There's something about showering before bed that makes me feel like I have my life together, not just for cleanliness, but for a mental reset. I physically can't get into bed unless I've fully rinsed off the day, scrubbed my body from head to toe, and shampooed and conditioned. Even if it's one in the morning, even if I've had the longest workday and am exhausted, my nighttime shower still has to happen.

The reason: It's a crucial part of my hair ritual. I have fine but dense hair that tangles easily while I sleep, so I've built an entire nighttime hair routine that ensures I wake up with air-dried hair that's soft, shiny, and gets me out of the door the next day as easily as possible. Here are all the products that make it possible, below.

Filter First

I travel to Florida quite often, and with the extremely hard water levels in the state, I found that my hair was taking a major hit. It started to look duller and frizzier—until I installed a filter that removes chlorine and mineral buildup. My hair immediately felt softer post-wash. It's a simple, easy-to-do upgrade that sets the tone for everything else in my routine.

Filtered Showerhead | the Best Shower Head With Filter - Canopy
Canopy
Filtered Showerhead

I keep the Canopy filter in every single one of our showers. As soon as I made the switch, I immediately had softer, cleaner-feeling hair to the touch. Plus, it's beyond easy to install and requires no tools.

The Shower Filter - Chrome
Kitsch
The Shower Filter

Want a filtering system but don't necessarily want to replace your entire shower head? No biggie, just pop this baby filter in between the pipe and your existing head—it's small and hardly noticeable, so it won't mess with your bathroom vibes.

Clean Start

I've learned over the years that the more conditioning my wash routine is, the fewer styling products I need to pile on afterward. I opt for moisturizing, sulfate-free formulas that cleanse without stripping, so my hair emerges shiny, soft, and already detangled. It keeps my hair from feeling overloaded with product.

Nanoworks Gold Hydrating Shampoo
Pureology
Nanoworks Gold Hydrating Shampoo

Truly, I'm addicted to the Nanoworks shampoo and conditioner set. Even though it's an intensely moisturizing formula, it never weighs my hair down. Instead, it gives it the softest, shiniest finish.

Monsoon Moisture Mask
Dae
Monsoon Moisture Mask

On my everything shower days, or when I'm feeling like an indulgent bath, I like to incorporate an ultra-moisturizing hair mask. I let this one from Dae soak in for 10 minutes before rinsing, and I'm left with ultra-smooth and deliciously-smelling hair.

Treat Yourself (and Your Ends)

Since my shampoo and conditioner already do most of the work, I don't need a ton of stylers. Instead, I focus just on my ends—applying a light oil or serum to keep them smooth, sealed, and soft overnight.

Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Hair Oil
Shu Uemura
Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Hair Oil

I was first introduced to this hair oil in college before I had any plans of becoming a beauty editor for a living. Flash forward five years, and after entering the industry and testing almost every beauty product on the market, I'm still hooked on this formula. It just can't be beat.

Cair Detangling Hair Mist
Cair
Detangling Hair Mist

La Bonne Brosse is a luxury hair brand hailed from France, and it has quite literally the most beautiful handmade brushes available. The brand recently launched its hair care line, Cair, and the formulas, down to the bottles, are so luxurious. This detangling mist is a must in my routine.

The Towel Swap

It turns out that the fluffy cotton towels I used to wrap my hair after showering did more harm than good. Traditional towels can be too rough on wet hair, causing friction that leads to frizz and breakage. I switched to a microfiber hair towel instead, which is gentler, more absorbent, and doesn't pull on my strands. It dries my hair faster and leaves it noticeably smoother in the morning.

The Hair Towel
Crown Affair
The Hair Towel

This pick is the white t-shirt of hair towels: It's designed for all hair types and lengths, reduces drying time with its custom-blended microfiber materials, and guarantees a gentle process and smooth result every single time.

Anti Frizz Micro Fiber Hair Towel
Ceremonia
Anti Frizz Micro Fiber Hair Towel

I always have two microfiber hair towels on hand for when one is in the wash. Just like the former, this towel checks every box, and the cute colors don't hurt either.

Pillow Proof

Another beauty editor secret for smooth, frizz-free hair? Silk pillowcases. Similar to cotton towels, cotton pillowcases can also create friction that leads to breakage. Switching to silk (or a soft satin) has made a huge difference in how my hair looks in the morning.

Silk Pillowcase - White / Standard
Cozy Earth
Silk Pillowcase

FYI, beauty editors aren't lying when they say that a silk pillowcase is good for your hair and skin. This one from Cozy Earth is one of my favorites for its 100% mulberry silk fabric that proves quality matters. Plus, it's treated with aloe vera for extra smoothness.

Linen Sheet Set - toast F/q - Full / Back Envelope
Parachute
Linen Sheet Set

In the summertime, I'm a hot sleeper, which causes me to wake up with sweaty hair. (As you can imagine, that puts a damper on my good hair day.) Parachute's linen sheet set is the breathable, cooling solution that's also gentle on my skin and hair.

Just for Fun

After the practical steps are done, I like to finish with something that feels a little extra. It's not about function so much as it is about the ritual: smelling good, feeling luxe, and waking up feeling like I have my life together.

Eau Rose - Hair Mist
Diptyque Paris
Eau Rose Hair Mist

I will always love the smell of roses as it reminds me of Parisian beauty, and this fragrance from Diptyque is my favorite. You can't spray any perfume on your hair; the harsh alcohols can dry it out with repeated exposure. This specially-formulated hair perfume, with a lower alcohol content, makes it safe to spritz on the strands.

loccitane,

L'Occitane
Almond Hair & Body Mist

Here at Marie Claire, we love the L'Occitane Almond line for its delicious smell and luxe formulations. This is a newly-launched mist—with the same signature scent—that is a new favorite of mine to spray all over my body and hair for a warm, vanilla-almond sensory experience.

