Every year, Amazon hosts Prime Day, a two-day savings bonanza specifically for its Prime members that boasts some of the best bargains of the year. Because Amazon is the "everything store," Prime Day has something for everyone. Whether you're a clothes-lover with a closet to rival Cher Horowitz's or you just really need some new leggings or shoes or [insert thing your wardrobe is currently missing here], Prime Day's fashion deals are here for you. Here, we've rounded up 18 of the very best fashion deals Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

SHOP ALL DEALS