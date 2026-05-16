Consider These Under-$200 Matching Sets Your Shortcut to Chic Vacation Outfits

Packing has never been this easy (or affordable).

Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News
collage of fashion week attendees wearing matching sets and models wearing matching sets from Free People and Nordstrom
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Courtesy)

There's an art to vacation dressing. You want getaway outfits that feel effortless, yet chic enough to post on Instagram. Comfort is also key, and it would be nice if your packing list didn't cost a month's rent. I've figured out the perfect solution to simplifying your vacation wardrobe: matching sets from Nordstrom and Revolve.

As someone who recently returned from a two-week stay in Europe, I can now say I wish I had packed nothing but matching sets. They take out all of the thought that goes into putting together an outfit, not to mention they're easy to mix and match with the rest of what's in your suitcase.

If you have a trip on your calendar, take it from me and be sure to pack a few matching sets. The picks I've pulled below from two of my favorite retailers—Nordstrom and Zara—ring in at under $200 and make vacation dressing a breeze. With this edit, you can focus your time and budget on what's important: the itinerary!

Latest Videos From
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.