15 Wine Racks That Double as Stylish Decor for Your Home
I'll take two, please.
By Marina Liao published
A wine rack is essential to any kitchen countertop or bar area. They're useful because a) wines should be store horizontally and b) they allow you to display your favorite labels front and center. In addition, wine racks are an easy way to keep track of how many bottles you have left, so you can restock when necessary on your next grocery run. Since the search for cool and affordable wine racks is like hunting down a good piece of artwork—the right wine rack should fit with your home's decor aesthetics—we did a deep-dive into the currently available options. The wine racks ahead range from contemporary designs to more natural, wood-like structures and double as stylish decor pieces too. Once you've selected your rack, fill it up with the best red wines of summer or these rosé options.
...
For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).
1. Threshold Acacia 8 Bottle Wine Rack
This wine rack can serve as a freestanding counter piece or be mounted on the wall as a space-saving solution. The rack is made from acacia wood and holds eight bottles of wine, so if you're into the rustic farmhouse vibe this rack is for you.
2. Willa Arlo Interiors Stetson 6 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack
A minimalist wine rack for those who love gold-tone furniture accents. This hexagonal honeycomb design measures 14''H x 14''W x 6''D and holds six bottles of wine. The rack will look great on all countertops, but especially marble.
3. Danya B. 8 Bottle Electroplated Wine Rack Copper
This hexagon geometric wine rack holds eight bottles and is great for countertops and tables with little space since it stores bottles in a vertical structure. The rack is made of iron and measures 20"H x 9.5"W x 7.75"D.
4. Ikea Hutten 9 Bottle Wine Rack
For a basic wood wine rack that looks clean and modern, shop this nine-bottle structure. At under $10, it's a budget-friendly option for those who aren't looking to spend a ton on home decor.
6. Allcener Tabletop Wood Wine Holder
If you lack cabinet space, this wine bottle and wine glass two-in-one rack will help clear up some space and keep your alcohol stash organized. The rack is made from iron and wood for an industrial feel.
7. West Elm Outline Wine Rack
This sleek and modern wine rack holds up to five bottles of your favorite labels. Since the rack is narrow and can be mounted on a wall, it's great for small living spaces. The frame is made of steel while the mango wood used was sourced from tress that no longer produce fruit.
8. Crate and Barrel Wood and Marble Stacking Wine Rack Set of 2
You prefer marble accents, but your partner likes wood. Now you can merge your tastes together with this stackable set of two wine rack. Since the pieces are hand carved, every set will have different characteristics that add to the feel of your home.
9. Wrought Studio Irena 3 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack
Looking for an artsy wine rack that doubles as a conversation starter? This open cube modern design will suit any household's decor aesthetic.
10. Godinger 6 Bottle Galvanized Wine Rack
This aluminum rack holds up to six bottles of your favorite wines while the honeycomb structure gives your kitchen or bar area that industrial vibe. This would make for a perfect birthday gift, too.
11. BIA Kitchen & Home Cordon Bleu Sven 5 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack
Those who love Scandinavian decor will appreciate the simplicity of this birch wood wine rack. The wave design holds up to five bottles while the rack is resistant to water penetration and won't absorb stains or odors. If you love this style but need a bigger version, get this 10 bottle rack.
12. Anthropologie Rose Quartz Wine Rack
Brides, add this pretty wine rack to your registry. The gold accents coupled with a pale rose quartz bottom makes this wine holder modern and stylish. Make it a complete look with these agate coasters.
13. mDesign Fridge Wine Rack Storage
For those who like to store their white wines immediately in the fridge, get these stackable clear wine bottle holders. They're great for maximizing vertical storage space and are made from durable BPA and chlorine-free shatter resistant plastic. Note, these racks are not dishwasher friendly so clean by hand.
14. CB2 Cellar Wine Rack
This gunmetal wine rack can hold up to 12 bottles and is stackable, so you can pile them on top of one another to create a wine wall if you so desire. This is a CB2 exclusive, so you won't find the exact design anywhere else.
15. Puzzled Wine Racks White Wood Contemporary 5 Bottle Infinity Wine Rack
This contemporary wine rack holds up to five bottles of wine and is a good neutral piece to display in your home. It works for both artsy folks, modernists, and/or those who don't have a specific decor vibe.
-
Kate Middleton’s Friends Describe Her as an Introvert Who Doesn’t Want to Go to Parties
"But she did fall in love with a prince."
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Move Out of Their Montecito House: Source
Understandable, since it only has 16 bathrooms.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
The Queen Will Reportedly Rely on Kate Middleton More Than Ever in 2022
As 2022 looks to be a dramatic one for the royals, a source claims that Kate will take on an even bigger role in the family.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
31 Luxury Candles to Treat Yourself to Because You Deserve Something Nice
Just in case you forgot that we're still in a pandemic!
By Rachel Epstein
-
Diptyque's Limited-Edition Black Friday Baies Candle Is Back
It's only available for three days—snag it before it sells out!
By Rachel Epstein
-
13 Luxury Advent Calendars to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
24 days of truffles? Say less.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Gifts Under $20 That Are Meaningful and Affordable
From artwork to books to donations on their behalf.
By Rachel Epstein
-
16 Best Inflatable Pools to Buy for Your Hot Girl Summer
This one's a scorcher.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
51 Virtual Gifts and Gift Ideas for When You Can't Be There IRL
Show someone how much they mean to you (without leaving your couch).
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
Emma Roberts on the Freedom of Plastic-Free Living: "It Just Feels Good"
The actress challenged herself to not use plastics for a week in partnership with Grove Collaborative.
By Julia Gall
-
16 Sustainable Product Swaps to Make Your Home More Green (And More Chic)
You aren't trashy, so don't let your household be.
By Julia Gall