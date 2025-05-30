Chic New Yorkers Have Been Secretly Obsessing Over These Minimalist Summer Staples for Weeks
Consider your warm-weather wardrobe and beauty routine complete.
If I had to describe my style and beauty aesthetic in one word, it would be "minimalistic." While I tend to stick to my capsule wardrobe and tried-and-true beauty products, I need an update now that summer is here. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I'm sharing all the new-season fashion and beauty essentials on my shopping list.
Trendy sneakers (all from Adidas, might I add) top my list of pieces to buy so I can build out my minimalist summer wardrobe. I'm also on the hunt for versatile linen pants, breezy tops, and summer dresses. I'm even hoping to test out the capri pants trend that fashion girls in New York are currently loving. On the beauty side of things, I'm all about simplifying my routine with multitasking products. Currently, my cart is filled with Supergoop's new scented Glow Oil, Victoria Beckham Beauty's top-rated waterline eyeliner, and a hydrating self-tanner from Dolce Glow.
These are just a few standouts from my wishlist, so keep scrolling for a full breakdown on all of my minimalist fashion and beauty picks for summer. I can practically guarantee these chic finds will get you through the season and beyond.
J.Crew's linen pieces are unmatched and this versatile top proves it.
Don't forget that your body needs sun protection too. Not only does this body oil work as a sunscreen with SPF 50, but it's deeply hydrating and leaves the prettiest glow. Even better that it has the yummiest coconut scent that lingers for hours.
This is a summery take on a classic button-down shirt you can wear again and again.
Sunscreen is the most essential step in anyone's skincare routine, but if you want to simplify things, opt for this cult-favorite pick. It's clear and tacky, but doubles as a makeup primer for a smoother application and more extended wear.
Say hello to the eyeliner to end all eyeliners. This waterproof formula is ultra-creamy, yet long-lasting and blendable so you can use it to line your waterline, create graphic shapes, and smudge it out into a smokey eye. With 20 shades to choose from, it also doubles as eyeshadow.
If you prefer a more neutral shoe, you can't go wrong with the celebrity-loved Adidas Sambas.
For the makeup application of your dreams, it all starts with a primer. This is a fan-favorite primer for those with mature skin thanks to its ultra-smoothing and blurring abilities, without drying skin out. You can even wear it alone for a your-skin-but-better look.
Minimalist style icon Katie Holmes loves these Adidas sneakers so naturally I'm a fan, too.
Test out summer's butter yellow trend with this breezy linen top.
This eyeshadow stick is a godsend for any low-key makeup fans. You can simply swipe it on across your lid and blend out with your finger and you're good to go. Each shade is creamy, long-lasting, waterproof, and non-creasing, and you get two shades for the price of one.
A white sundress is a summertime essential, plus you can style this pretty pick in so many ways.
I may not be suntanning the natural way this summer, but that doesn't mean I can't have a glow. I'll be using these tanning drops all season long on both my face and body to fake a tan. They're full of skin-loving ingredients like hydrating aloe vera, sodium hyaluronate, and macadamia oil, plus they're so easy to use—you simply mix in a few drops to your favorite moisturizer and apply.
These black sneakers are another standout pair in Jennifer Lawrence's sneaker collection.
This tailored vest would look so polished with a pair of matching linen pants.
Long, fluttery lashes can be yours once you add this eyelash growth serum to your rotation. In as little as four weeks, your lashes will go from short, brittle, and falling out to strong, thick, and lusciously long. It's no wonder that it's earned cult favorite status.
This is the vanilla perfume for cool, sophisticated women—and it happens to be one of my favorite perfumes of 2025. Its warm, creamy blend of neroli, cocoa shell, tonka bean, and tangerine is so interesting that everyone who comes near you will want to know what you're wearing.
Fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla has worn this Gap T-shirt on a weekly basis since she bought it. The normally $25 find is on sale right now for just $17, so stock up on it while you can (for less).
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Viola Davis' Afro "Brings Out the Leo" In Her
Her attention-grabbing beauty philosophy is unmatched.
-
Taylor Swift Has Officially Re-Purchased Her Masters, at Last
There won't be 'Reputation (Her Version)' after all.
-
25 Banana Republic Summer Must-Haves I’m Stocking Up On
Plus, they're all under $200.