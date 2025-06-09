New Yorkers Can't Stop Wearing Summer's Gingham Dress Trend—Myself Included
Shop the playful print that's on every NYC block.
On my way to work the other day, I spotted two gorgeous women on the street wearing different gingham-printed dresses. The summer fashion trend followed me into the office, where I saw my co-worker had on a blue and white checkered slip. And once I got to chatting with MC's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, who told me she had spotted four of the summery dresses the very same morning, I knew I had a microtrend on my hands.
First made famous by Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and Brigitte Bardot throughout the '40s French fashion, gingham has been a staple summer print for decades. However, this year, the checked pattern has a newfound fervor as a daintier offshoot of the unexpected plaid trend. So much so that when I went searching for gingham to add to my summer shopping list, tons of pieces at some of my favorite retailers were already sold out. Thankfully, I found plenty of gingham dresses at Nordstrom, Revolve, and Shopbop for the season ahead.
If you're looking to add a bit of freshness to your summer outfit rotation, a pretty gingham dress will do just that. Ahead, shop my favorite checkered dresses at Nordstrom, Revolve, and Shopbop while you still can—there's a style for every occasion and budget, guaranteed.
Gingham Dresses at Nordstrom
I'd pair this smocked dress with ballet flats for a put-together summer work look.
The drop-waist dress trend is alive and well with this pick.
This rich-looking find has me day-dreaming about vacations in Monaco.
Tackle multiple trends at once with this bubble-skirted find.
Gingham Dresses at Revolve
Bella Hadid's cowgirl-inspired collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis brought about some seriously cute dresses, including this off-the-shoulder mini dress.
From the easy updo to the trendy flip-flops, I'm obsessing over everything about this look.
Pair this strapless style with strappy sandals and a beaded bag for a fun summer wedding guest look.
Gingham Dresses at Shopbop
Imagine how adorable this dress would look paired with Mary Jane ballet flats.
There's nothing I love more than an easy-going shirtdress like this for the office.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
