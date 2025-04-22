A Beauty Editor's 15-Minute Morning Routine Always Starts With a Surprisingly Wearable Smokey Eye
Perfect for the morning-averse who still want to glam it up.
You know those people who swipe on mascara and tinted balm and call it a day? I love that for them. But that's not me. I don't do "barely there." I don't do "out the door in five." When I wear makeup, I commit. My morning routine involves a soft, slightly smudgy, surprisingly wearable smokey eye—on any day I have somewhere to be, whether that's work, an event, or really anything that's not a grocery run.
Ask any of my friends: I have two speeds—undone or soft glam. Some days, I leave the house with nothing but SPF and a clean face. But when I do wear makeup (which, to be honest, is most weekdays), I go all in. For me, it's less about covering up and more about feeling put-together. (Look good, feel good—I believe in that, at least for myself.) And after testing what feels like hundreds of makeup brushes, eyeshadows, and eyeliner combos, I've nailed a version that takes under 15 minutes, never looks harsh under the scary office lights, and holds up through subway rides, back-to-back meetings, and my regularly scheduled self-crisis.
What makes that possible, though, is everything that comes before the makeup. My nighttime skincare routine and morning prep are what really set the stage. If I don't start with clean, hydrated skin (c/o my go-to face moisturizer and cleanser), everything that proceeds won't stand a chance. Here's exactly how I get my skin in shape for the day, the process that makes a 15-minute soft glam doable, and the thoroughly vetted products I rely on to make it all happen.
But First, Time to Wake Up and Get Going
Like the rest of Team Beauty, I am absolutely not a morning person. It takes a carefully orchestrated series of events—my sunrise alarm, three rounds of snoozing, and the promise of caffeine—to even get me out of bed. And once I do finally peel myself off the sheets, I still need a minute (or 10) to fully reboot. Mornings aren't my thing, but with these products, I've learned how to fake it 'til I make it.
I'm very picky when it comes to my pajamas. The only thing I'll sleep in, besides an old oversized T-shirt, is the Eberjey Gisele pajama set. They're the most comfortable (and cooling!) PJs, and as someone who's incredibly particular about my bed sheets, pillowcases, and everything else related to sleep, these are the only ones that truly work for me. Plus, I have the black set, and it's the perfect travel outfit.
I'm the type of girl who sets about five alarms, each one after the other, over the span of an hour. (Yes, I know, I'm the worst.) That was until I discovered the Hatch Restore; I still have the old model, and am due for an upgrade—that said, it's still a game-changer. About 15 minutes before the alarm goes off, a soft sunset-colored light gradually fills the room, followed by the calming sounds of birds chirping. It's the only thing that actually gets me up, and it doesn't involve any obnoxious noises.
This depuffing wand is my holy grail for tricking people into thinking I didn't stay up all night finishing a story. (What can I say—my creative brain comes alive at night!) It has both heat and cooling settings, but I always go for the cooling mode in the morning. It works wonders on tired, puffy eyes—whether it's from overnight fluid buildup or, this time of year, allergies.
I've had eczema on my hands since I was a little girl, so applying hand lotion is basically a reflex—I use it before bed, when I wake up, and pretty much every hour in between. That said, I'm picky. I can't stand anything greasy, especially since I'm typing on my laptop all day. Soap & Glory Hand Food has been my go-to for years because it gives me all the moisture without any of the stickiness.
My mom has always had perfect nails: long, thick, and basically indestructible. I, unfortunately, did not inherit that gene. My nails are thin and brittle, which doesn't exactly vibe with my love for long, almond-shaped manicures. So, I've been on a nail growth journey. Every morning and night, I apply this non-greasy nail serum pack with moisturizing and nail-strengthening ingredients to encourage growth, and I've seen a significant improvement over time. Bonus: Aprés has four versions—one for each season.
Fun fact: After years of dealing with menstrual issues, my gynecologist recommended Bonafide, a science-backed brand specializing in non-hormonal solutions for women's health symptoms. I've tried a bunch of their products and actually found success, which hadn't been the case with most other competitors on the market I had tested. Eventually, I was introduced to Silvessa, a hair and skin supplement originally designed to help with menopause symptoms. And before you say it—yes, I'm 25. But I was dealing with what I think was post-COVID and hormonal hair loss, and I truly believe that this capsule helped to improve my issues.
Minimal Haircare
Depending on when I work out, I'll either shower in the morning or at night (and for the record, I'm a die-hard Pureology shampoo and conditioner girl). That said, I usually prefer to shower at night so I can air-dry my hair and skip the blow dryer in the morning. Some days I'll curl it, other days I just toss it up in a cute Emi Jay claw clip and go.
Haven't you heard?! Handcrafted brushes are having a renaissance. This part-boar bristle, part-nylon beauty—handmade in France, no less—is the secret to my shiny hair. My strands are fine but dense, which means my hair tangles easily. The nylon pins help gently smooth it out, while the boar bristles distribute the natural oils from my scalp down to my ends. I'm all for a beauty deal, but splurging on an everyday essential like this has seriously made a difference. Fewer flyaways, healthier hair, and a little extra decor for my vanity.
Like I mentioned, I'm pretty low-maintenance when it comes to my hair. That said, I never skip a hair oil on my ends—it's the key to keeping everything shiny and smooth. The (refillable!) Kérastase Elixir is one of my favorites because it's super lightweight but still makes my hair feel incredibly soft. Plus, it offers up to 450 degrees of heat protection, which makes it a no-brainer step in my morning routine.
