If I had to describe my style and beauty aesthetic in one word, it would be "minimalistic." While I tend to stick to my capsule wardrobe and tried-and-true beauty products, I need an update now that summer is here. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I'm sharing all the new-season fashion and beauty essentials on my shopping list.

Trendy sneakers (all from Adidas, might I add) top my list of pieces to buy so I can build out my minimalist summer wardrobe. I'm also on the hunt for versatile linen pants, breezy tops, and summer dresses. I'm even hoping to test out the capri pants trend that fashion girls in New York are currently loving. On the beauty side of things, I'm all about simplifying my routine with multitasking products. Currently, my cart is filled with Supergoop's new scented Glow Oil, Victoria Beckham Beauty's top-rated waterline eyeliner, and a hydrating self-tanner from Dolce Glow.

These are just a few standouts from my wishlist, so keep scrolling for a full breakdown on all of my minimalist fashion and beauty picks for summer. I can practically guarantee these chic finds will get you through the season and beyond.