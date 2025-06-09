My minimalist capsule wardrobe is full of black and white outfits, but that doesn't mean I don't love a good printed pick. So while I was scrolling through the new collections at H&M and Zara (as a shopping editor does), I came across a ton of zebra-printed finds that immediately stole my heart. Dare I say, I've spotted a summer microtrend in the making?

If you thought animal print was strictly reserved for the fall, allow my favorite summery finds at both retailers to change your mind. I saw plenty of warm-weather dresses to spice up your summer workwear rotation, a few skirts for easy outfit making, and lots of chic swimwear for all of your rich-looking beach outfits—all in zebra prints that somehow feel both classic and modern.

If you're looking to add a wild edge to your summer wardrobe, I've rounded up the best zebra-printed finds from H&M and Zara below. These under-$100 pieces are sure to take your summer outfits to the next level. What's more, plenty of them will work well into the fall, too.