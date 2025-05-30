Chic New Yorkers Have Been Secretly Obsessing Over These Minimalist Summer Staples for Weeks

Consider your warm-weather wardrobe and beauty routine complete.

a milan fashion week attendee wearing a white dress and carrying a green purse putting on sunglasses
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
in News

If I had to describe my style and beauty aesthetic in one word, it would be "minimalistic." While I tend to stick to my capsule wardrobe and tried-and-true beauty products, I need an update now that summer is here. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I'm sharing all the new-season fashion and beauty essentials on my shopping list.

Trendy sneakers (all from Adidas, might I add) top my list of pieces to buy so I can build out my minimalist summer wardrobe. I'm also on the hunt for versatile linen pants, breezy tops, and summer dresses. I'm even hoping to test out the capri pants trend that fashion girls in New York are currently loving. On the beauty side of things, I'm all about simplifying my routine with multitasking products. Currently, my cart is filled with Supergoop's new scented Glow Oil, Victoria Beckham Beauty's top-rated waterline eyeliner, and a hydrating self-tanner from Dolce Glow.

These are just a few standouts from my wishlist, so keep scrolling for a full breakdown on all of my minimalist fashion and beauty picks for summer. I can practically guarantee these chic finds will get you through the season and beyond.

Tokyo Sneakers | 5
Adidas
Tokyo Sneakers

If my style icon Jennifer Lawrence loves Tokyo sneakers, then so do I.

J.Crew, New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew's linen pieces are unmatched and this versatile top proves it.

Supergoop!, Glow Oil Spf 50 Body Oil - Sunkissed Coconut (Was $40)

Supergoop!
Glow Oil Spf 50 Body Oil - Coconut Flower

Don't forget that your body needs sun protection too. Not only does this body oil work as a sunscreen with SPF 50, but it's deeply hydrating and leaves the prettiest glow. Even better that it has the yummiest coconut scent that lingers for hours.

J.Crew, Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen

This is a summery take on a classic button-down shirt you can wear again and again.

Gazelle Indoor Sneaker
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Sneakers

Pink kicks are one of the biggest sneaker trends of the year, so why not add a pair to your rotation?

Supergoop!, Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50 (Was $38)

Supergoop!
Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50

Sunscreen is the most essential step in anyone's skincare routine, but if you want to simplify things, opt for this cult-favorite pick. It's clear and tacky, but doubles as a makeup primer for a smoother application and more extended wear.

Boat Neck Compression Shell
Halogen
Boat Neck Compression Shell

A boat neckline works wonders at elevating a basic tank top. See the proof with this pick.

H&M, Fine-Knit T-Shirt
H&M
Fine-Knit T-Shirt

Elevate your go-to white T-shirt with this knitted find.

Victoria Beckham Beauty, Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner

Say hello to the eyeliner to end all eyeliners. This waterproof formula is ultra-creamy, yet long-lasting and blendable so you can use it to line your waterline, create graphic shapes, and smudge it out into a smokey eye. With 20 shades to choose from, it also doubles as eyeshadow.

Samba Og Sneaker
adidas
Samba Og Sneaker

If you prefer a more neutral shoe, you can't go wrong with the celebrity-loved Adidas Sambas.

Women's Haven Wide Leg Pant
Cotton On
Women's Haven Wide Leg Pant

These white linen pants are as polished as they are comfortable.

Ribbed Tank Top
Ribbed Tank Top

There's nothing more essential than a white tank top.

Open Edit, Crepe Capri Leggings
Open Edit
Crepe Capri Leggings

Fashion girls can't stop wearing capri pants, and I, for one, am on board with the trend.

ilmakiage, No Filter Poreless Base Smoothing Primer
Il Makiage
NO FILTER Poreless Base Smoothing Primer

For the makeup application of your dreams, it all starts with a primer. This is a fan-favorite primer for those with mature skin thanks to its ultra-smoothing and blurring abilities, without drying skin out. You can even wear it alone for a your-skin-but-better look.

Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneaker
adidas
Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneaker

Minimalist style icon Katie Holmes loves these Adidas sneakers so naturally I'm a fan, too.

Cos, Boxy Short-Sleeved Linen Shirt
Cos
Boxy Short-Sleeved Linen Shirt

Test out summer's butter yellow trend with this breezy linen top.

Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Bobbi Brown
Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick (Was $42)

This eyeshadow stick is a godsend for any low-key makeup fans. You can simply swipe it on across your lid and blend out with your finger and you're good to go. Each shade is creamy, long-lasting, waterproof, and non-creasing, and you get two shades for the price of one.

J.Crew , Crochet-Trim Dress (Was $138)

J.Crew
Crochet-Trim Dress (Was $148)

A white sundress is a summertime essential, plus you can style this pretty pick in so many ways.

Goccia Di Sole Hydrating Self-Tanning Serum Drops for Face and Body
Dolce Glow
Goccia Di Sole Hydrating Self-Tanning Serum Drops for Face and Body

I may not be suntanning the natural way this summer, but that doesn't mean I can't have a glow. I'll be using these tanning drops all season long on both my face and body to fake a tan. They're full of skin-loving ingredients like hydrating aloe vera, sodium hyaluronate, and macadamia oil, plus they're so easy to use—you simply mix in a few drops to your favorite moisturizer and apply.

Taekwondo Sneaker
adidas
Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes

These black sneakers are another standout pair in Jennifer Lawrence's sneaker collection.

H&M, Tailored Suit Vest
H&M
Tailored Suit Vest

This tailored vest would look so polished with a pair of matching linen pants.

Grandelash-Md Lash Enhancing Serum
Grande Cosmetics
Grandelash-Md Lash Enhancing Serum

Long, fluttery lashes can be yours once you add this eyelash growth serum to your rotation. In as little as four weeks, your lashes will go from short, brittle, and falling out to strong, thick, and lusciously long. It's no wonder that it's earned cult favorite status.

Dave Eau De Parfum
HENRY ROSE
Dave Eau De Parfum

This is the vanilla perfume for cool, sophisticated women—and it happens to be one of my favorite perfumes of 2025. Its warm, creamy blend of neroli, cocoa shell, tonka bean, and tangerine is so interesting that everyone who comes near you will want to know what you're wearing.

Gap Vintagesoft T-shirt

Gap
Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt (Was $25)

Fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla has worn this Gap T-shirt on a weekly basis since she bought it. The normally $25 find is on sale right now for just $17, so stock up on it while you can (for less).

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

