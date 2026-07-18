Zendaya Showcases Exactly How to Wear Summer Whites During a Date Night With Tom Holland

She ditched her head-to-toe leather outfit in favor of a breezy linen look.

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Zendaya wears a white T-shirt and linen pants and has slicked back short hair while holding hands with Tom Holland, and she wears a black leather jacket
(Image credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID /MediaPunch / BACKGRID)
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Zendaya's schedule has been incredibly hectic throughout 2026. From promoting the final season of Euphoria and the forthcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it feels as though the actress hasn't had a break. Currently promoting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey alongside husband Tom Holland, Zendaya's press tour outfits have been, quite frankly, phenomenal. And for an evening out with Holland, Zendaya demonstrated exactly how to wear breezy white linen for summer.

Stepping out with Holland in New York City, Zendaya was photographed wearing a simple white T-shirt, which she paired with off-white linen pants—the ideal choice for a warm summer evening.

Along with showcasing the perfect way to wear summer whites in 2026, Zendaya leaned into one of this season's biggest footwear trends. Without a doubt, her Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats in Brown Leather combine 2026's popular ballet and high-vamp trends.

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Zendaya wears a white T-shirt and linen pants and has slicked back short hair while holding hands with Tom Holland Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Zendaya demonstrates the perfect way to wear summer whites for date night.

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Zendaya wears a white T-shirt and linen pants and has slicked back short hair while holding hands with Tom Holland Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Zendaya pairs her linen pants with high-vamp ballet flats.

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Zendaya's summery date night look provided quite the contrast to the head-to-toe leather outfit she'd worn earlier in the day.

Photographed greeting fans, Zendaya was seen wearing a full Louis Vuitton look, consisting of a black leather blazer with a white tank top underneath, matching leather pants, and black pointed-toe heels.

Zendaya wears head to toe black leather

Zendaya wearing head-to-toe leather by Louis Vuitton.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Zendaya wears head to toe black leather and pointed toe heels

Zendaya wearing head-to-toe leather by Louis Vuitton.

(Image credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID)

Whether she's showcasing summer whites or leather ensembles, Zendaya's style game remains on point.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Zendaya

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily,