber, and Lawrence, Rodrigo is undeniably embracing her wild side right now. A few hours before meeting up with her friends, the "Vampire" singer sported another animal print at JFK airport. Alongside jeans and Adidas Sambas, Rodrigo carried a zebra shoulder bag from Rouje. Unlike other Rodrigo-approved purses, the beige suede bag is still available to shop.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rodrigo has kept a low profile this spring, but she's back in New York City for a highly anticipated performance: her headlining slot at the Governor's Ball festival on June 8. At this rate, she'll take the stage wearing another déjà vu-inducing animal print—or subverting an unexpected seasonal pattern. My money's on plaid or gingham.

