King Charles, Queen Camilla and Royal Family Members Take Over the Late Queen's Former Patronages

To commemorate the upcoming anniversary King Charles' crowning ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced who within the monarchy will take over the late Queen's many charitable causes.

"Following His Majesty The King’s Accession in September 2022, a major review of more than 1,000 Royal Patronages and charity Presidencies has been undertaken," the Palace announced via an online press release. "To mark the first anniversary of Their Majesties’ Coronation, the conclusions will be shared with relevant organizations in the coming week.

"The King and Queen will continue to serve as Patron to many of the charities and institutions with which His Majesty was affiliated as Prince of Wales, and respectively Her Majesty as Duchess of Cornwall," the announcement continued. "In addition, Their Majesties are pleased to continue the patronage of a great variety of charities and organisations previously supported by Queen Elizabeth II."

Kensington Palace also announced that "other members of The Royal Family" will be responsible for a "number of organizations previously supported by The late Queen," adding to their "existing portfolios."

According to People, King Charles will maintain patronage of 367 of the 441 groups he was previously affiliated with prior to his accession, while Queen Camilla will continue to be linked to 99 of the 100 groups she was previously affiliated with as the Duchess of Cornwall.

People also reports that some of the late Prince Philip’s patronages were also included in the official review.

In addition to maintaining many of his previous patronages, King Charles will become the patron of the Royal British Legion, Us Weekly reports, a nonprofit that provides financial, social and emotional support to military veterans.

King Charles will also take over his mother's role as the patron of Dogs Trust, a charity that re-homes dogs.

“We are delighted to welcome His Majesty The King as our new Royal Patron,” Owen Sharp, the chief executive of Dogs Trust, said in a statement, Us Weekly reported. “The King’s passion and affection for dogs is clear for all to see, and his support will help us to continue the work we do to help dogs and the people who love them both here in the UK and across the world.”

In addition to retaining the majority of her patronages, Queen Camilla will take ownership of the late Queen’s roles at the Royal Literary Fund, the Royal Academy of Dance and the Royal Voluntary Service, Us Weekly reports, and in addition to becoming the president of the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute.



King Charles officially resumed public-facing royal engagements after he publicly announced he has been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

Recently, Buckingham Palace released a statement on the King’s health, announcing that his "treatment program will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.”

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery," the Palace continued, later confirming that the King is "greatly encouraged" and "grateful" for his medical team and their “continued care and expertise.”