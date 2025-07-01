I come bearing good news if you love shopping for your favorite items at a discount. Amazon Prime Day is approaching quickly. As a shopping editor, this is my Super Bowl. So, I checked the shopping platform and found that many A-lister-approved favorites are already on sale.

These include Julianne Moore’s favorite drugstore face wash and the pretty nude nail polish Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day, which subtly popularized the princess nail trend years ago. In fashion, the Superga sneakers that Princess Kate has loved for a while are now on sale for under $50, so you can grab some royal style at a great price. I also discovered the platform Ugg boots that models like Gigi Hadid wear on their days off, along with a simple white tank top that’s approved by Kendall Jenner (and me).

Here’s what you should know about the official sale: Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday, July 8, and lasts four days (yes, it’s longer than last year) until Friday, July 11. You can shop for products in 35 categories during the sale, so now's the time to grab these soon-to-sell-out finds. Keep scrolling to shop everything before it’s gone.