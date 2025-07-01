These Celeb and Editor-Loved Deals Just Dropped on Amazon—Prime Day Hasn’t Even Started

Including Kendall Jenner's viral Hanes tank top and Julianne Moore's favorite drugstore cleanser.

Julianne Moore and Meghan Markle next to beauty products from Essie and Cetaphil and a pair of sneakers from Superga.
(Image credit: Getty Images; Essiel Superga; Cetaphil)
By
published
in News

I come bearing good news if you love shopping for your favorite items at a discount. Amazon Prime Day is approaching quickly. As a shopping editor, this is my Super Bowl. So, I checked the shopping platform and found that many A-lister-approved favorites are already on sale.

These include Julianne Moore’s favorite drugstore face wash and the pretty nude nail polish Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day, which subtly popularized the princess nail trend years ago. In fashion, the Superga sneakers that Princess Kate has loved for a while are now on sale for under $50, so you can grab some royal style at a great price. I also discovered the platform Ugg boots that models like Gigi Hadid wear on their days off, along with a simple white tank top that’s approved by Kendall Jenner (and me).

Here’s what you should know about the official sale: Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday, July 8, and lasts four days (yes, it’s longer than last year) until Friday, July 11. You can shop for products in 35 categories during the sale, so now's the time to grab these soon-to-sell-out finds. Keep scrolling to shop everything before it’s gone.

Hanes Boys' Tank Undershirt, Ecosmart Cotton Shirt, Multiple Packs Available, White, Small
Hanes
Hanes Boys' Tank Undershirt Pack (Was $11)

Kendall Jenner relies on these easy, affordable tank tops.

Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream With Pump Dispenser - 16 Fl Oz (1 Lb) - Moisturizer Formulated Without Common Irritants for Those With Sensitive Skin
Vanicream
Moisturizing Skin Cream With Pump Dispenser - 16 Fl Oz (Was $17)

This isn't technically a favorite among celebrities, but it's trusted by a celebrity-famous dermatologist! Dr. Shereene Idriss loves this moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin. Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham both consider themselves clients.

Shark Hd430 Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System, Powerful Hair Dryer Brush & Multi-Styler With Auto-Wrap Curlers, Paddle Brush, Oval Brush, Concentrator Attachment, Stone
Shark
Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System (Was $350)

Sydney Sweeney, Lily Gladstone, and Ali Wong have all used the Shark FlexStyle to create their red carpet looks in the past. Plus, one Marie Claire editor loves it for quick, easy styling before work.

L'oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, Voluptuous Volume, Intense Length, Feathery Soft Full Lashes, No Flaking, No Smudging, No Clumping, Blackest Black, 0.25 Fl Oz (pack of 1)
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara (Was $13)

This pink tube is the secret to Elle Fanning and Joey King's soft, fluttery lashes over the years.

Essie Nail Polish, Ballet French Manicure Kit, a Sheer Pink and a White Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, 1 Kit
Essie
Ballet French Manicure Kit (Was $18)

The pink polish in this duo, Ballet Slippers, is the same shade Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day.

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish Pre Show Jitters 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie
Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Pre Show Jitters (Was $12)

Chic A-listers like Amal Clooney adore this pale pink shade from Essie. Case in point: She recently wore it at the Tonys.

Cnd Vinylux Longwear Pink Nail Polish, Gel-Like Shine & Chip Resistant Color, 0.5 Fl Oz
CND
Vinylux Longwear Pink Nail Polish (Was $12)

Markle has space in her heart (and on her nails) for more than one pale pink shade, clearly—she loves this one from CND.

Essie Gel Couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, Sheer Pink, Sheer Fantasy, 0.46 Fl Oz
essie
Essie Gel Couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy (Was $11)

This polish is Brat approved. Charli XCX wore it recently in Cannes.

Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Flawless Liquid Foundation, Full Coverage, Matte Finish, 30 Ml, Shade 035
Il Makiage
Woke Up Like This Flawless Liquid Foundation (Was $50)

I'm slightly cheating here, but I had to mention this foundation. It's a favorite among editors for those with mature skin.

Ugg Women's Classic Mini Platform Boot, Chestnut, 12
UGG
Classic Mini Platform Boots (Were $170)

It might be summer, but I'm taking advantage of this sale to grab Gigi Hadid's favorite Ugg Mini Platform Boots.

Superga Unisex Adult S000010 Sneaker, White, 5 Women 3.5 Men Us
Superga
Unisex Adult S000010 Sneakers (Were $65)

Kate Middleton has worn Superga's white canvas sneakers for years.

Honey Ballet Flat by Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
Honey Ballet Flats (Were $275)

Olivia Rodrigo recently wore this pair of Mary Janes in New York City in black, but I prefer this woven brown for summer.

Tkees Women's Square Toe Lily Flip Flops, Cocobutter, Tan, 5 Medium Us
TKEES
Tkees Women's Square Toe Lily Flip Flops (Were $78)

TKEES is the sandal line endorsed by Jennifer Lopez that I also buy whenever there's a sale.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Fit Jeans, (new) Medium Indigo Worn In, 32 Regular
Levi's
501 Original Fit Jeans (Were $80)

The list of celebrities who love Levi's 501s includes Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk, and Suki Waterhouse (but the list could go on forever).

Hunter(ハンター) Women's Rain Boot, Black, 22.0 Cm 2a
Hunter
Women's Rain Boots (Were $102)

The Glastonbury music festival just finished, so I can't stop thinking about Hunter's rain boots. Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, and Kate Moss have all worn them before.

Kate Boot in Black Suede Black 11.0
Larroudé
Kate Boots in Black Suede (Were $485)

Fans of the Larroudé Kate Boot include Taylor Swift (!!), Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

Cerave Anti-Aging Face Cream Spf 30, Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Cream With Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides, 1.76 Oz
CeraVe
Cerave Anti-Aging Face Cream SPF 30 (Was $28)

Former Marie Claire cover star Gabrielle Union swears by this SPF-rich face cream.

Cetaphil Face Wash, Daily Facial Cleanser for Sensitive, Combination to Oily Skin, 20 Oz, Gentle Foaming, Soap Free, Hypoallergenic
Cetaphil
Daily Facial Cleanser for Sensitive, Combination to Oily Skin (Was $15)

Julianne Moore showcased this drugstore hero face cleanser in a recent episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets.

Maybelline Tattoostudio Long-Lasting Sharpenable Eyeliner Pencil, Glide on Smooth Gel Pigments With 36 Hour Wear, Waterproof, Smooth Walnut, 1 Count
MAYBELLINE
Tattoostudio Long-Lasting Sharpenable Eyeliner Pencil (Was 11)

This is the waterline eyeliner Billie Eilish uses during her sold-out shows. It was the main product in her TikTok-viral makeup routine.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer, Moisturizing, Nourishing Murumuru Butter Blend for Silky All-Day Luminous Glow, Dermatologist Tested, Hypoallergenic, Vegan & Cruelty-Free -Bronzer
Physicians Formula
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer (Was $16)

Sofia Richie Grainge gushed about this bronzer in a TikTok video recently.

