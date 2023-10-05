I’m Building My Entire Activewear Wardrobe Around These Chic Performance Pieces

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to The Essentials , our weekly series highlighting a must-have, classic key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

As a fashion editor by day and an avid gym goer by night, I can confidently say I know a thing or two about sportswear. While I believe there are no strict rules when it comes to workout attire, I do think having a curated collection of go-to pieces is a necessity. Whether you’re looking for pieces that are appropriate for the changing weather or want to incorporate some color into your workout wardrobe, one thing is certain: Performance fabrics are key.

I spent the better half of September reorganizing my sportswear closet, and I’m looking to add pieces that help me get the most out of my movement. On is a brand that specializes in technological innovation and trailblazing athleticwear, specifically for cold-weather running, so it was the first place I went. Matching sets made from ultralight, reflective materials, a comfy cotton sweatshirt for post-workout errands, and brightly colored gym attire are just the tip of the iceberg. My ultimate find was the Climate Jacket, a piece made for any and every outdoor sport. It’s water repellent and insulated with recycled padding, offering warmth and protection for any kind of weather a fall or winter day might bring. If you’re ready to update your workout wardrobe, see the pieces I’m adding to mine below.

On Climate Jacket $190 at On The Climate Jacket is crafted from sweat-wicking and water-repellent materials, making it the most effective form of running attire.

On Performance Bra Lumos $80 at On Designed with a reflective cloud print, the performance bra makes sure you’re always safely visible, especially as the days get shorter.

On Performance-T Lumos $90 at On This T-shirt will add a cute element to your workout attire. It's ultra lightweight and made from sweat-wicking materials.

On Performance Winter Tights Lumos $150 at On Crafted from recycled polyester and elastane, these winter tights make for the comfiest cold-weather gym bottoms.

On Weather Glove $50 at On Not only do these gloves finish off your outdoor look, but the soft thumb patches and touch pads on the fingertips make sure you’re not restricted.

On Club Crew $110 at On This 100% cotton crewneck is the ultimate cold-weather savior, not to mention the chicest way to turn your gym outfit into an errand outfit.

On Club T $50 at On I’m living for the relaxed cut of this super-soft T-shirt. I know what I’ll be lounging in after my workout.

On Challenger Jacket $450 at On A planet-friendly piece made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, this puffer jacket comes with an adjustable hood to help protect you from the ever-changing elements.

On 5-Inch Running Shorts $80 at On The four-way-stretch woven fabric of these shorts makes sure your workout goes smoothly without any discomfort. I’m adding the neon pair to my collection stat, but if anonymity is more your style, they also come in black.

On Sweat Pants $120 at On Made entirely of recycled performance fabrics with light lining, concealed zippers, and a back pocket, these sweatpants are the only pair you need.

On Studio-T $70 at On Don’t be fooled by its appearance—the Studio-T is anything but a basic white T-shirt. The loose fit and soft fabric make for the perfect lounge-day staple.

On Movement Tank $60 at On Don’t be scared to break a sweat in this buttery-soft tank. The anti-odor technology and moisture-wicking fabric make sure you’re covered.