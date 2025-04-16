Jeans and a Cute Top Are Your Shortcut to Easy Summer Style

Few five-word phrases conjure as much confusion as "jeans and a cute top" does. The vague yet popular outfit formula could mean just about anything. Luckily, I'm here to decode its many possible meanings with expert-vetted combinations courtesy of fashion's best-dressed insiders.

The spring outfit inspiration ahead covers all your bases. There are preppy rugby shirts that pair perfectly with slouchy, on-trend denim, sweet knit polos that complement light-wash styles wonderfully, and elevated white tank tops that create a chic summer work look when matched with dark-wash trouser jeans. Plus, I found off-the-shoulder tops you can use to curate the grown-up going-out outfits of your dreams.

Keep scrolling for 11 tried-and-true best tops and jeans outfits. As I mentioned, the options are (nearly) endless, but never complicated.

A Preppy Rugby Shirt

woman wearing a rugby top and baggy jeans in London.

Rugby shirts are the preppy pick that fashion girls love.

Rugby shirts are the surprising must-have item that insiders can't get enough of. They look great paired with baggy jeans.

BDG Urban Outfitters, Stripe Cotton Rugby Shirt
BDG Urban Outfitters
Stripe Cotton Rugby Shirt

MANGO, Danila Wide Leg Jeans
MANGO
Danila Wide Leg Jeans

Reformation, Anna Rugby Shirt
Reformation
Anna Rugby Shirt

A Sleek Off-The-Shoulder Top

woman wearing a black off-the-shoulder and blue wide-leg jeans.

Off-the-shoulder tops are so easy to style.

You can't beat an off-the-shoulder top for the perfect date-night outfit. This timeless style is endlessly versatile, but I like wearing it with a pair of dark-wash jeans for a subtle contrast.

Aritzia, Smooth Seamless Dimension Longsleeve
Aritzia
Smooth Seamless Dimension Longsleeve

Shopbop, Agolde Low Curve Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Curve Jeans

Off the Shoulder Top
Naked Wardrobe
Off the Shoulder Top

A Sweet Knitted Polo

woman wearing white polo top and wide-leg jeans and red sneakers in Paris.

White polo-style tees feel so elevated.

Speaking of preppy styles, insiders have been ditching their plain white tees in favor of knit polo styles. Cable knits are a classic, but breezy pointelle options are perfect for summer dressing.

H&M, Pointelle-Knit Polo Shirt
H&M
Pointelle-Knit Polo Shirt

Reformation, Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Free People, We the Free Cora Slouchy Jeans
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable-Knit Polo Shirt

A Classic Tank Top

Woman wearing a white tank top and jeans in Paris for Paris Fashion Week

There's nothing better than a classic white tank.

Everyone has a plain white tank in their collection (and if you don't, this is your sign to buy one), but I prefer a looser-fitting option for summer. Silky textures are easy to style with trouser-style jeans and a wide belt for added contrast.

Everlane, The Scoop Tank in Washable Silk
Everlane
The Scoop Tank in Washable Silk

AYR, The Secret Sauce Jeans

AYR
The Secret Sauce Jeans

Nordstrom, Satin Scoop Neck Tank
Nordstrom
Satin Scoop Neck Tank

A Sheer Top

woman wearing sheer tops and jeans.

Lacy textures feel so "in" this season.

Sheer tops might not work for the office, but don't miss out on them during the weekends. Choose lacy textures for a boho-inspired look that works.

Sezane, Chlo Shirt - Ecru Guipure Lace - Cotton - Sézane
Sezane
Chlo Shirt

Abercrombie & Fitch , Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans

DÔEN, Angella Top -- Salt
DÔEN
Angella Top

A Boho Tunic

woman wearing a tunic and wide leg jean

Tunic-style tops tap into summer's boho trend.

If you needed more proof that the boho trend is back, tunic-style tops are everywhere. Lacy, delicate textures and floaty silhouettes make this look easy to master.

ZARA, Lace Texture Scalloped Top
ZARA
Lace Texture Scalloped Top

Icon Denim , La Bea Jeans
Icon Denim
La Bea Jeans

Free People, Charlotte Tunic
Free People
Charlotte Tunic

A Brightly-Colored Button-Down

Button-downs are a failsafe pick.

You can't go wrong with a striped button-down shirt in your spring rotation. Layer it over a tank or tee, and then tuck both into a pair of classic straight-leg jeans for an unbeatable look.

Sezane, Max Shirt - Rosewood Stripes Ecru - Sézane
Sezane
Max Shirt

Shopbop, Pistola Denim Penny Pintuck Ankle Jeans
Pistola
Denim Penny Pintuck Ankle Jeans

ZARA, Striped Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Striped Poplin Shirt

Cool-Girl Denim-on-Denim

woman wearing double denim in London

Denim-on-denim feels so fresh.

Denim-on-denim is a major fashion trend this year, so it's time to get on board if you haven't already. Choosing fitted styles in contrasting denim washes makes the duo feel more fashion girl and less like a cowboy.

Favorite Daughter, The Jane Denim Tie-Waist Trench Coat
Favorite Daughter
The Jane Denim Tie-Waist Trench Coat

saksfifthavenue,

Good American
Good Ease Baggy Jeans

Rider Denim Jacket
LIONESS
Rider Denim Jacket

An Elevated Blouse

woman wearing jeans and a black top in New York.

Black tops get an upgrade by way of a silky texture and an elevated shape.

Voluminous tops made from silky or nylon fabrics take your wardrobe to the next level. Brands like COS and Tibi specialize in this category, so look to them for the perfect picks.

Tibi, Italian Sporty Nylon Sleeveless Blousant Vest
Tibi
Italian Sporty Nylon Sleeveless Blousant Vest

Everlane, The Mid-Way Jeans
Everlane
The Mid-Way Jeans

COS, Drawstring Peplum Blouse
COS
Drawstring Peplum Blouse

A Summery Strapless Top

woman wearing a tube top and jeans in Copenhagen

Tube tops are the summer staple your wardrobe is missing.

Summer is nearly here, so it's time to invest in a strapless top. Linen shirts serve as the ideal warm-weather option, while denim styles provide added support.

ZARA, Trf Denim Bandeau Top
ZARA
TRF Denim Bandeau Top

Madewell, Pieced Oversize Barrel Leg Jeans
Madewell
Pieced Oversize Barrel Leg Jeans

THE POSSE, Beryl Top - Black
POSSE
Beryl Top - Black

A "Blokecore"-Inspired Jersey

woman wearing a black jersey and jeans in Copenhagen.

Blokecore is summer's sportiest trend.

"Bloke-Core" is the British-inspired sporty fashion trend that stylish insiders like Hailey Bieber have endorsed for summer. Even if you don't have a favorite team (or a jersey available), it's easy to adopt the look.

aritzia,

TNA
Court Mesh™ Endgame Jersey

Levi, 501® ‘90s Ankle Women's Jeans
Levi's
501® ‘90s Ankle Women's Jeans

Urban Outfitters, La Jersey Graphic V-Neck Baby Tee
Urban Outfitters
La Jersey Graphic V-Neck Baby Tee

