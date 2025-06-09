Swap Florals for Summer’s Zebra-Print Trend at Zara and H&M

The trend is about to be everywhere.

photo collage of models wearing zebra printed pieces from H&amp;M and Zara on light grey background
(Image credit: H&M/Zara)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

My minimalist capsule wardrobe is full of black and white outfits, but that doesn't mean I don't love a good printed pick. So while I was scrolling through the new collections at H&M and Zara (as a shopping editor does), I came across a ton of zebra-printed finds that immediately stole my heart. Dare I say, I've spotted a summer microtrend in the making?

If you thought animal print was strictly reserved for the fall, allow my favorite summery finds at both retailers to change your mind. I saw plenty of warm-weather dresses to spice up your summer workwear rotation, a few skirts for easy outfit making, and lots of chic swimwear for all of your rich-looking beach outfits—all in zebra prints that somehow feel both classic and modern.

If you're looking to add a wild edge to your summer wardrobe, I've rounded up the best zebra-printed finds from H&M and Zara below. These under-$100 pieces are sure to take your summer outfits to the next level. What's more, plenty of them will work well into the fall, too.

H&M, Thong Bodysuit
H&M
Thong Bodysuit

I'm adding this bodysuit to my rotation of summer going-out outfits.

Wide-Leg Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

These easy-going pants would look so chic with a simple black tank top.

H&M, Long Puff-Sleeved Dress
H&M
Long Puff-Sleeved Dress

This dress proves zebra print belongs in the office, too.

H&M, Padded-Cup Bandeau Swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup Bandeau Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit somehow feels both classic and fresh.

Sandals
H&M
Sandals

Slip these sandals on to amp up an all-black outfit.

H&M, Pencil Skirt
H&M
Pencil Skirt

This pencil skirt would make all of your summer work outfits cooler.

H&M, Shift Dress
H&M
Shift Dress

Pop this fun dress on for a one-and-done outfit when you don't know what to wear.

H&M, Scoop-Back Beach Dress
H&M
Scoop-Back Beach Dress

You deserve a chic bathing suit cover-up instead of your old college tees.

H&M, Padded Triangle Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Triangle Bikini Top

Give your classic string bikini a wild edge.

H&M, Sarong
H&M
Sarong

Imagine the cool Instagram photo you could get with the matching sarong.

H&M, Flared Poplin Skirt
H&M
Flared Poplin Skirt

Pair this skirt with a white tank top and strappy sandals for an easy, yet elevated summer outfit.

H&M, Sports Bikini Top
H&M
Sports Bikini Top

For those who prefer more coverage, this bikini top fits like your favorite sports bra.

H&M, Wide-Cut Pull-On Pants
H&M
Wide-Cut Pull-On Pants

Spring's cherry red trend has gone wild with these pants.

H&M, Tie-Belt Jumpsuit
H&M
Tie-Belt Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit screams "party."

H&M, Fitted Strappy Top
H&M
Fitted Strappy Top

Join the wild side and make it a matching set.

H&M, Padded Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Bikini Top

The square neckline on this bikini top will look so good on those with bigger busts.

H&M, Brazilian Bikini Bottoms
H&M
Brazilian Bikini Bottoms

I wouldn't be surprised if I saw this bikini on one of my favorite It girls this summer.

ZARA, Tiger Leopard Print Scarf
ZARA
Tiger Leopard Print Scarf

The mixed animal print on this scarf is obsession-worthy.

ZARA, Zebra Circle Earrings
ZARA
Zebra Circle Earrings

Fashion's current fixation on zebra print doesn't just apply to clothes—it's a favorite for jewelry, too.

ZARA, Fine Knit Sweater
ZARA
Fine Knit Sweater

This lightweight knit would make for a fun summer sweater on cooler nights.

Zara,

Zara
Knotted Print Sarong

This sarong would instantly elevate any simple black swimsuit.

Animal Print Buckle Ballet Flats
ZARA
Animal Print Buckle Ballet Flats

These shoes are so much more interesting than plain black ballet flats.

ZARA, Animal Print Pareo
ZARA
Animal Print Pareo

Clearly, leopard print sarongs are a summer It item.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

