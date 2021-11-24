Missoma Black Friday Sale: Your 2021 Guide
The Meghan Markle-beloved brand is taking 25 percent off sitewide.
By now, you're likely inundated with a ton of incredible Black Friday deals to shop this year, but Missoma's sale is truly one you can't miss. The jewelry brand beloved by everyone from Meghan Markle to Gigi Hadid is taking 25 percent off sitewide (with no code necessary!) from November 26 to December 3, which means you can expect great discounts on bestselling products like these dainty gold hoop earrings and this chic chain necklace. Prepare yourself for Missoma's epic Black Friday sale by adding these and more of our favorite pieces, below, to your cart before they sell out. (Sale prices will be reflected at checkout!)
