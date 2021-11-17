13 Cell Phone Purses You'll Use Every Day
Allow me to introduce you to your new favorite accessory.
Forget mini bags—the new must-have accessory is truly functional. Pack light with a slim, sleek, crossbody bag designed to hold the most essential accessory: your phone. Introducing: the cell phone purse, also known as the "phone bag." Fashion blogger Jessica Wang explains the appeal: "There’s nothing more liberating than carrying a small, lightweight crossbody bag. I love that it can be hands-free when I’m running errands. There’s not much you need these days besides your cell phone, ID, and a credit card, and most of these are already accessible on your phone."
The cell phone purse is for both the woman on the move and the girl about town, fitting almost exclusively your phone, keys and a couple of cards. They're "statement-making pieces that you can find in various textures, colors, and prints, adorned with chains of all sizes, [and] will accentuate any outfit," says Wang. It's time to shed the dead weight of an overstuffed tote. We're all about easy, breezy, and light this season.
Vera Bradley Twill Carson Cellphone Crossbody Purse
This puffy gray case from Vera Bradley is great for when you're on the go. Take it with you on your morning runs to keep all your essentials in place!
HOUSE OF WANT Vegan Leather Phone Crossbody Bag
Black purses with silver chains are an all-time classic, so this HOUSE OF WANT phone purse will fit right in with the rest of your collection.
kate spade new york Zeezee North South Leather Phone Crossbody Bag
When in doubt, go for something simple. This option from Kate Spade New York is so sleek and goes with everything.
Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet
This purse from Bandolier actually features subtle 3D studs on the strap for some added fashionable flair.
Mali + Lili Vegan Leather Phone Crossbody Bag
This purse from Mali + Lili makes it possible to keep your AirPods and your phone all in the same place—and what else do you need, really?
Street Level Smartphone Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
This simple case from Street Level comes with a thin gold strap and is available to shop in a few different fall and winter-ready hues, including this warm orange option.
Givenchy Cutout Snake-Print Phone Pouch Shoulder Bag
Snakeskin will never go out of style. This splurge-worthy purse from Givenchy makes owning a luxury handbag feel just a little more attainable.
Vince Camuto Lani Leather Phone Pouch
Never lose track of your phone again by keeping it stowed away in this sunny yellow case from Vince Camuto.
Malibu Skye Alex Faux Leather Crossbody Phone Case
Yes, you'll have to keep this white phone purse from Malibu Skye perfectly clean at all times, but it'll all be worth it in the end.
BOYY Bicolor Buckle Crossbody Phone Case Bag
BOYY makes color-blocking with your accessories easy courtesy of this phone purse that comes covered in two bold hues.
Kara Chain-Strap Leather Phone Case
Want a phone purse with some extra oomph? Try this option from Kara. The thick strap adds edge.
Madewell The Smartphone Genuine Calf Hair Crossbody Bag
Madewell's smartphone case is printed, yes, but it also comes in this easy-to-style brown hue.
