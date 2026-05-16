There's an art to vacation dressing. You want getaway outfits that feel effortless, yet chic enough to post on Instagram. Comfort is also key, and it would be nice if your packing list didn't cost a month's rent. I've figured out the perfect solution to simplifying your vacation wardrobe: matching sets from Nordstrom and Revolve.

As someone who recently returned from a two-week stay in Europe, I can now say I wish I had packed nothing but matching sets. They take out all of the thought that goes into putting together an outfit, not to mention they're easy to mix and match with the rest of what's in your suitcase.

If you have a trip on your calendar, take it from me and be sure to pack a few matching sets. The picks I've pulled below from two of my favorite retailers—Nordstrom and Zara—ring in at under $200 and make vacation dressing a breeze. With this edit, you can focus your time and budget on what's important: the itinerary!

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