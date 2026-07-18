Zendaya Showcases Exactly How to Wear Summer Whites During a Date Night With Tom Holland

Zendaya's schedule has been incredibly hectic throughout 2026. From promoting the final season of Euphoria and the forthcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it feels as though the actress hasn't had a break. Currently promoting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey alongside husband Tom Holland, Zendaya's press tour outfits have been, quite frankly, phenomenal. And for an evening out with Holland, Zendaya demonstrated exactly how to wear breezy white linen for summer.

Stepping out with Holland in New York City, Zendaya was photographed wearing a simple white T-shirt, which she paired with off-white linen pants—the ideal choice for a warm summer evening.

Along with showcasing the perfect way to wear summer whites in 2026, Zendaya leaned into one of this season's biggest footwear trends. Without a doubt, her Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats in Brown Leather combine 2026's popular ballet and high-vamp trends.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Zendaya demonstrates the perfect way to wear summer whites for date night. (Image credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Zendaya pairs her linen pants with high-vamp ballet flats. (Image credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats $1,050 at Farfetch

Zendaya's summery date night look provided quite the contrast to the head-to-toe leather outfit she'd worn earlier in the day.

Photographed greeting fans, Zendaya was seen wearing a full Louis Vuitton look, consisting of a black leather blazer with a white tank top underneath, matching leather pants, and black pointed-toe heels.

Zendaya wearing head-to-toe leather by Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Zendaya wearing head-to-toe leather by Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID)

Whether she's showcasing summer whites or leather ensembles, Zendaya's style game remains on point.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Zendaya

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors