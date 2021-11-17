The 15 Best Leather Totes to Toss Everything Into

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Let's be honest, no matter how many chic bags you own, day-to-day, the bag you reach for most often is a sturdy leather tote. It's the unsung heroine of our bag collection. It's not trying to get the glamorous attention, but it is actually the most user-friendly bag you'll own. With a busy life and career, everyone needs a leather tote to just dump all their daily essentials into. I enjoy a tiny clutch with a complicated closure as much as the next fashion-loving woman, but a leather tote just does the trick most days when I'm carrying a laptop, gym gear, and a million other things. This purchase will last for years to come.

The Printed Pick 1. BEIS Mini Work Tote $118.00 at revolve.com This cognac-colored bag from BEIS comes with a removable matching laptops sleeve so your MVP (Most Valued Possessions) will stay safe during the commute to and from the office.

The Structured Pick 2. Street Level Structured Faux Leather Tote $51.00 at nordstrom.com This faux-leather tote from Street Level covers all the First Big Job bases: It comes in two neutral colors, is priced at under $60, and features a cool-girl-approved silhouette that will make you stand out from the rest of the office on your first day.

The Shiny Pick 3. Allsaints Odette Tote & Pouch - Green $229.00 at nordstrom.com Who needs a basic shiny bag when you can carry one that's made from this fun patent leather fabric? The dramatic winged shape adds even more flare.

The No-Fuss Pick 4. Anthropologie Swing Tote Bag $90.00 at anthropologie.com This no-frills tote bag from Anthropologie is the definition of an easy basic. It has a sleek shape, comes with a removable pouch on the inside, and comes in four colors, including this light golden brown option.

The Thick-Strapped Pick 5. Vince Camuto Brant Tote $248.00 at vincecamuto.com Vince Camuto doesn't just make cute-as-hell shoes. They also design sleek handbags like this Brant Tote! It comes in two colors and features a bunch of internal pockets so that you stay organized throughout the day.

The Colorful Pick 6. Coach Tyler Carryall $295.00 at coach.com Black tote bags—who needs 'em? This tote bag from Coach comes in the prettiest shade of pink that will add an instant pop to even your most basic all-black work outfits.

The Woven Option 7. & Other Stories Braided Leather Tote Bag $199.00 at stories.com Braided leather has such a soft, easy look—and this tote bag from & Other Stories is proof. The cognac brown colorway makes it easy to style year-round.

The Soft Pick 8. FP Collection Tuscan Leather Tote $128.00 at freepeople.com And if you really want a relaxed vibe, try this chocolate-brown option from Free People's FP Collection. The rounded edges will only look better as you use it.

The Pocketed Pick 9. HOBO The Original Antonia Leather Tote $438.00 at nordstrom.com Are you in need of a tote bag that comes with a ton of pockets to hold all of your essentials? Then pick up this Antonia Leather Tote from HOBO. It even hs a cotton lining for easy cleanup in case an unwarranted spill takes place on your way to work.

The Metallic Pick 10. Kurt Geiger London Violet Leather Tote $240.00 at nordstrom.com Choosing a work tote that comes with a subtle metallic finish shows the rest of your office mates that you have a real sense of style without going overboard. The pewter hue of this Violet Leather Tote from Kurt Geiger London is a great way to spice up your work wardrobe.

The Zip-Top Pick 11. Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote $178.00 at nordstrom.com A tote that has a zipper on top is truly a godsend on those busy days when you're schlepping everything but the kitchen sink to and from the office. Say goodbye to the stress of anything falling out when you carry this pick from Madewell.

The Multicolored Pick 12. Kate Spade New York Knott Colorblocked Pebble Leather Tote $298.00 at nordstrom.com Choosing a color-blocked tote doesn't mean you have to opt for a bag that is actually colorful. This tote from Kate Spade New York features three colors, but they all fall into the same shade family. The end result is a bag that pops without going overboard.

The Under $50 Pick 13. UNIQLO Faux Leather Square Tote Bag $39.90 at uniqlo.com If you want an affordable tote bag, plain and simple, then this faux-leather option from UNIQLO is perfect for you. The square shape is truly timeless and will last you for years (and years) to come.

The Pick With Hardware 14. Calvin Klein Ellie Novelty Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag $94.80 at amazon.com Yes, red tote bags can work for everyday use! The hue, although bold, does tend to work with most other colors without clashing too much.