You know those people who swipe on mascara and tinted balm and call it a day? I love that for them. But that's not me. I don't do "barely there." I don't do "out the door in five." When I wear makeup, I commit. My morning routine involves a soft, slightly smudgy, surprisingly wearable smokey eye—on any day I have somewhere to be, whether that's work, an event, or really anything that's not a grocery run.

Ask any of my friends: I have two speeds—undone or soft glam. Some days, I leave the house with nothing but SPF and a clean face. But when I do wear makeup (which, to be honest, is most weekdays), I go all in. For me, it's less about covering up and more about feeling put-together. (Look good, feel good—I believe in that, at least for myself.) And after testing what feels like hundreds of makeup brushes, eyeshadows, and eyeliner combos, I've nailed a version that takes under 15 minutes, never looks harsh under the scary office lights, and holds up through subway rides, back-to-back meetings, and my regularly scheduled self-crisis.

What makes that possible, though, is everything that comes before the makeup. My nighttime skincare routine and morning prep are what really set the stage. If I don't start with clean, hydrated skin (c/o my go-to face moisturizer and cleanser), everything that proceeds won't stand a chance. Here's exactly how I get my skin in shape for the day, the process that makes a 15-minute soft glam doable, and the thoroughly vetted products I rely on to make it all happen.

Siena Gagliano before and after completing her morning skincare and makeup routine. (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

But First, Time to Wake Up and Get Going

Like the rest of Team Beauty, I am absolutely not a morning person. It takes a carefully orchestrated series of events—my sunrise alarm, three rounds of snoozing, and the promise of caffeine—to even get me out of bed. And once I do finally peel myself off the sheets, I still need a minute (or 10) to fully reboot. Mornings aren't my thing, but with these products, I've learned how to fake it 'til I make it.

Minimal Haircare

Siena Gagliano before and after using the T3 Singlepass Curler in 1.25”. (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

Depending on when I work out, I'll either shower in the morning or at night (and for the record, I'm a die-hard Pureology shampoo and conditioner girl). That said, I usually prefer to shower at night so I can air-dry my hair and skip the blow dryer in the morning. Some days I'll curl it, other days I just toss it up in a cute Emi Jay claw clip and go.

Skincare That Preps & Primes

Siena Gagliano's go-to morning routine products. (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

My skin type is combination—the classic oily T-zone with a slightly dry perimeter—which means my skincare routine is all about balance. I gravitate toward formulas that are super hydrating but still lightweight, so they won't feel heavy under makeup. Most of my essentials are fragrance-free and packed with barrier-supporting ingredients, and after lots of trial and error, I've found products that really nail that sweet spot.

My 15-Minute Soft Glam

Siena Gagliano before and after using the Wonderglow Lip Stain in Romance. (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

Finally, the products that tie my soft glam look together: my makeup MVPs. While I can't live without a hydrating concealer to brighten up my under-eyes and a setting spray and powder to keep everything in place all day, these few stand out as the essentials I never swap out.