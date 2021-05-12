Welcome to the return of tie-dye, the unofficial print of the season. Your favorite summer camp print saw a surprising resurgence at the beginning of the pandemic and has been trickling up from DIY sweats to the catwalks, ultimately finding its way to beachwear—just in time for summer 2022. From big-name fashion brands like Ulla Johnson and Mara Hoffman to swimwear staples like Speedo and ROXY, all of your favorite brands have updated their offerings with key styles tie-dye for (get it?). Whether you'll be embarking on a tropical getaway, laying poolside, or catching rays on your rooftop this summer, take a break from your little black bikini and minimalist one-pieces and check out our favorite 14 grown-up tie-dye options.

Norma Kamali Bishop Strapless Tie-Dyed Swimsuit $81.00 at net-a-porter.com Make a splash in this Norma Kamali strapless one-piece. This simple and flattering silhouette with a stunning tie-dye pattern will have everyone asking, "Where'd you get that?"

ROXY Reversible Sea Waves Athletic Bikini $55.00 at pacsun.com Raise your hand if you lived, breathed and died for ROXY when you were younger. This tie-dye bikini brings back plenty of summer memories and will be your go-to, once again, on those sunny days filled with paddle boarding, jet-skiing, and surfing. (Bonus: it's reversible!)

SKATIE Nicole, Woodstock $125.00 at skatie.com Coverage in the front, party in the back. SKATIE'S one-shoulder, cut-out suit offers a flattering high-cut leg with just enough coverage in the front while the back has a cheeky fit to show off your bum.

ASOS Design Orange Tie Dye $26.00 at asos.com Bring the party to the beach all summer long with this sunbleached bikini. Sport matching orange-tinted sunnies, grab your favorite cover-up (here are our suggestions) and you're ready for some fun in the sun!

Ulla Johnson Marisol Maillot One Piece $185.50 at shopbop.com Boho queen Ulla Johnson shows off her carefree spirit this season with rich tie-dye prints. Wear this open-back one-piece with her matching sarong for a full head-to-toe look.

L*Space Beach Wave Bikini Top $99.00 at shopbop.com The criss-cross straps on the back of this L*SPACE bandeau give the top a little extra charm. Pair with the brands matching high-waisted bottoms and complete your beach-day look with a pair of denim cutoffs and linen shirt.

Speedo Endurance Toxic Tie Dye Flyback $21.00 at amazon.com There's no more reliable swimwear brand than Speedo for performance and quality. And with their electric tie-dye one-pieces you can stay on trend while training for the gold.

Mara Hoffman Abigail Tie-Dyed Recycled Bandeau Bikini $150.00 at net-a-porter.com Looking for a eco-friendly bikini this summer? Mara Hoffman is a one-stop-shop for high-quality, trendy and sustainable swimwear. This bikini is made from recycled fibers with built in UPF 50 protection, the watercolored tie-dye print its just a bonus!

Blooming Jelly Tie Dye Swimsuits $12.99 - $30.99 at amazon.com We are loving this toned-down tie-dye bikini. The high-waisted bottoms give a flattering hourglass shape and the top offers the perfect amount of support for the girls. And with the entire suit under $25, you can't say no.

Maaji Neon Light Ivy Bikini Top $67.00 at shopbop.com Add a splash of color to your bikini collection with this vivid tie-dye print from Maaji. Bring this two-piece on your next getaway for an effortlessly trendy look.

Missguided Swimsuit In Tie-Dye Print $32.00 at asos.com Bring the tie-dye trend to the court this summer with this playful one-piece. The scoop neck and back lends to the fun and sporty style, ideal for a few rounds of beach volleyball.

ACK Fine Tie Dye Rainbow Bikini Top $103.00 at farfetch.com This rainbow tie-dye print is sure to be seen all over your Instagram this summer. Don this barely-there bikini to show off that summer-bod you've worked hard for all winter long.

Lovers + Friends Oh Snap Top $88.00 at revolve.com Green tie-dye, playful cut-outs, and gold accents make for an not so subtle poolside look. Go all out with standout accessories like this oversized floppy hat and crochet cover-up for a head-to-toe look.