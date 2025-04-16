Jeans and a Cute Top Are Your Shortcut to Easy Summer Style
Inspiration ahead.
Few five-word phrases conjure as much confusion as "jeans and a cute top" does. The vague yet popular outfit formula could mean just about anything. Luckily, I'm here to decode its many possible meanings with expert-vetted combinations courtesy of fashion's best-dressed insiders.
The spring outfit inspiration ahead covers all your bases. There are preppy rugby shirts that pair perfectly with slouchy, on-trend denim, sweet knit polos that complement light-wash styles wonderfully, and elevated white tank tops that create a chic summer work look when matched with dark-wash trouser jeans. Plus, I found off-the-shoulder tops you can use to curate the grown-up going-out outfits of your dreams.
Keep scrolling for 11 tried-and-true best tops and jeans outfits. As I mentioned, the options are (nearly) endless, but never complicated.
A Preppy Rugby Shirt
Rugby shirts are the surprising must-have item that insiders can't get enough of. They look great paired with baggy jeans.
A Sleek Off-The-Shoulder Top
You can't beat an off-the-shoulder top for the perfect date-night outfit. This timeless style is endlessly versatile, but I like wearing it with a pair of dark-wash jeans for a subtle contrast.
A Sweet Knitted Polo
Speaking of preppy styles, insiders have been ditching their plain white tees in favor of knit polo styles. Cable knits are a classic, but breezy pointelle options are perfect for summer dressing.
A Classic Tank Top
Everyone has a plain white tank in their collection (and if you don't, this is your sign to buy one), but I prefer a looser-fitting option for summer. Silky textures are easy to style with trouser-style jeans and a wide belt for added contrast.
A Sheer Top
Sheer tops might not work for the office, but don't miss out on them during the weekends. Choose lacy textures for a boho-inspired look that works.
A Boho Tunic
If you needed more proof that the boho trend is back, tunic-style tops are everywhere. Lacy, delicate textures and floaty silhouettes make this look easy to master.
A Brightly-Colored Button-Down
You can't go wrong with a striped button-down shirt in your spring rotation. Layer it over a tank or tee, and then tuck both into a pair of classic straight-leg jeans for an unbeatable look.
Cool-Girl Denim-on-Denim
Denim-on-denim is a major fashion trend this year, so it's time to get on board if you haven't already. Choosing fitted styles in contrasting denim washes makes the duo feel more fashion girl and less like a cowboy.
An Elevated Blouse
Voluminous tops made from silky or nylon fabrics take your wardrobe to the next level. Brands like COS and Tibi specialize in this category, so look to them for the perfect picks.
A Summery Strapless Top
Summer is nearly here, so it's time to invest in a strapless top. Linen shirts serve as the ideal warm-weather option, while denim styles provide added support.
A "Blokecore"-Inspired Jersey
"Bloke-Core" is the British-inspired sporty fashion trend that stylish insiders like Hailey Bieber have endorsed for summer. Even if you don't have a favorite team (or a jersey available), it's easy to adopt the look.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
