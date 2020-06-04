15 Wine Racks That Double as Stylish Decor for Your Home

A wine rack is essential to any kitchen countertop or bar area. They're useful because a) wines should be store horizontally and b) they allow you to display your favorite labels front and center. In addition, wine racks are an easy way to keep track of how many bottles you have left, so you can restock when necessary on your next grocery run. Since the search for cool and affordable wine racks is like hunting down a good piece of artwork—the right wine rack should fit with your home's decor aesthetics—we did a deep-dive into the currently available options. The wine racks ahead range from contemporary designs to more natural, wood-like structures and double as stylish decor pieces too. Once you've selected your rack, fill it up with the best red wines of summer or these rosé options.

An Acacia Wood Wine Rack 1. Threshold Acacia 8 Bottle Wine Rack $35.99 at target.com This wine rack can serve as a freestanding counter piece or be mounted on the wall as a space-saving solution. The rack is made from acacia wood and holds eight bottles of wine, so if you're into the rustic farmhouse vibe this rack is for you.

A Minimalist Gold Wine Rack 2. Willa Arlo Interiors Stetson 6 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack $51.90 at wayfair.com A minimalist wine rack for those who love gold-tone furniture accents. This hexagonal honeycomb design measures 14''H x 14''W x 6''D and holds six bottles of wine. The rack will look great on all countertops, but especially marble.

A Vertical Wine Rack 3. Danya B. 8 Bottle Electroplated Wine Rack Copper $44.94 at target.com This hexagon geometric wine rack holds eight bottles and is great for countertops and tables with little space since it stores bottles in a vertical structure. The rack is made of iron and measures 20"H x 9.5"W x 7.75"D.

An Affordable Wine Rack 4. Ikea Hutten 9 Bottle Wine Rack $9.99 at ikea.com For a basic wood wine rack that looks clean and modern, shop this nine-bottle structure. At under $10, it's a budget-friendly option for those who aren't looking to spend a ton on home decor.

A Rattan Wine Rack 5. Anthropologie Elijah Wine Rack $98.00 at anthropologie.com

A Space-Saver Wine Rack 6. Allcener Tabletop Wood Wine Holder $27.99 at amazon.com If you lack cabinet space, this wine bottle and wine glass two-in-one rack will help clear up some space and keep your alcohol stash organized. The rack is made from iron and wood for an industrial feel.

A Modern Wall Wine Rack 7. West Elm Outline Wine Rack $24.99 at westelm.com This sleek and modern wine rack holds up to five bottles of your favorite labels. Since the rack is narrow and can be mounted on a wall, it's great for small living spaces. The frame is made of steel while the mango wood used was sourced from tress that no longer produce fruit.

A Marble and Wood Wine Rack 8. Crate and Barrel Wood and Marble Stacking Wine Rack Set of 2 $14.95 at crateandbarrel.com You prefer marble accents, but your partner likes wood. Now you can merge your tastes together with this stackable set of two wine rack. Since the pieces are hand carved, every set will have different characteristics that add to the feel of your home.

A Cube Wine Rack 9. Wrought Studio Irena 3 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack $75.90 at wayfair.com Looking for an artsy wine rack that doubles as a conversation starter? This open cube modern design will suit any household's decor aesthetic.

An Aluminum Wine Rack 10. Godinger 6 Bottle Galvanized Wine Rack $19.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com This aluminum rack holds up to six bottles of your favorite wines while the honeycomb structure gives your kitchen or bar area that industrial vibe. This would make for a perfect birthday gift, too.

A Scandinavian-Inspired Wine Rack 11. BIA Kitchen & Home Cordon Bleu Sven 5 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack $67.99 at wayfair.com Those who love Scandinavian decor will appreciate the simplicity of this birch wood wine rack. The wave design holds up to five bottles while the rack is resistant to water penetration and won't absorb stains or odors. If you love this style but need a bigger version, get this 10 bottle rack.

A Rose Quartz Wine Rack 12. Anthropologie Rose Quartz Wine Rack $188.00 at anthropologie.com Brides, add this pretty wine rack to your registry. The gold accents coupled with a pale rose quartz bottom makes this wine holder modern and stylish. Make it a complete look with these agate coasters.

A Fridge Wine Rack 13. mDesign Fridge Wine Rack Storage $0.00 at amazon.com For those who like to store their white wines immediately in the fridge, get these stackable clear wine bottle holders. They're great for maximizing vertical storage space and are made from durable BPA and chlorine-free shatter resistant plastic. Note, these racks are not dishwasher friendly so clean by hand.

A Box Wine Rack 14. CB2 Cellar Wine Rack $59.95 at cb2.com This gunmetal wine rack can hold up to 12 bottles and is stackable, so you can pile them on top of one another to create a wine wall if you so desire. This is a CB2 exclusive, so you won't find the exact design anywhere else.