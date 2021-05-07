Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

The history of the handbag always leads back to the need to carry one’s essentials on their person. Once, simple leather styles with straps long enough to wear on the shoulder or across the chest were designed for the necessity of hunting or military needs, but the same can be said of any modern woman preparing for an unpredictable day. But that doesn’t mean this utility-first accessory can’t be stylish or classic enough to carry you through the years. We claim this style as wardrobe essential. While chain straps can be clang-y and cumbersome and top-handles to always require the attention of at least one hand, the ever sleek, ever functional leather strap crossbody has proven to be versatile and unfussy. Bottom line: You need one of these.

Savette Symmetry 19 Leather Shoulder Bag $1750.00 at net-a-porter.com Searching for the hot new handbag brand to get behind? Look no further than Savette. Launched in 2020, the New York-based collection's streamlined design and modernist hardware will make it a cult favorite for sure.

Unoeth Amara Leather Crossbody $98.00 at unoeth.com This super simple leather number from Unoeth will be your new favorite all-day, every-day handbag. We love the forest green and for under $100, it’s fabulous quality for an excellent price.

Coach Kip Turnlock Crossbody $275.00 at coach.com Part of the Coach Originals collection inspired by archival styles, the Kip Turnlock Crossbody will absolutely stand the test of time. At $225, it’s a great price to try in a stark white, but take it for regular maintenance to keep it fresh.

Dooney & Bourke Alto Saddle Bag $425.00 at dooney.com This classic saddle bag shape with subtle design details from classic leather house Dooney & Bourke will make this a no-brainer addition to your wardrobe.

Tree Fairfax Constance Crossbody Bag $148.50 at treefairfax.com This crescent-shaped crossbody looks great on the shouler or across it, but can also work as a clutch with its removable strap. We are totally here for a 3-in-1.

Cuyana Hexagon Crossbody $245.00 at cuyana.com Cuyana’s Hexagon Crossbody is the modern shape that reads less like your mom’s “pocketbook” and more like, your all through 2022 “go-to”.

The Row Large Julien Leather Crossbody Bag $3900.00 at nordstrom.com While a major investment, this completely classic and simply stunning long-strapped style from The Row will always look chic.

Clare V. Midi Sac Bag $241.50 at shopbop.com Clare V’s camera bag with her signature stripe is a classic you’ll want to hang onto for years.

Alexander McQueen The Curve $1490.00 at alexandermcqueen.com This butter yellow beauty is the structured bucket-but-not-really style that is spacious and versatile for all-year wear.