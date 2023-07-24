I’m Relying on One Color Palette All Summer, and These 30 Items Nail It

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

There’s nothing more satisfying than shopping for summer pieces during a city heatwave, and it’s no secret that this summer has been hot—like, ridiculously hot. So true to form, I’ve taken the scorching heat as a sign to reinvigorate my summer wardrobe. I’ve been snagging every light tank and airy linen dress I can get my hands on, and while my summer aesthetic begins with fresh, new clothes, it ends with the accessories and makeup looks to match. When it comes to fashion and beauty, I like to keep it neutral (beige is my love language), and I’ve got my eye on some real winners at the moment. White square-toed sandals, taupe sneakers, brown mascara, peachy eye shadow, and of course, lots of flowy, breathable pieces are topping my summer wish list. If you want to combat the heat with cool, neutral classics this summer, check out my entire wish list below.

Raey Recycled-Yarn Cotton-Blend Maxi T-Shirt Dress $145 at MatchesFashion In what world would a white maxi dress not be the first piece on my summer wish list? Three cheers for the pockets on this one.

Toteme Shirred Recycled Swimsuit $270 at Net-a-Porter The square neckline and shirred material are screaming ’90s to me, but the delicate straps give this one-piece that ever so classy Toteme twist.

Toteme Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Pareo $320 at Net-a-Porter A silky cover-up will elevate any beach or poolside look. I’m obsessed with this subtle print.

Chanel Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream $40 at Nordstrom Cream bronzers give my skin that perfect summer glow we’re all after (without the sun damage).

Matteau + Net Sustain Organic Cotton-Poplin Maxi Skirt $340 at Net-a-Porter A black maxi skirt is a no-brainer for summer. This one even has a back pocket for that little something extra.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts $18 at H&M Linen shorts are the key to breezy summer outfits. And if you’re not a neutrals person, these come in bold zebra, hot pink, and even palm-tree print.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick $32 at Sephora I don’t know about you, but I like to keep my summer makeup game fresh and simple. This contour stick makes my routine easy.

H&M Sleeveless Dress $25 at H&M I told you I was scooping up every flowy dress in sight. The price tag on this one made it an easy choice.

Pedro Shoes Vibe Heel Sandals in White $70 at Pedro Shoes $70 at Pedro Shoes I may be a neutrals girl through and through, but I’m not afraid to make a statement. These modern, square-toed sandals are the perfect bold touch to any summer outfit.

Chico’s Brown Leather Hoops $36 at Chico’s This brown leather hoops add a fun detail to any basic outfit.

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe Was $88. Now $50 at Madewell Throw this on as a beach cover-up, or tuck it into white jeans for an alfresco dinner. Either way, it’s the quintessential summer piece.

SheGlam Beach Sunset Eye Shadow Palette $6 at SheGlam A summer-ready eye shadow palette for $6? Sign me up.

Beauty Pie Wondergel Lip Liner in Chai $26 at Beauty Pie I love a creamy-brown lip any time of year, and this liner will do the trick.

Saint Laurent Black Kate Cat-Eye Sunglasses $405 at QVC Cat-eye sunglasses are trending this summer, but make no mistake: They’re as classic as they come.

Pedro Shoes Leather Studio Card Holder in Military Green $30 at Pedro Shoes Olive green just might be my favorite color. This subtle, sophisticated card holder went straight into my cart.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Riot Act Red $25 at Beauty Pie If I’m going to incorporate a pop of color anywhere, it’ll be a classic red nail. This polish is chip-resistant and infused with coconut oil for well-nourished nails.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Le Milk $25 at Beauty Pie Of course, I also need a light and neutral nail polish for good measure.

Chico’s Tencel Side Button Maxi Shirt Dress $129 at Chico’s A summer classic.

Dior Pre-Owned Saddle Pouch $995 at QVC I can’t get through the summer without buying at least one investment piece, and this Dior shoulder bag will never go out of style.

Beauty Pie Supercheek Gleam Blush in Gleam Me Up $35 at Beauty Pie A peachy, shimmery blush will perfect any summer makeup look.

Chico’s Tank Dress $99 at Chico’s Is it even summer without a jersey tank dress in your rotation?

Pedro Shoes Heel Sandals in Green $70 at Pedro Shoes I can think of a million outfits to wear with these strappy sandals. Dress them up for a garden wedding or dress them down for rooftop drinks.

Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Organic Cotton Rib Tank Top Was $78, Now $44 at QVC I’m absolutely loving the color palette of this tank. I’ll take one of each, please.

SheGlam Hot Goss Plumping Lip Gloss in Oh Em Gee $4 at SheGlam It’s a Barbiecore summer, so you can’t go wrong with a light-pink lip gloss.

Birenstock Arizona Sandals in Taupe $140 at QVC Birkenstock’s Arizona sandal is a summer wardrobe staple. This taupe pair will go with just about every neutral outfit I own.

Beauty Pie Über Volume Boost Velvet Formula Mascara in Brown $32 at Beauty Pie Brown mascara is a great way to take a neutral approach to makeup. It’s softer and more natural-looking than black.

Jelavu Venice Mini Clutch Bag $214 at QVC A woven-cane bag is a nonnegotiable for summer. Bonus points for the buttery leather trim.

Beauty Pie Awesome Bronze Flawless Self-Tanning Mist $70 at Beauty Pie When I want sun-kissed skin but it’s too hot to go outside, this self-tanning mist is my answer.

Los Cabos Sandals $65 at QVC These sandals are begging to go on your next tropical vacation.

NYDJ Curve Shaper Marilyn Straight Ankle Jeans $119 at QVC It might be too hot to put on a pair of jeans right now, but as soon as the temperature drops, I’m stepping into this straight-leg pair. It’s the one denim trend that simply never goes out of style.

Pedro Shoes Altura Sneakers in Taupe $100 at Pedro Shoes When I said beige was my love language, I meant it. This completely taupe sneaker is calling my name.

Laura Geller Super-Size Bronze N Brighten & Highlight Split $44 at QVC For skin that looks naturally sun-kissed, look no further than this 3-in-1 bronzer and highlighter palette. You can use each shade individually or swirl them together to create your own unique, neutral hue.