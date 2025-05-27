The Oak Essentials Dream Bath Soak Puts Me to Sleep Better Than Melatonin
I'm clocking 10 hours these days.
One thing about me: I love sleep. Eight hours is my minimum, but I am a happier, more joyful human when I hit that 11-hour mark. Unfortunately, my last few weeks have been pretty restless: trouble falling and staying asleep. I’ve been out here walking around with bloodshot eyes, dark circles, and the aura of desperation. I’ve tried anything and everything—melatonin, meditation, and counting sheep—so you can imagine my surprise when my solution to sounder sleep came in the form of a bath soak.
Oak Essentials, Jenni Kayne's sister brand, recently launched its Dream Bath Soak. Available for $45, the luxe jar (seriously, you’ll want the wooden cap and scooper proudly displayed in your bathroom) holds a sea salt blend that transforms my New York City apartment tub into one I’d find at a five-star hotel. With calming flower oils like lavender, chamomile, geranium, and skin-softening minerals, a short soak turns off my spiraling brain. The spa-like scent also forces me to unclench my muscles and get in the right frame of mind for a good night’s rest. (I personally like to pair the experience with a good face mask situation and a little sweet treat.)
Since I got my hands on this miracle worker (beauty editor perks include early access to Really Good Products), it’s become my favorite nighttime ritual. So, on that note, let’s get into it.
The Scent
I’m a big believer in the scent-brain connection. In the same way that smelling Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue reminds me of my childhood (my mom wore it every day from 1997-2010), certain notes illicit specific feelings. Vanilla calms me, orange blossom gives me energy, and sandalwood is very grounding.
This bath soak is heavy on lavender, but the blend as a whole smells like an uber-luxe spa tucked inside a Super Fancy resort on a private island. I do a few deep inhales with my nose facing the jar before I scoop out my daily serving. The soothing hints of chamomile and geranium center my breathing and help regulate my nervous system. It’s almost like a Pavlovian-esque scent signal to my body that it’s time to relax.
The Formula
The MVP of this bath soak is magnesium chloride salt flakes, which are sourced from the Dead Sea. They’re rich in minerals that leave skin soft and hydrated and are effective at calming my entire body. The TLDR: when soaking, they replenish the body’s magnesium levels and help relax muscles, reduce cramping, and calm inflammation.
There’s also European sea salt in the mix, which acts as a detoxifier for impurities. I’ve noticed that my skin itchiness and eczema have been much more manageable, and I have a feeling it’s this sea salt to thank. The last key ingredient worth mentioning is balsam resin, which is proven to have anti-inflammatory properties. I feel it working: by the time I get out of the bath, my hands are never swollen, and I feel so much lighter in my body.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
How to Use It
I normally run a scorching hot bath (you can do a normal warm bath, though) and sprinkle in four spoonfuls of the bath salt. I also like to dump some Bath Oil into the tub for a bubble bath situation. The salts dissolve almost completely within a few minutes, and I settle in. It depends on how hard I try to commit to the experience, but I’m not above a bathtub glass of wine and some TikTok scrolling. I try to get out of the bath around the 30-minute mark (otherwise my fingers and toes get all pruney) and drain the water. (Sometimes, the bigger salt chunks clog up my drain, but that’s a New York City apartment for you!)
Then I do a quick skincare routine, slip into my favorite pajama set, turn on the sleep sounds, and (thankfully) pass out within minutes.
Want to shop my nighttime bath routine? Scroll ahead to shop some of my favorites from the brand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Sarah J. Maas Has Been Dropping Hints About 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' Book 6. Here's What We Know
We're dying to read the next installment in the hit romantasy series.
-
Taylor Swift Skipped Another Highly Anticipated Red Carpet
A virtual acceptance speech outfit wasn't in the cards, either.
-
It's J.Lo's Night at the 2025 American Music Awards
See every look she wore throughout the ceremony.