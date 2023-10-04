Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When we broach the topic of trends—and fashion month trends in particular—it’s very probable that the newest TikTok trend that’s on everyone’s mind likely started here, on the runways of fashion’s biggest metropolis from New York to Milan to Paris. What was once just a concept or an abstract idea on these runways eventually makes their way from the catwalks; New York offers cityscape views, and in Paris, often gardens and ornate chateaus, to these city streets and spreads across the globes.

The collections reflect the zeitgeist, and often, the clothes we eventually decide to buy and wear will also somehow mirror that feeling. You may want the future version of yourself to wear that very cool, high-waisted pant from Loewe, or you may decide you are finally saving up for a very impressive Chanel tweed. Ahead, the spring/summer 2024 trends—but it's only just the beginning for them.

Net Worth

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

Sheer's been gaining traction for a while now. It's hard to ignore Hollywood's admiration for see-through bits on the red carpets and as it-girl party wear, but making a case for transparent pieces is more challenging when it comes to an actual wardrobe, i.e., the pieces you'll want to turn to for workwear, weekend wear, and everything in-between. Enter the sheer trend's sophisticated older cousin—netting. This season's plush netting goes beyond mesh and ventures into the power net territory—substantial, quality fabrics that drape beautifully and have a wide range of layering potential. Pop them under blazers, style them over skirts, or even alongside a barely there knit set if you want to show sheer trend devotees how to master the look the grown-up way.

Tailoring Takes the Cake

Nothing exudes more confidence than a perfectly tailored outfit—suiting or otherwise. On the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, designers ran with the concept, from ladylike midi-skirts to shrunken jackets to full-on suits. Like Jeffrey Kalinsky of Theory said, "Uniforms are an easy way to make people feel good." So, naturally, investing in a handful of great tailoring pieces seems like a no-brainer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the brands)

Denim Darlings

We talk a lot about working smarter, not harder, and the same ethos can be applied to your wardrobe—incorporating staples that will give you the most when it comes to price per wear and versatility. Denim is one of those wardrobe workhorses, and unlike many trends (er, millennial pink), it's unlikely this "trend" will feel overplayed or passe. Designers like Phillip Lim (who returned to the New York runways after a four-year hiatus) and Emilia Wickstead made a case for head-to-toe denim separates, while Brandon Maxwell paired distressed and reworked denim with blazers and thoughtfully woven through his artfully designed skirting looks.

(Image credit: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Brandon Maxwell, Emilia Wickstead)

Lessons In Layering

Layering does not come easily. Pulling it off, while looking effortless, takes time to perfect; nevertheless, the summer runways are urging us all to experiment with unconventional layering techniques that can be achieved—with the right mix of textures, colors, and fabrics—made possible even with some of the pieces in your own closets. From FFORME's zen-infused tunics over silky pants to Prada's cool pairing of fringy skirts and canvas work coats over dresses, the Spring/Summer collections are inspiring us to play with clothes.

(Image credit: Courtsey of the designers)