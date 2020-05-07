Breaking news: A textured two-piece is the must-have swimsuit of summer 2020. Forget your bland black summer swimwear. This season is all about the details, and a crochet bikini will add an intriguing twist to any towel-lounging look. With so many bohemian-chic styles to choose from, you'll look and feel like a Mediterranean beach babe. How to wear it, you ask? Well, you can pair a crochet bikini with your favorite summertime accessories, or you can let this little knit number be the star of the show—it'll shine on its own. Either way, with options ranging from bold hues to playful patterns, you're sure to find a crochet bikini you'll want to weave into your wardrobe in this selection.

1. Aerie Aerie Crochet Halter Bikini $19.98 at ae.com Set sail with this nautical little number. This striped swimsuit is perfect for a day spent at sea. Complete your look with a pair of linen pants and a chic straw hat. shop the top shop the bottom

2. Zimmermann Freja Paisley-Print and Crochet Bikini $147.00 at matchesfashion.com Partaking in one of this season's biggest trends does not have to stop on land. We all know that the '70s are back in a big way, and you can pay homage to the iconic era with this '70s inspired paisley print crochet bikini. To complete your vintage vibes, add oversized sunglasses, a matching headscarf, and some bold gold jewelry. shop the set

3. Tularosa Drippin Bikini $83.00 at tularosa.com Leave your black bikini behind and break out of your shell (get it? Shell!). You'll look like a tropical beach babe with this puka and pearl bikini. shop the top shop the bottom

4. She Made Me Maalai Crochet Bikini $144.00 at farfetch.com People will be green with envy when they see you in this intricate suit. Australian brand She Made Me knows their way around crochet swimwear—each piece is gorgeous and hand-made to perfection. shop the set

5. Montce Bone Crochet Kim Variation Top x High Rise Bottom Bikini Set $210.00 at montce.com Don't feel like baring all? Try this Montce bikini set. This pin-up inspired style was designed to create the illusion of the perfect hourglass figure. It proves you don't need to wear a string bikini to look sexy. shop the set

6. Swim Suits For All Charlatan Black Crochet High Neck Bikini $30.00 at swimsuitsforall.com Swimsuits For All is an amazing brand that focuses on fit without sacrificing style. This fully lined bikini features gorgeous crochet detailing and the top has built-in wire free cups. There is also an option to mix and match your top and bottom sizes to make sure you find your perfect suit. shop the set

7. Anna Kosturova Mirage Hipster Bikini $116.00 at annakosturova.com Crochet expert Anna Kosturova specializes in creating effortless bohemian pieces with a vintage feel. This suit captures that vibe with its retro inspired print and mod belt. shop the top shop the bottom

8. Andi Bagus Fleur Bikini $59.00 at andi-bagus.com Hello, flower power! Go full boho in this playful petal suit. The key to your perfect summer Instagram is right here. shop the set