As a beauty editor, I've tested pretty much every hot tool out there. And yet, in my opinion, no curling iron compares to the T3 Singlepass. I use the 1.25-inch barrel when I want a more defined curl, and the 1.5-inch when I want a bouncy, blowout look. Either way, all it takes is a light mist of hairspray and the style holds all day long.
Skincare That Preps & Primes
My skin type is combination—the classic oily T-zone with a slightly dry perimeter—which means my skincare routine is all about balance. I gravitate toward formulas that are super hydrating but still lightweight, so they won't feel heavy under makeup. Most of my essentials are fragrance-free and packed with barrier-supporting ingredients, and after lots of trial and error, I've found products that really nail that sweet spot.
My dermatologist introduced me to a fellow dermatologist-founded brand, Dr. Rossi Derm MD, and I've been hooked ever since. I'm a big fan of a double cleanse at night—especially since I usually wear heavier eye makeup—but in the morning, I want something quick that still leaves my skin feeling moisturized. Enter: The Purifier. It's my favorite morning-time cleanser thanks to its lipid-rich formula that locks in moisture, sans that heavy, greasy feel most oil-based cleansers have.
Legend has it that Pitera—the signature complex found in all SK-II products—comes from the same fermentation process used in Japanese sake brewing, which is why older sake makers were said to have incredibly youthful-looking hands. That story alone, paired with the thousands of glowing reviews from editors and beauty pros, convinced me to add this essence to both my morning and night routine. And I haven't looked back since.
The first time I applied the PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum, I was genuinely blown away. My skin legit felt like a baby's butt—no exaggeration. Ever since, I've told anyone who'll listen that this is my desert island beauty product. Not all serums are created equal, and this one proves it. On top of the MVP humectant (looking at you, hyaluronic acid), it's packed with barrier-supporting ingredients that leave my skin bouncy and plump in the best way.
Vitamin C does it all—from fading dark spots and acne scars to boosting collagen (i.e., the protein that keeps fine lines and wrinkles in check). But the real reason it's a daytime essential? It's a powerhouse antioxidant that helps protect your skin from free radicals caused by UV and pollution—and it can actually enhance your sunscreen's effectiveness. Obagi makes one of my favorite formulas; it's super potent and has noticeably evened out my skin tone over the time I've been using it.
I'm either reaching for Crème de La Mer or the Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer. Sure, the price tags (and aesthetics) are wildly different, but both formulas deliver. I use La Mer on slightly drier mornings (and every night), and Vanicream for the rest. With hyaluronic acid, a rich blend of ceramides, and a beautifully absorbent texture, Vanicream's moisturizer melts right in and perfectly preps my skin for what comes next.
I'm Italian, which means my skin tans easily in the sun. After years of baking outside in my youth—and then becoming a beauty editor who chats with dermatologists on the regular—I now (a) seriously regret my past sun habits, and (b) apply SPF 30+ every single day, no exceptions. EltaMD is a holy grail among beauty experts for a reason: it works in every setting, layers seamlessly under makeup, and the mineral formula never irritates my skin.
My 15-Minute Soft Glam
Finally, the products that tie my soft glam look together: my makeup MVPs. While I can't live without a hydrating concealer to brighten up my under-eyes and a setting spray and powder to keep everything in place all day, these few stand out as the essentials I never swap out.
My thick, dark brows may be one of my favorite features, but they're way more high-maintenance than they look. If I use a brow pencil or gel that's too heavy, I end up with that Sharpie, block effect. That's why I swear by brow pens now, and I haven't looked back. My go-to is brow genius Kristie Streicher's Microfeathering Brow Pen. It has a semi-sheer pigment that mimics real hair strokes for the most natural-looking finish.
Ah, the throwback makeup primer that's still my holy grail. The Porefessional gives me flawless, poreless skin, thanks to its silicone-rich formula that fills in texture and creates a smooth canvas. Plus, it never pills under my foundation and is skin-safe, meaning it won't cause breakouts.
I try out new foundations weekly for my job with all the newest and greatest advancements; that said, Armani's Luminous Silk is the one I always come back to. When layered over the Benefit Porefessional and blended with my secret tool, the Artis Palm Brush, my skin looks literally airbrushed. In the summer, I lean shade 6.5, but during the colder months, I find myself working with 5.9.
I've been considering lip blushing for a while, but in the meantime, I've found a solution: peel-off lip stains. Wonderskin was the product that broke the internet, and I can confirm it's just as good as the TikTok videos say. It creates the perfect base, so even after eating and drinking all day, when my lip liner has faded, this stays put.
For over 10 years, I was loyal to a discontinued Lorac PRO palette. When I finally hit pan, I was lost—until Makeup by Mario launched the Master Mattes Palette. It's the perfect cool-toned nude eyeshadow palette for building my soft, smokey eye. The blendability is top-tier, and the longevity is incredible (it lasts all day even with my oily eyelids!). I use it for the whole look—even the deep shades as eyeline with an angled brush.
Usually, the Armani Vertigo Lift Mascara gives me all the length and volume I need to complement my smokey eye. But if I have a big presentation or even, I'll pop on a few tiny fake lash clusters at the corners of my eyes. Since they're placed underneath the lash line, they're virtually invisible. Yet, they add just the right amount of oomph when I want a little extra glam.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire specializing in features, trend stories, and shopping roundups. In her prior role, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, focusing on beauty commerce and SEO-driven content. Her work has also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, and Women’s Health. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.
