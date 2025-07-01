These Celeb and Editor-Loved Deals Just Dropped on Amazon—Prime Day Hasn’t Even Started
Including Kendall Jenner's viral Hanes tank top and Julianne Moore's favorite drugstore cleanser.
I come bearing good news if you love shopping for your favorite items at a discount. Amazon Prime Day is approaching quickly. As a shopping editor, this is my Super Bowl. So, I checked the shopping platform and found that many A-lister-approved favorites are already on sale.
These include Julianne Moore’s favorite drugstore face wash and the pretty nude nail polish Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day, which subtly popularized the princess nail trend years ago. In fashion, the Superga sneakers that Princess Kate has loved for a while are now on sale for under $50, so you can grab some royal style at a great price. I also discovered the platform Ugg boots that models like Gigi Hadid wear on their days off, along with a simple white tank top that’s approved by Kendall Jenner (and me).
Here’s what you should know about the official sale: Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday, July 8, and lasts four days (yes, it’s longer than last year) until Friday, July 11. You can shop for products in 35 categories during the sale, so now's the time to grab these soon-to-sell-out finds. Keep scrolling to shop everything before it’s gone.
This isn't technically a favorite among celebrities, but it's trusted by a celebrity-famous dermatologist! Dr. Shereene Idriss loves this moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin. Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham both consider themselves clients.
Sydney Sweeney, Lily Gladstone, and Ali Wong have all used the Shark FlexStyle to create their red carpet looks in the past. Plus, one Marie Claire editor loves it for quick, easy styling before work.
Chic A-listers like Amal Clooney adore this pale pink shade from Essie. Case in point: She recently wore it at the Tonys.
This polish is Brat approved. Charli XCX wore it recently in Cannes.
I'm slightly cheating here, but I had to mention this foundation. It's a favorite among editors for those with mature skin.
Olivia Rodrigo recently wore this pair of Mary Janes in New York City in black, but I prefer this woven brown for summer.
TKEES is the sandal line endorsed by Jennifer Lopez that I also buy whenever there's a sale.
The Glastonbury music festival just finished, so I can't stop thinking about Hunter's rain boots. Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, and Kate Moss have all worn them before.
Fans of the Larroudé Kate Boot include Taylor Swift (!!), Vanessa Hudgens, and more.
Former Marie Claire cover star Gabrielle Union swears by this SPF-rich face cream.
Julianne Moore showcased this drugstore hero face cleanser in a recent episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets.
This is the waterline eyeliner Billie Eilish uses during her sold-out shows. It was the main product in her TikTok-viral makeup routine.
Sofia Richie Grainge gushed about this bronzer in a TikTok video recently.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.