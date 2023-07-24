I’m Relying on One Color Palette All Summer, and These 30 Items Nail It

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
There’s nothing more satisfying than shopping for summer pieces during a city heatwave, and it’s no secret that this summer has been hot—like, ridiculously hot. So true to form, I’ve taken the scorching heat as a sign to reinvigorate my summer wardrobe. I’ve been snagging every light tank and airy linen dress I can get my hands on, and while my summer aesthetic begins with fresh, new clothes, it ends with the accessories and makeup looks to match. When it comes to fashion and beauty, I like to keep it neutral (beige is my love language), and I’ve got my eye on some real winners at the moment. White square-toed sandals, taupe sneakers, brown mascara, peachy eye shadow, and of course, lots of flowy, breathable pieces are topping my summer wish list. If you want to combat the heat with cool, neutral classics this summer, check out my entire wish list below.
In what world would a white maxi dress not be the first piece on my summer wish list? Three cheers for the pockets on this one.
The square neckline and shirred material are screaming ’90s to me, but the delicate straps give this one-piece that ever so classy Toteme twist.
A silky cover-up will elevate any beach or poolside look. I’m obsessed with this subtle print.
Cream bronzers give my skin that perfect summer glow we’re all after (without the sun damage).
A black maxi skirt is a no-brainer for summer. This one even has a back pocket for that little something extra.
Linen shorts are the key to breezy summer outfits. And if you’re not a neutrals person, these come in bold zebra, hot pink, and even palm-tree print.
I don’t know about you, but I like to keep my summer makeup game fresh and simple. This contour stick makes my routine easy.
I told you I was scooping up every flowy dress in sight. The price tag on this one made it an easy choice.
I may be a neutrals girl through and through, but I’m not afraid to make a statement. These modern, square-toed sandals are the perfect bold touch to any summer outfit.
Throw this on as a beach cover-up, or tuck it into white jeans for an alfresco dinner. Either way, it’s the quintessential summer piece.
I love a creamy-brown lip any time of year, and this liner will do the trick.
Cat-eye sunglasses are trending this summer, but make no mistake: They’re as classic as they come.
Olive green just might be my favorite color. This subtle, sophisticated card holder went straight into my cart.
If I’m going to incorporate a pop of color anywhere, it’ll be a classic red nail. This polish is chip-resistant and infused with coconut oil for well-nourished nails.
Of course, I also need a light and neutral nail polish for good measure.
I can’t get through the summer without buying at least one investment piece, and this Dior shoulder bag will never go out of style.
A peachy, shimmery blush will perfect any summer makeup look.
I can think of a million outfits to wear with these strappy sandals. Dress them up for a garden wedding or dress them down for rooftop drinks.
I’m absolutely loving the color palette of this tank. I’ll take one of each, please.
It’s a Barbiecore summer, so you can’t go wrong with a light-pink lip gloss.
Birkenstock’s Arizona sandal is a summer wardrobe staple. This taupe pair will go with just about every neutral outfit I own.
Brown mascara is a great way to take a neutral approach to makeup. It’s softer and more natural-looking than black.
A woven-cane bag is a nonnegotiable for summer. Bonus points for the buttery leather trim.
When I want sun-kissed skin but it’s too hot to go outside, this self-tanning mist is my answer.
It might be too hot to put on a pair of jeans right now, but as soon as the temperature drops, I’m stepping into this straight-leg pair. It’s the one denim trend that simply never goes out of style.
When I said beige was my love language, I meant it. This completely taupe sneaker is calling my name.
For skin that looks naturally sun-kissed, look no further than this 3-in-1 bronzer and highlighter palette. You can use each shade individually or swirl them together to create your own unique, neutral hue.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
-
Love Emotional Stories? Pick Up 'Ripe,' Our #ReadWithMC August Pick
Read an excerpt of Sarah Rose Etter's new novel, here, then dive in with us throughout the month.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Enjoy the Trappings of a VIP Suite at London’s Heathrow Airport that Costs Over $4,000 Per Flight
You won’t find the couple lounging at the gate like the rest of us.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
I Swear: 111Skin’s Repair Serum Solved All My Skin Issues
It’s a do-it-all that saved my skin.
By Samantha Holender