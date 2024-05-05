Eva Mendes Shares Sweet Post in Support of Ryan Gosling and His New Movie

Eva Mendes is showing her partner Ryan Gosling some continued love and support via a sweet Instagram post.
On Saturday, May 4, Mendes shard a photo of Gosling dressed as his The Fall Guy character Colt Seavers, wearing an all-out, head-to-toe gold outfit. For the uninitiated, in the film Gosling's character, Colt, is a stunt double for "Space Cowboy," played by Bullet Train's Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
In the same post, Mendes shared a photo of herself alongside Gosling, wearing a matching, floor-length gold gown featuring long sleeves and a collared, button-up top.
“Do you believe in happy endings? Aliana & Space Cowboy together at last," Mendes captioned the post. "If you know, you know…."
A photo posted by evamendes on
In Gosling's new movie, the character Space Cowboy has a romantic relationship with an alien named Aliana in a fictional movie directed by Lucy, played by the incomparable Emily Blunt.
The real-life Space Cowboy and Aliana (i.e. Mendes and Gosling) met on the set of their 2012 film The Place Between the Pines and share two children together—Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.
While Gosling has continued his wildly successful acting career, Mendes took a step back from Hollywood after becoming a mom. In a recent interview with People, Mendes said leaving her acting career behind was "the easiest decision I've ever made."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"I was older and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life," she told the publication at the time.
"Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me," she continued. "They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it."
A photo posted by evamendes on
Gosling is has been wildly supportive of Mendes and her endeavors, including the release of her upcoming children's book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.
He is also quick to remind people that his partner and co-parent helps him tremendously as he continues to invest in his career.
"I couldn’t be here without her," Gosling told Extra while attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Fall Guy on Tuesday, April 30. "She’s also like my acting coach. She has really become the best acting coach I have ever had, it's endless how she helps me.”
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
King Charles, Queen Camilla and Royal Family Members Take Over the Late Queen's Former Patronages
Buckingham Palace announced a "major review" of over 1,000 royal Patronages and charity Presidencies.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Bella Hadid is Fashion Goals During Weekend Rendezvous With Boyfriend Adan Banuelos
The couple's outings had everything—matching outfits, vintage gowns, and yellow corsets.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was "Not Feeling Quite Ready" to Shoot 'Kardashians' Promos 3 Months After Giving Birth
"...it's not the same when I'm covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress..."
By Danielle Campoamor Published