Fashion is a dynamic, multi-generational family affair for the Tcherassis. In 1987, Columbian-born Sylvia Tcherassi pivoted from her career as an interior designer to found her eponymous clothing label Sylvia Tcherassi. Her collections, while ideal for a warm-weather getaway—spanning beyond sun and sand, with elegant co-coordinating pieces comprised of custom prints and fabrics—are often inspired by the art deco buildings and Spanish tiles of Tcherassi's Miami hometown. (The tiles outside the Mayfair House Hotel and Gardens in Coconut Grove are a fixture print on scarves in Tcherassi's pre-fall 2023 collection; the nostalgic hotel also served as the PF23 show venue.) And while a sense of home is essential to the brand—the family splits their time between Colombia and Miami—so is craftsmanship. The Tcherassis' long-standing Miami-based atelier continues to produce custom gowns for lifelong loyal clients, many of whom have become friends.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Sylvia's daughter Sofia pursued her passions for art and fashion while studying at Parson's School of Design in New York, followed by internship roles at Gabriela Hearst and The Row. Now, post-grad, she joins her mother as Director of Ready Wear for the Sylvia Tcherassi label. The mother-daughter duo continues to learn from one another while taking their business into its nearly fourth decade. Ahead, we chatted with Sylvia and Sofia about 3 a.m. wake-up calls, running a family business, and seeking inspiration in the least expected places.

Sofia Tcherassi (Image credit: Sylvia Tcherassi)

On Morning Routines:

SYLVIA: I am an early bird because I work with my European team. Sometimes I'm awake at 3:00 AM, waiting for a color sample from Italy. Sometimes I can fall back asleep immediately, but no matter what, my routine starts very early. After I wake up and do work, I have breakfast with Sofia, and we go into the office around 9:00 AM.

SOFIA: During summer, we walk around the neighborhood in the morning. I'm not much of a workout person, but I love walking. It can be inspiration, and I like being outside. And as my mother was saying, we always have to wake up pretty early to speak with our mills. Waking up early in the morning is a must—it's more productive that way.

(Image credit: Sylvia Tcherassi)

On Uniforms:

SOFIA: My mom definitely has a uniform. She always wears an oversized blouse, slim pants, and sneakers. She has these Lanvin sneakers—she loves Lanvin. She bought them in every color and wears them to work every day.

SYLVIA: I love them because they are so comfortable and super easy as well. But it's not about the brand. It's about comfort.

SOFIA: For me, getting dressed is a mood-based thing. I always have my go-tos: a good pair of pants, a white T-shirt, and a knit. Our offices are always cold, so I always play with knits.

But then sometimes I'll go super dressed up to the office in one of our dresses or a trench coat, simply because I want to look pretty that day. Sometimes I like to play, or I'll be going to lunch with a client, and then you obviously want to look more put together—I also love to showcase beautiful pieces from our collections.

(Image credit: Sylvia Tcherassi)

On Inspirations:

SYLVIA: For me, inspiration is everywhere; you just have to open your eyes to see it. I have the gift of finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.

SOFIA: My mother is definitely an inspiration. I love how she does everything, including dressing, with such care. Each day everything is steamed and perfectly pressed. Always. She's always put together, and it's one of the things that I admire the most about her. She'll always be my style muse.

(Image credit: Sylvia Tcherassi)

