If you've noticed that your skin is out of whack, your stomach is more bloated than usual, or you're just feeling a little blah—it's possible that your gut needs a boost. Your gut is surprisingly important in regulating your body's specific ecosystem, so keeping it in check should be at the top of your to-do list. But rather than go on an all-juice cleanse or fast that can prove harmful, it's much better—and easier—to add a probiotic supplement into your daily routine. There are tons to choose from, and they all promise different things, so we rounded up our favorites to get you started. Whether you're looking for a good all-around pick or ones that are specifically gluten-free or vegan, we've got you covered.

Best With Biotin TULA SKINCARE Balanced Beauty Probiotic Gummy Dietary Supplement $30.00 at nordstrom.com This sweet little pack of gummy probiotics from TULA Skincare also includes biotin and folic acid to help your hair and nails grow strong while keeping your gut in check.

Best Drugstore Pick Culturelle Daily Probiotic $14.99 at Amazon $15.99 at Amazon $19.88 at iHerb This drugstore staple has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you know it's good. "I can eat more foods now that used to give me stomach aches, and I am barely ever bloated anymore," one reviewer raves.

Best For Hydration BEAM Elevate Hydration + Probiotic Powder Mix $39.00 at nordstrom.com This electrolyte powder mix is great if you don't love taking pills. It's also fortified with prebiotics and probiotics. Perfect for the morning after a night out, don't you think?

Best From a Beauty Brand RMS Beauty Within Probiotic Prebiotic $64.00 at dermstore.com If you love RMS Beauty's makeup line, you'll probably love their skin-friendly probiotic supplement, too. It contains eight different probiotic strains, plenty of antioxidants, and is vegan!

Best Tasting Sakara Probiotic Chocolates $39.00 at sakara.com Now even the stuff that's good for you can taste, well, good. These don't look or taste like probiotics, so you'll have no trouble incorporating them into your routine.

Most Popular HUM Nutrition Gut Instinct $26.00 at humnutrition.com You've probably seen this bright green label everywhere, and for good reason. You don't have to take it in the morning and it contains 10 stomach acid-resistant probiotic strains, so it won't make you feel nauseous afterwards .

Best Gummies Olly Tropical Mango Purely Probiotic $17.00 at amazon.com Gummy vitamins, but for adults? Sign me up, please! These taste like mango and have one billion live cultures in them for a supercharged feeling in a few tiny treats.

Best for Beginners Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotics $24.99 at amazon.com The name might be cute, the science is serious with this formula. It contains eight strands of probiotics and is formulated with a woman's specific PH balance in mind. It helps fight off unwanted infections while keeping your gut regulated.

Best With Protein The NUE Co. Probiotic Protein $35.00 at thenueco.com This probiotic blend has roughly the same amount of protein has two eggs. The formula includes fortified 20 million-spore probiotics and additional prebiotics, so it's a little less hard on the stomach than other probiotics on the market.

Best Preboitic Blend SEED DS-01 Daily Synbiotic $49.99 at my.seed.com This blend is adored by the likes of Cameron Diaz, Emmy Rossum and Sophia Bush. It's made with 24 clinically-verified and naturally-occurring probiotic strains, as well as a selection of natural prebiotics. It's available on a monthly subscription basis, so you'll never have to worry about running out.

Best Softgel Formula Nature's Way Probiotic Pearls Women's $11.23 at amazon.com This formula from Nature's Way has over one billion live probiotic cultures inside it—so yes, it's pretty powerful! But, the easy softgel formulation means it's a lot easier to swallow than a regular old pill.

Best Gluten Free Renew Life Women's Probiotics Ultimate Flora Probiotic $41.59 at amazon.com This gluten-free formula is made with 90 billion (!!) cultures to keep your gut healthy. Unlike some probiotics, this one is shelf-stable and won't expire quickly.

Best Vegan Option Ora Organic Probiotics with Prebiotics $34.99 at amazon.com This formula is made with the good stuff (16 billion probiotics per serving), and without the bad stuff (sulfates, phthalates, parabens, mineral oil, dairy, all nuts, added sugars, and artificial colors and flavors).

Top Rated Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Once Daily Women’s Probiotics $27.94 at amazon.com This daily probiotic is designed with digestive support in mind. If you're on the hunt for a do-it-all probiotic that won't mess with your stomach, this one is a great option.

Best for Vaginal Health Rephresh Rephresh Pro-B Probiotic Supplement for Women $22.03 at amazon.com If you've ever had a UTI, I don't need to tell you how awful they are. This probiotic is specifically designed to ward off infections and bacteria to keep everything running smoothly in your most delicate areas.

Best for On-The-Go GNC Probiotic Fast Stix $19.61 at amazon.com Perfect for keeping in your desk drawer or your gym bag, these packets will keep you healthy in the go. Just blend into your water bottle and you're all set.

Best Hypoallergenic Formula Klaire Labs Klaire Labs Ther-Biotic Complete $49.99 at amazon.com This plant-based formula has a delayed-release formula that optimizes performance and won't upset your stomach. It's non-GMO and dairy-free, so it won't put your allergies on high alert, either.

Best for Hair and Skin TULA Skincare Daily Probiotic & Skin Health Complex $39.00 at dermstore.com These probiotics from TULA Skincare are designed with your skin in ind. Not only do they help regulate your gut, but they contain ceramides, a.k.a. a major skin booster that helps the skin retain moisture.

Best for Women Over 50 Stonehenge Health Probiotics 50 Billion $49.95 at amazon.com This option contains NutraFlora, the most important prebiotic fiber, to help regulate your gut as you age. A dark glass bottle also helps to keep the ingredients inside safer for longer.