On my way to work the other day, I spotted two gorgeous women on the street wearing different gingham-printed dresses. The summer fashion trend followed me into the office, where I saw my co-worker had on a blue and white checkered slip. And once I got to chatting with MC's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, who told me she had spotted four of the summery dresses the very same morning, I knew I had a microtrend on my hands.

First made famous by Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and Brigitte Bardot throughout the '40s French fashion, gingham has been a staple summer print for decades. However, this year, the checked pattern has a newfound fervor as a daintier offshoot of the unexpected plaid trend. So much so that when I went searching for gingham to add to my summer shopping list, tons of pieces at some of my favorite retailers were already sold out. Thankfully, I found plenty of gingham dresses at Nordstrom, Revolve, and Shopbop for the season ahead.

If you're looking to add a bit of freshness to your summer outfit rotation, a pretty gingham dress will do just that. Ahead, shop my favorite checkered dresses at Nordstrom, Revolve, and Shopbop while you still can—there's a style for every occasion and budget, guaranteed.

Gingham Dresses at Nordstrom

Gingham V-Neck Wool Blend Vest Minidress
Madewell
Gingham V-Neck Wool Blend Vest Minidress (Was $148)

The matching buttons on this dress is such a cool detail.

Smocked Gingham Gingham Dress
Lucky Brand
Smocked Gingham Gingham Dress

I'd pair this smocked dress with ballet flats for a put-together summer work look.

Chelsea28, Gingham Smocked Waist Maxi Dress
Chelsea28
Gingham Smocked Waist Maxi Dress

Ruffled puff sleeves make gingham all the sweeter—as proven in this pick.

Burkes Gingham Minidress
Princess Polly
Burkes Gingham Minidress

Short and sweet is great way to tackle this dress trend.

Lucinda Gingham Check Stretch Cotton Dress
Free People
Lucinda Gingham Check Stretch Cotton Dress

The front of this dress is pretty, but wait until you see the lace-up back.

X Styled by Coco! Gracie Gingham Linen Blend Midi Dress
WAYF
X Styled by Coco! Gracie Gingham Linen Blend Midi Dress

The scallop lace trim is an extra-sweet touch.

Smocked Sleeveless Fit & Flare Maxi Dress
Avec Les Filles
Smocked Sleeveless Fit & Flare Maxi Dress

The drop-waist dress trend is alive and well with this pick.

Balia Linen Sundress
Reformation
Balia Linen Sundress

Leave it to Reformation to create the ideal summer outing dress.

DÔEN, Leslie Gingham Pleated Maxi Dress
DÔEN
Leslie Gingham Pleated Maxi Dress

I've never met a Dôen dress I didn't immediately love, including this one.

Gingham Sleeveless Cotton Minidress
French Connection
Gingham Sleeveless Cotton Minidress

This rich-looking find has me day-dreaming about vacations in Monaco.

Ever New, Lily Bubble Hem Tie Back Minidress
Ever New
Lily Bubble Hem Tie Back Minidress

Tackle multiple trends at once with this bubble-skirted find.

Gingham Dresses at Revolve

Frankies Bikinis, X Bella Hadid Mustang Mini Dress
Frankies Bikinis
X Bella Hadid Mustang Mini Dress

Bella Hadid's cowgirl-inspired collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis brought about some seriously cute dresses, including this off-the-shoulder mini dress.

Solid & Striped, The Lolita Dress
Solid & Striped
The Lolita Dress

Green and gingham are a match made in heaven.

MORE TO COME, Lottie Halter Maxi Dress
MORE TO COME
Lottie Halter Maxi Dress

From the easy updo to the trendy flip-flops, I'm obsessing over everything about this look.

Joe's Jeans, Drew Mini Dress
Joe's Jeans
Drew Mini Dress

A simple silhouette like this can easily be dressed up or down with a switch of shoes.

Frankies Bikinis, X Bella Hadid Farm Mini Dress
Frankies Bikinis
X Bella Hadid Farm Mini Dress

I couldn't resist adding another Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid dress on this list—they're just too good.

MORE TO COME, Adley Strapless Maxi Dress
MORE TO COME
Adley Strapless Maxi Dress

Pair this strapless style with strappy sandals and a beaded bag for a fun summer wedding guest look.

MORE TO COME, Anastasia Mini Dress
MORE TO COME
Anastasia Mini Dress

This is what I'd imagine a Disney princess would wear in the summer, and for that, I'm obsessed.

For Love & Lemons, Jackson Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons
Jackson Mini Dress

This dress looks fit for a doll—and I mean that in the best way possible.

Damson Madder, Persephone Midi Dress
Damson Madder
Persephone Midi Dress

Damson Madder is a cool-girl brand I can't get enough of right now.

MORE TO COME, Brylie Maxi Dress
MORE TO COME
Brylie Maxi Dress

This darling dress was practically made to go on your Instagram grid.

Gingham Dresses at Shopbop

Shopbop, Frankies Bikinis Sadie Gauze Dress
Frankies Bikinis
Sadie Gauze Dress (Was $180)

From the drop waist to the off-the-shoulder neckline, I'm obsessed with everything about this dress.

Free People , Cecil Mini Dress
Free People
Cecil Mini Dress (Was $128)

This halter-neck dress would be the ideal pick for sweltering days.

Playa Lucila , Tie Up Gingham Dress
Playa Lucila
Tie Up Gingham Dress

Bows and gingham are a pairing that just makes sense.

Little Lies , Gingham Midi Dress
Little Lies
Gingham Midi Dress

The maxi length on this dress makes it such an elegant pick.

Bailey Rose , Gingham Dress (Was $85)

Bailey Rose
Gingham Dress (Was $85)

Imagine how adorable this dress would look paired with Mary Jane ballet flats.

Playa Lucila , Collared Dress
Playa Lucila
Collared Dress

There's nothing I love more than an easy-going shirtdress like this for the office.

Shopbop, Rails Primrose Dress
Rails
Primrose Dress

Black straps give the gingham dress a cool-girl edge.

Line & Dot , Junie Corset Dress
Line & Dot
Junie Corset Dress

As if this dress couldn't get any better, it has pockets!

Staud , Marsh Mini Dress
Staud
Marsh Mini Dress

This dress screams summer with its flowy silhouette and baby blue print.

Shopbop, Addison Bay Panama Dress
Shopbop
Addison Bay Panama Dress

Why not give your athleisure outfits a gingham update?

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

