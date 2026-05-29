When Coach's Brooklyn Bag went viral a few years ago, I knew it was a piece I had to have—and once I owned it, I nearly never put it down. It ranked amongst my favorite laptop bags and nearly dethroned Longchamp's Le Pliage as my go-to travel bag. But now, there's a new Coach bag hanging from my shoulder—and it might just replace every other one I own, including the Brooklyn. Meet: The Chelsea 30.

The new style, which retails for $325 and comes in a mix of leather and suede finishes, offers the minimalist appeal of a traditional shoulder bag and the interior capacity of a much larger tote. It’s a Mary Poppins-esque style, built to fit just about anything (and everything) you throw its way. It also comes in a slightly larger size, the Chelsea 36, which retails for $425.

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

In my case, this usually includes a 13" laptop, which I am happy to report fits nicely inside. On a recent workday, I was also able to puzzle together enough room for several pairs of linen pants I was testing for another story, a makeup bag, and the rest of my usual essentials—phone, wallet, keys, and over-the-ear headphones.

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For Bella Hadid, the Chelsea—in a larger size—offers a break from her ultra-luxe Cannes Film Festival red-carpet lineup. She was spotted styling a chocolate-brown colorway outside the Hotel Martinez. In styling it, Hadid all but cemented its rise as the label's next true It-Bag—she was one of the first to co-sign the Brooklyn bag back in 2024, after all.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach's Chelsea is just the latest in a series of flap-friendly bags making the rounds in the fashion world. Chanel, riding high on Blazy-mania, is seeing a spike in sales thanks to its Maxi Flap shoulder bag. The enlarged silhouette was an immediate standout on Blazy's first Chanel runway show back in September, and the hype carried over once the style hit stores this spring. Before that, Balenciaga's Rodeo bag was noted as the official It Girl-approved laptop bag throughout the fall, favored for its blend of form and function.

Each of these styles is the answer to a routine lived on the go. Primed to be overfilled with a week's worth of essentials, slung on the back of a chair, or tucked under your arm on the subway while en route to the office, they offer an unfussy, relaxed approach to accessorizing. It's one I can get behind—and plan to, for the rest of the year.

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