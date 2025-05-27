One thing about me: I love sleep. Eight hours is my minimum, but I am a happier, more joyful human when I hit that 11-hour mark. Unfortunately, my last few weeks have been pretty restless: trouble falling and staying asleep. I’ve been out here walking around with bloodshot eyes, dark circles, and the aura of desperation. I’ve tried anything and everything—melatonin, meditation, and counting sheep—so you can imagine my surprise when my solution to sounder sleep came in the form of a bath soak.

Oak Essentials, Jenni Kayne's sister brand, recently launched its Dream Bath Soak. Available for $45, the luxe jar (seriously, you’ll want the wooden cap and scooper proudly displayed in your bathroom) holds a sea salt blend that transforms my New York City apartment tub into one I’d find at a five-star hotel. With calming flower oils like lavender, chamomile, geranium, and skin-softening minerals, a short soak turns off my spiraling brain. The spa-like scent also forces me to unclench my muscles and get in the right frame of mind for a good night’s rest. (I personally like to pair the experience with a good face mask situation and a little sweet treat.)

Since I got my hands on this miracle worker (beauty editor perks include early access to Really Good Products), it’s become my favorite nighttime ritual. So, on that note, let’s get into it.

The Scent

I’m a big believer in the scent-brain connection. In the same way that smelling Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue reminds me of my childhood (my mom wore it every day from 1997-2010), certain notes illicit specific feelings. Vanilla calms me, orange blossom gives me energy, and sandalwood is very grounding.

This bath soak is heavy on lavender, but the blend as a whole smells like an uber-luxe spa tucked inside a Super Fancy resort on a private island. I do a few deep inhales with my nose facing the jar before I scoop out my daily serving. The soothing hints of chamomile and geranium center my breathing and help regulate my nervous system. It’s almost like a Pavlovian-esque scent signal to my body that it’s time to relax.

The Formula

The MVP of this bath soak is magnesium chloride salt flakes, which are sourced from the Dead Sea. They’re rich in minerals that leave skin soft and hydrated and are effective at calming my entire body. The TLDR: when soaking, they replenish the body’s magnesium levels and help relax muscles, reduce cramping, and calm inflammation.

There’s also European sea salt in the mix, which acts as a detoxifier for impurities. I’ve noticed that my skin itchiness and eczema have been much more manageable, and I have a feeling it’s this sea salt to thank. The last key ingredient worth mentioning is balsam resin, which is proven to have anti-inflammatory properties. I feel it working: by the time I get out of the bath, my hands are never swollen, and I feel so much lighter in my body.

(Image credit: Samantha Holender)

How to Use It

I normally run a scorching hot bath (you can do a normal warm bath, though) and sprinkle in four spoonfuls of the bath salt. I also like to dump some Bath Oil into the tub for a bubble bath situation. The salts dissolve almost completely within a few minutes, and I settle in. It depends on how hard I try to commit to the experience, but I’m not above a bathtub glass of wine and some TikTok scrolling. I try to get out of the bath around the 30-minute mark (otherwise my fingers and toes get all pruney) and drain the water. (Sometimes, the bigger salt chunks clog up my drain, but that’s a New York City apartment for you!)

Then I do a quick skincare routine, slip into my favorite pajama set, turn on the sleep sounds, and (thankfully) pass out within minutes.

Want to shop my nighttime bath routine? Scroll ahead to shop some of my favorites from the brand.