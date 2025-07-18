I'm Sharing My Secrets for How to Sleep With Wet Hair So It Looks Good In the Morning
A filtered shower and a silky pillowcase are just the beginning of my before-bed ritual.
There's something about showering before bed that makes me feel like I have my life together, not just for cleanliness, but for a mental reset. I physically can't get into bed unless I've fully rinsed off the day, scrubbed my body from head to toe, and shampooed and conditioned. Even if it's one in the morning, even if I've had the longest workday and am exhausted, my nighttime shower still has to happen.
The reason: It's a crucial part of my hair ritual. I have fine but dense hair that tangles easily while I sleep, so I've built an entire nighttime hair routine that ensures I wake up with air-dried hair that's soft, shiny, and gets me out of the door the next day as easily as possible. Here are all the products that make it possible, below.
Filter First
I travel to Florida quite often, and with the extremely hard water levels in the state, I found that my hair was taking a major hit. It started to look duller and frizzier—until I installed a filter that removes chlorine and mineral buildup. My hair immediately felt softer post-wash. It's a simple, easy-to-do upgrade that sets the tone for everything else in my routine.
Clean Start
I've learned over the years that the more conditioning my wash routine is, the fewer styling products I need to pile on afterward. I opt for moisturizing, sulfate-free formulas that cleanse without stripping, so my hair emerges shiny, soft, and already detangled. It keeps my hair from feeling overloaded with product.
Truly, I'm addicted to the Nanoworks shampoo and conditioner set. Even though it's an intensely moisturizing formula, it never weighs my hair down. Instead, it gives it the softest, shiniest finish.
Treat Yourself (and Your Ends)
Since my shampoo and conditioner already do most of the work, I don't need a ton of stylers. Instead, I focus just on my ends—applying a light oil or serum to keep them smooth, sealed, and soft overnight.
I was first introduced to this hair oil in college before I had any plans of becoming a beauty editor for a living. Flash forward five years, and after entering the industry and testing almost every beauty product on the market, I'm still hooked on this formula. It just can't be beat.
La Bonne Brosse is a luxury hair brand hailed from France, and it has quite literally the most beautiful handmade brushes available. The brand recently launched its hair care line, Cair, and the formulas, down to the bottles, are so luxurious. This detangling mist is a must in my routine.
The Towel Swap
It turns out that the fluffy cotton towels I used to wrap my hair after showering did more harm than good. Traditional towels can be too rough on wet hair, causing friction that leads to frizz and breakage. I switched to a microfiber hair towel instead, which is gentler, more absorbent, and doesn't pull on my strands. It dries my hair faster and leaves it noticeably smoother in the morning.
Pillow Proof
Another beauty editor secret for smooth, frizz-free hair? Silk pillowcases. Similar to cotton towels, cotton pillowcases can also create friction that leads to breakage. Switching to silk (or a soft satin) has made a huge difference in how my hair looks in the morning.
FYI, beauty editors aren't lying when they say that a silk pillowcase is good for your hair and skin. This one from Cozy Earth is one of my favorites for its 100% mulberry silk fabric that proves quality matters. Plus, it's treated with aloe vera for extra smoothness.
Just for Fun
After the practical steps are done, I like to finish with something that feels a little extra. It's not about function so much as it is about the ritual: smelling good, feeling luxe, and waking up feeling like I have my life together.
I will always love the smell of roses as it reminds me of Parisian beauty, and this fragrance from Diptyque is my favorite. You can't spray any perfume on your hair; the harsh alcohols can dry it out with repeated exposure. This specially-formulated hair perfume, with a lower alcohol content, makes it safe to spritz on the strands.
Here at Marie Claire, we love the L'Occitane Almond line for its delicious smell and luxe formulations. This is a newly-launched mist—with the same signature scent—that is a new favorite of mine to spray all over my body and hair for a warm, vanilla-almond sensory experience.
