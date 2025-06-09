Swap Florals for Summer’s Zebra-Print Trend at Zara and H&M
The trend is about to be everywhere.
My minimalist capsule wardrobe is full of black and white outfits, but that doesn't mean I don't love a good printed pick. So while I was scrolling through the new collections at H&M and Zara (as a shopping editor does), I came across a ton of zebra-printed finds that immediately stole my heart. Dare I say, I've spotted a summer microtrend in the making?
If you thought animal print was strictly reserved for the fall, allow my favorite summery finds at both retailers to change your mind. I saw plenty of warm-weather dresses to spice up your summer workwear rotation, a few skirts for easy outfit making, and lots of chic swimwear for all of your rich-looking beach outfits—all in zebra prints that somehow feel both classic and modern.
If you're looking to add a wild edge to your summer wardrobe, I've rounded up the best zebra-printed finds from H&M and Zara below. These under-$100 pieces are sure to take your summer outfits to the next level. What's more, plenty of them will work well into the fall, too.
You deserve a chic bathing suit cover-up instead of your old college tees.
Pair this skirt with a white tank top and strappy sandals for an easy, yet elevated summer outfit.
These shoes are so much more interesting than plain black ballet flats.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
My Edit of All-White Summer Outfits at Zara & H&M for Under $100—And They Look Luxe
This H&M and Zara edit proves you can look polished and stay cool at affordable prices.
-
Minimalists Are Swapping Their Muted Palettes for Summer’s Vibrant Color Trends
Quiet luxury is dead, giving way to a brighter new era.
-
7 Controversial Summer Trends Fashion Girls Have Been Wearing For Months Already
I'm obsessed.
-
Shop Nordstrom and Zara’s Cutest Beaded Bags Under $500
25 picks I'm obsessed with.
-
Why Sardine, Caviar, and Seafood Fashion Is Summer's Trendiest Catch
Tastemakers have been reeled in by novelty bags and tin-printed dresses.
-
Olive Green Is This Summer’s Stealthiest Shade—And I’m Stocking up at Mango, H&M, and Zara
You're not seeing things—The falltime favorite is everywhere right now.
-
These Are the Beach Outfits Jackie Kennedy Would’ve Packed for a 2025 Euro Summer
Exude rich, retro vibes—like you just arrived on the Italian Riviera.
-
How Flip-Flops and Jeans Are Becoming the Summer Shortcut to The Row’s Cool-Girl Uniform
It girls really want us to try the unexpected combo.