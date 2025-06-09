On my way to work the other day, I spotted two gorgeous women on the street wearing different gingham-printed dresses. The summer fashion trend followed me into the office, where I saw my co-worker had on a blue and white checkered slip. And once I got to chatting with MC's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, who told me she had spotted four of the summery dresses the very same morning, I knew I had a microtrend on my hands.

First made famous by Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and Brigitte Bardot throughout the '40s French fashion, gingham has been a staple summer print for decades. However, this year, the checked pattern has a newfound fervor as a daintier offshoot of the unexpected plaid trend. So much so that when I went searching for gingham to add to my summer shopping list, tons of pieces at some of my favorite retailers were already sold out. Thankfully, I found plenty of gingham dresses at Nordstrom, Revolve, and Shopbop for the season ahead.

If you're looking to add a bit of freshness to your summer outfit rotation, a pretty gingham dress will do just that. Ahead, shop my favorite checkered dresses at Nordstrom, Revolve, and Shopbop while you still can—there's a style for every occasion and budget, guaranteed.

Gingham Dresses at Nordstrom

Gingham Dresses at Revolve

Gingham Dresses at Shopbop

