I'm in my thirties and live in New York, which is to say that everyone in my life is getting married. Slowly but surely, my calendar is filling up with engagement parties, bachelorette nights out, and several summer weddings, many of which don't take place in any of the five boroughs. I have a three-day affair coming up in Maryland at the end of June, and as a minimalist, I have my wedding-guest packing list down to a science.

I don't subscribe to the notion that you need to buy a new dress for every welcome party or reception you're invited to. Instead, it all comes down to knowing what you have in your closet—and how to style those pieces in new, fresh ways. A little black dress can be styled with a pair of trendy summer shoes or a new, extrovert-coded necklace, and you have what feels like an entirely new piece. Similarly, swapping a dress for a cute matching set adds a fashion-girl-approved twist to the wedding-guest wardrobe. Add in a chic travel outfit for the trip home, and you've got a weekend trip capsule wardrobe worth copying over and over again.

Ahead, I rounded up everything I'm bringing in my suitcase. Think of this as an editor-approved cheat code to earning your best-guest-dressed title.

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