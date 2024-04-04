In an ever-evolving fashion landscape, where trends and cores rise and fall out of favor at rapid rates, the below Guillaume Millet/Marie Claire International editorial exists at the intersection of tradition and innovation. Its Spring 2024 outfits may echo the past with graceful Victorian-era lace, vibrant roaring swing dresses, and refined ladylike gloves—but they also pay homage to fashion's hopeful future, calling on novel new shapes, technically engineered fabrics, and unusual patterns.

Against the glorious backdrop of Paris' Institut National D'Historie De L'Art (INHA), a prestigious research institute that seeks to bring artistic learnings from history into the current moment, these photographs echo that juxtaposition of past and present. "We live surrounded by images," notes INHA director Éric de Chassey. "But to understand them, we must first begin to read them."

One day, these fresh-from-the-runway looks—featuring Christian Dior, Fendi, Chanel, and Prada, among others—will be nostalgic. For now, shot against the backdrop of centuries-old artistry, they exist as pieces of living history.

Christian Dior dress, bralette, briefs, ring, and boots. (Image credit: Guillaume Millet)

Fendi dress and gloves; Christian Louboutin shoes. (Image credit: Guillaume Millet)

Chanel jacket, pants, and shoes. (Image credit: Guillaume Millet)

Sportmax dress and shoes. (Image credit: Guillaume Millet)

Max Mara dress, top, and belt; Goossens necklace. (Image credit: Guillaume Millet)

Q&A With INHA's Éric de Chassey

On studying art history at learning institutes like INHA: "The most effective tool to gain a deeper understanding of the images we see in our everyday life is art history. I firmly believe that research must always be connected to society, rooted in the present."

On social media as art: "Social media is an amazingly effective image-sharing tool. But, as an art historian, I know that the impact of an image depends fundamentally on its materiality, on concrete aspects like size, scale, age, smell, location...We don't just see with our eyes; we see with our whole bodies."

Photographer: Guillaume Millet | Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière | Model: Loka Lindarëgard at Ford Paris | Make-up: Phophie Mathias c/o Wise & Talented | Hair: Roberto Pagnini c/o Airport Agency | Fashion Assistants: Charlotte Wagner and Yamima Alexander | Casting: Barbara Blanchard | Casting Location: Salle Labrouste—Bibliothéque De L'Institut National D'Histoire De L'Art

This story was originally produced by Florence Deladrière for Marie Claire International @marieclaireinternational.