Sofia Richie Grainge Co-Signs One of 2025's Biggest Swimwear Trends in Hunza G

Sofia Richie Grainge's rich Euro summer is simply improving by the day. After securing an archival Saint Laurent gown, and pairing The Attico zebra pants with The Row flip-flops, Grainge leaned into a 2025 swimwear trend, which has quickly been gaining popularity. A scalloped bandeau bikini top was simply the cherry on top of her outfit.

Grainge—who is styled by Thomas Christos —has returned to her 2023 South of France wedding venue, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, for an extended stay. On June 18, Grainge shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, which showed her wearing several items from sustainable swimwear brand Hunza G's first gingham collection. The model selected Hunza G's Seersucker Shirt and Headscarf in Black Gingham to soak up the sun at the luxury resort.

The model's shirt and headscarf were both created using Hunza G's innovative bi-stretch seersucker fabric, which benefits from being quick-drying and lightweight, and also features UPF 50+ protection. The collection officially launches on June 26, and alongside the black options Grainge opted for, Hunza G's gingham swimwear and clothing will be available in red and pink shades.

Sofia Richie Grainge wearing Hunza G. (Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

In order to soak up the South of France's glorious sunshine, Grainge paired her gingham headscarf with a turquoise bandeau bikini top, featuring scalloped edges and a center bow detail at the front. The sleek silhouette is extremely versatile, and available to shop from a plethora of brands in 2025.

(Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

To complete her outfit, Grainge appeared to be wearing a pair of Dior B3U Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses, which retail for $580.

DIOR EYEWEAR B3U Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses $580 at NET-A-PORTER

Long live Grainge's rich Euro summer.

