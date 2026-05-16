Consider These Under-$200 Matching Sets Your Shortcut to Chic Vacation Outfits
Packing has never been this easy (or affordable).
There's an art to vacation dressing. You want getaway outfits that feel effortless, yet chic enough to post on Instagram. Comfort is also key, and it would be nice if your packing list didn't cost a month's rent. I've figured out the perfect solution to simplifying your vacation wardrobe: matching sets from Nordstrom and Revolve.
As someone who recently returned from a two-week stay in Europe, I can now say I wish I had packed nothing but matching sets. They take out all of the thought that goes into putting together an outfit, not to mention they're easy to mix and match with the rest of what's in your suitcase.
If you have a trip on your calendar, take it from me and be sure to pack a few matching sets. The picks I've pulled below from two of my favorite retailers—Nordstrom and Zara—ring in at under $200 and make vacation dressing a breeze. With this edit, you can focus your time and budget on what's important: the itinerary!
When in doubt, linen pants and a button-down never fail to look put-together. Shop the matching shirt ($70).
Chocolate brown is my favorite summertime neutral. Shop the matching skirt ($80).
It doesn't get much more vacation-ready than this print. Shop the matching skirt ($85).
This white skirt outfit proves the boho trend is alive and well this summer. Shop the matching skirt ($95).
If I didn't know any better, I would've thought this set was designer. Shop the matching pants ($89).
Wear this set over your bikini to complete your beach outfit.
If you're heading to Mexico this summer, this set belongs in your suitcase. Shop the matching skirt ($64).
No vacation wardrobe is complete without at least one all-white outfit. Shop the matching skirt ($62).
The hardware details on this set scream "It girl." Shop the matching skirt ($62).
This outfit is giving early aughts style, and I'm so here for it. Shop the matching skirt ($69).
This set is well worth going (slightly) over budget for. Shop the matching shorts ($102).
Pair this set with retro sneakers, and you've got the ideal outfit for exploring. Shop the matching shorts ($89).
I can easily imagine my favorite It girls wearing this set while in the South of France. Shop the matching shorts ($79).
Cool blue isn't going anywhere over the next couple of months. Shop the matching skirt ($94).
You'll be impossible to ignore in this punchy red set. Shop the matching shorts ($88).
It doesn't get any more elegant than a black-and-white set. Shop the matching shorts ($69).
This set comes in the most obsession-worthy colors, like this hot pink and Kelly green. Shop the matching skirt ($122).
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.