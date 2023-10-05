I’m Building My Entire Activewear Wardrobe Around These Chic Performance Pieces

(Image credit: On)
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have, classic key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

As a fashion editor by day and an avid gym goer by night, I can confidently say I know a thing or two about sportswear. While I believe there are no strict rules when it comes to workout attire, I do think having a curated collection of go-to pieces is a necessity. Whether you’re looking for pieces that are appropriate for the changing weather or want to incorporate some color into your workout wardrobe, one thing is certain: Performance fabrics are key. 

I spent the better half of September reorganizing my sportswear closet, and I’m looking to add pieces that help me get the most out of my movement. On is a brand that specializes in technological innovation and trailblazing athleticwear, specifically for cold-weather running, so it was the first place I went. Matching sets made from ultralight, reflective materials, a comfy cotton sweatshirt for post-workout errands, and brightly colored gym attire are just the tip of the iceberg. My ultimate find was the Climate Jacket, a piece made for any and every outdoor sport. It’s water repellent and insulated with recycled padding, offering warmth and protection for any kind of weather a fall or winter day might bring. If you’re ready to update your workout wardrobe, see the pieces I’m adding to mine below. 

On Climate Jacket

The Climate Jacket is crafted from sweat-wicking and water-repellent materials, making it the most effective form of running attire.

On Performance Bra Lumos

Designed with a reflective cloud print, the performance bra makes sure you’re always safely visible, especially as the days get shorter.

On Performance-T Lumos

This T-shirt will add a cute element to your workout attire. It's ultra lightweight and made from sweat-wicking materials. 

On Performance Winter Tights Lumos

Crafted from recycled polyester and elastane, these winter tights make for the comfiest cold-weather gym bottoms.

On Weather Glove

Not only do these gloves finish off your outdoor look, but the soft thumb patches and touch pads on the fingertips make sure you’re not restricted.

On Club Crew

This 100% cotton crewneck is the ultimate cold-weather savior, not to mention the chicest way to turn your gym outfit into an errand outfit.

On Club T

I’m living for the relaxed cut of this super-soft T-shirt. I know what I’ll be lounging in after my workout.

On Challenger Jacket

A planet-friendly piece made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, this puffer jacket comes with an adjustable hood to help protect you from the ever-changing elements.

On 5-Inch Running Shorts

The four-way-stretch woven fabric of these shorts makes sure your workout goes smoothly without any discomfort. I’m adding the neon pair to my collection stat, but if anonymity is more your style, they also come in black.

On Sweat Pants

Made entirely of recycled performance fabrics with light lining, concealed zippers, and a back pocket, these sweatpants are the only pair you need.

On Studio-T

Don’t be fooled by its appearance—the Studio-T is anything but a basic white T-shirt. The loose fit and soft fabric make for the perfect lounge-day staple.

On Movement Tank

Don’t be scared to break a sweat in this buttery-soft tank. The anti-odor technology and moisture-wicking fabric make sure you’re covered.

On Studio Pullover

A pullover that brings together all the assets of smart performative fabrics without sacrificing style. I’ll be taking two—one in my size and one three sizes up for an oversize fit. 

