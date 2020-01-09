7 Sleep Supplements for Sweeter Dreams
By Taylore Glynn
Maybe you toss and turn for hours praying for the sweet release of sleep, your mind racing from the stress of your day and planning the morning to come. Or maybe you drift off instantly, only to wake up multiple times throughout the wee hours, never fully sinking into a deep and restful state. And sometimes, no REM cycle can even fix what's going on in your psyche long enough to let you relax: When your dream is veering into nightmare territory and your sleep paralysis demon is skipping around your room, you can emerge from a full eight hours feeling mentally exhausted. Whatever the case, if you're a bad sleeper, it might be time to check out one of the many supplements promising a better night's rest. Here, we've rounded up the formulas that actually deliver.
1. Moon Juice Magnesi-Om
Try swapping out your nightly glass of Pinot Noir for a non-alcoholic nightcap that'll really take the edge off. Moon Juice's newest powder tastes like berries without skewing too sweet, and touts three different types of magnesium, a nutrient that reduces irritability and eases the mind.
2. Naturopathica Passionflower Sleep Tincture
Passionflower has been used for relaxation purposes for centuries, and it's the star of this soothing tincture. Bolstered by Valerian root, a natural sedative used by the ancient Romans, the formula is powerful enough to make a difference but tastes totally mellow in some caffeine-free tea.
3. Nuun Rest Tablets
If you prefer to work out before bed and can't seem to wind down afterwards, drop one of these fizzy tablets into a glass of water to kickstart your recovery. Magnesium, potassium, and tart cherry expedite the process by helping your body to relax.
4. Kaleidoscope Labs Sleep Supplement
While anxiety-soothing CBD is the hero of the formula, these candy-colored capsules are packed with a powerful combo of nap-conducive ingredients like melatonin, L-theanine, and Passion flower to help bring your REM cycle back to center.
5. Olly Sleep Melatonin Gummy
As much as you may want to snack on these all night long—they're delicious—stick with the standard two melatonin-packed gummies to drift off faster and stay that way until morning.
6. Flora and Bast Age Adapting Sleep Tincture
If you're already a CBD devotee, don't sleep on this option. This stuff is potent, and aims to regulate your circadian rhythm so you fall asleep easier and wake up more refreshed.
7. HUM Nutrition Mighty Night Overnight Renewal Supplement
Since your body repairs itself most efficiently at night, these capsules focus on cell renewal by including ceramides and ferulic acid to improve skin function while you're knocked out. Valerian root helps keep you asleep for longer, too.
Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.
