18 Fashion Prime Day Deals to Add to Your Cart

Goodbye, money!

By Kayleigh Roberts
streetstyle
Christian VierigGetty Images

Every year, Amazon hosts Prime Day, a two-day savings bonanza specifically for its Prime members that boasts some of the best bargains of the year. Because Amazon is the "everything store," Prime Day has something for everyone. Whether you're a clothes-lover with a closet to rival Cher Horowitz's or you just really need some new leggings or shoes or [insert thing your wardrobe is currently missing here], Prime Day's fashion deals are here for you. Here, we've rounded up 18 of the very best fashion deals Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

SHOP ALL DEALS

Lacoste Polo Dress
Lacoste
shop it

$165 $99

Chillax Slip-On Sneaker
Courtesy of Amazon
Keds
shop it

$60 $30.10

Bethenny Backpack
Courtesy of Amazon
ALDO
shop it

$60 $34.40 

Broasa Flat Sandal
Courtesy of Aldo
ALDO
shop it

$60 $35.15

Briah Perf Sling Wedge Sandal
Courtesy of Rockport
Rockport
shop it

$79.95 $35.18

Low Cut Zip Sneaker
Courtesy of Ecco
Ecco
SHOP NOW

$169.95 $54.62

Lightweight Hiking Pants
BALEAF
shop it

$34.99 $21.69

Grand Court Sneaker
Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas
shop it

$65 $43.87

Echo Frames (2nd Gen)
Courtesy of Amazon
shop it

$249.99 $174.99

Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay
shop it

$269.99 $88.49

True Body Lift Triangle Bra
True & Co
shop it

$64 $44.80

Stainless Steel Watch
Invicta
shop it

$83 $27.93

Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
shop it

$28 $14.89

Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
shop it

$79.50 $47.70

Jaden Satchel
Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger
shop it

$69.27 $48.33

Freezer III Dress
Columbia
shop it

$50 $30

Trefoil Tights
adidas
shop it

$40 $28

Wave Rider 24 Running Shoe
Courtesy of Mizuno
Mizuno
shop it

$129.95 $70.06

