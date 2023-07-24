I’m Relying on One Color Palette All Summer, and These 30 Items Nail It

I’m keeping my fashion and beauty picks in neutral.

MC
(Image credit: Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain, Sydney Rende
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

There’s nothing more satisfying than shopping for summer pieces during a city heatwave, and it’s no secret that this summer has been hot—like, ridiculously hot. So true to form, I’ve taken the scorching heat as a sign to reinvigorate my summer wardrobe. I’ve been snagging every light tank and airy linen dress I can get my hands on, and while my summer aesthetic begins with fresh, new clothes, it ends with the accessories and makeup looks to match. When it comes to fashion and beauty, I like to keep it neutral (beige is my love language), and I’ve got my eye on some real winners at the moment. White square-toed sandals, taupe sneakers, brown mascara, peachy eye shadow, and of course, lots of flowy, breathable pieces are topping my summer wish list. If you want to combat the heat with cool, neutral classics this summer, check out my entire wish list below. 

MC
Raey Recycled-Yarn Cotton-Blend Maxi T-Shirt Dress

In what world would a white maxi dress not be the first piece on my summer wish list? Three cheers for the pockets on this one. 

MC
Toteme Shirred Recycled Swimsuit

The square neckline and shirred material are screaming ’90s to me, but the delicate straps give this one-piece that ever so classy Toteme twist. 

MC
Toteme Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Pareo

A silky cover-up will elevate any beach or poolside look. I’m obsessed with this subtle print. 

MC
Chanel Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

Cream bronzers give my skin that perfect summer glow we’re all after (without the sun damage).

MC
Matteau + Net Sustain Organic Cotton-Poplin Maxi Skirt

A black maxi skirt is a no-brainer for summer. This one even has a back pocket for that little something extra. 

MC
H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

Linen shorts are the key to breezy summer outfits. And if you’re not a neutrals person, these come in bold zebra, hot pink, and even palm-tree print. 

MC
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

I don’t know about you, but I like to keep my summer makeup game fresh and simple. This contour stick makes my routine easy. 

MC
H&M Sleeveless Dress

I told you I was scooping up every flowy dress in sight. The price tag on this one made it an easy choice. 

MC
Pedro Shoes Vibe Heel Sandals in White $70 at Pedro Shoes

I may be a neutrals girl through and through, but I’m not afraid to make a statement. These modern, square-toed sandals are the perfect bold touch to any summer outfit.  

MC
Chico’s Brown Leather Hoops

This brown leather hoops add a fun detail to any basic outfit.

MC
Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe

Throw this on as a beach cover-up, or tuck it into white jeans for an alfresco dinner. Either way, it’s the quintessential summer piece. 

MC
SheGlam Beach Sunset Eye Shadow Palette

A summer-ready eye shadow palette for $6? Sign me up.

MC
Beauty Pie Wondergel Lip Liner in Chai

I love a creamy-brown lip any time of year, and this liner will do the trick.

MC
Saint Laurent Black Kate Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Cat-eye sunglasses are trending this summer, but make no mistake: They’re as classic as they come.

MC
Pedro Shoes Leather Studio Card Holder in Military Green

Olive green just might be my favorite color. This subtle, sophisticated card holder went straight into my cart.

MC
Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Riot Act Red

If I’m going to incorporate a pop of color anywhere, it’ll be a classic red nail. This polish is chip-resistant and infused with coconut oil for well-nourished nails.

MC
Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Le Milk

Of course, I also need a light and neutral nail polish for good measure.

MC
Chico’s Tencel Side Button Maxi Shirt Dress

A summer classic.

MC
Dior Pre-Owned Saddle Pouch

I can’t get through the summer without buying at least one investment piece, and this Dior shoulder bag will never go out of style. 

MC
Beauty Pie Supercheek Gleam Blush in Gleam Me Up

A peachy, shimmery blush will perfect any summer makeup look. 

MC
Chico’s Tank Dress

Is it even summer without a jersey tank dress in your rotation?

MC
Pedro Shoes Heel Sandals in Green

I can think of a million outfits to wear with these strappy sandals. Dress them up for a garden wedding or dress them down for rooftop drinks. 

MC
Chico’s Black Cat Eye Sunglasses

Yes please!

MC
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Organic Cotton Rib Tank Top

I’m absolutely loving the color palette of this tank. I’ll take one of each, please.

MC
SheGlam Hot Goss Plumping Lip Gloss in Oh Em Gee

It’s a Barbiecore summer, so you can’t go wrong with a light-pink lip gloss. 

MC
Birenstock Arizona Sandals in Taupe

Birkenstock’s Arizona sandal is a summer wardrobe staple. This taupe pair will go with just about every neutral outfit I own. 

MC
Beauty Pie Über Volume Boost Velvet Formula Mascara in Brown

Brown mascara is a great way to take a neutral approach to makeup. It’s softer and more natural-looking than black.

MC
Jelavu Venice Mini Clutch Bag

A woven-cane bag is a nonnegotiable for summer. Bonus points for the buttery leather trim.

MC
Beauty Pie Awesome Bronze Flawless Self-Tanning Mist

When I want sun-kissed skin but it’s too hot to go outside, this self-tanning mist is my answer.

MC
Los Cabos Sandals

These sandals are begging to go on your next tropical vacation. 

MC
NYDJ Curve Shaper Marilyn Straight Ankle Jeans

It might be too hot to put on a pair of jeans right now, but as soon as the temperature drops, I’m stepping into this straight-leg pair. It’s the one denim trend that simply never goes out of style.

MC
Pedro Shoes Altura Sneakers in Taupe

When I said beige was my love language, I meant it. This completely taupe sneaker is calling my name.

MC
Laura Geller Super-Size Bronze N Brighten & Highlight Split

For skin that looks naturally sun-kissed, look no further than this 3-in-1 bronzer and highlighter palette. You can use each shade individually or swirl them together to create your own unique, neutral hue.

MC
Pedro Shoes Maggie Shoulder Bag

This classic, black-and-white handbag transcends seasons.

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

