I Already Know These 18 Tops Will Be the Backbone of My Summer Wardrobe

From denim to skirts, these under-$150 finds work with everything.

milan fashion week attendee wearing white blouse and black sunglasses
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Not many pieces in my wardrobe are as versatile as a great summer top. That's why they're a staple in all my tried-and-true outfit formulas. I can rely on a simple white tank top to pair with various skirts for an effortless summer work outfit. An off-the-shoulder top with black jeans serves as a reliable going-out look. And whenever I'm in a fashion rut, I can combine any pretty top with trendy denim for a quick yet stylish outfit. So, I'm updating my summer wardrobe with a few items before the new season begins.

After browsing the sale sections at my favorite retailers, I found plenty of options to elevate my cute summer outfits. There's the under-$50, '90s-inspired tube top from Abercrombie & Fitch, which I would wear with a slinky slip skirt and slingback heels. I also discovered a leopard-print Ganni top, popularized by Copenhagen It-girls, that you can grab for 30 percent off. Additionally, there's plenty of summer workwear on sale from Banana Republic and Gap.﻿

For the complete list of chic tops in my cart, keep scrolling. Consider this your editor-approved hack for a cooler closet.

Abercrombie & Fitch , Soft Matte Seamless Tube Top (Was $40)

Abercrombie & Fitch
Soft Matte Seamless Tube Top (Was $40)

I blame Carrie Bradshaw for my obsession with tube tops, which has led me to add this find to my cart. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.

Caslon, Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt
Caslon
Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

For summer, I'm replacing my favorite button-down shirt with this linen version to keep cool and stylish. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Amy Cardi Set
MAJORELLE
Amy Cardi Set (Was $109)

The best aspect of this luxurious-looking set is the numerous ways you can wear it—it's essentially three styles in one. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

AQUA, Square Neck Sleeveless Top - Exclusive
AQUA
Square Neck Sleeveless Top - Exclusive (Was $38)

This isn't your typical black tank top; it deserves to be a cornerstone of your going-out outfits with its stylish square neckline. Save even more with one of Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Gap , Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top (Was $25)

Gap
Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top (Was $25)

You can't beat Gap's basics—this selection surpasses the tanks in your closet with its stylish apron neckline. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Anthropologie, By Anthropologie Ruffled Sheer Boho Blouse
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Ruffled Sheer Boho Blouse (Was $108)

The boho fashion trend isn't going anywhere this summer—in fact, I'm willing to bet it will become even more popular. I'm adding this pretty top to the mix just in case. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

J.Crew, New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

Linen tops are the ideal choice to combat the summer heat, and J.Crew's linen pieces are unparalleled. This top, for instance, pairs well with everything in your wardrobe. Save even more by using one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Scoopneck Cutaway Vest in Drapey Twill (Was $118)

Madewell
Scoopneck Cutaway Vest in Drapey Twill (Was $118)

All the stylish fashion girls I know are sporting tailored vests outside the office. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

CLAUDIE PIERLOT, Striped Wrap Blouse (Was $245)

CLAUDIE PIERLOT
Striped Wrap Blouse (Was $245)

I'm convinced this top would look incredible on anyone and with anything, from jeans and slip skirts to denim shorts. Save even more with one of our 24 promo codes.

Banana Republic, Cotton Poplin Cinched-Waist Shirt
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Cinched-Waist Shirt (Was $100)

Leave it to Banana Republic to craft a playful and flirty take on the button-down shirt. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Leopard-Print Organic-Cotton Blouse
GANNI
Leopard-Print Organic-Cotton Blouse (Was $229)

I've had my eye on Ganni's trendy leopard-print top for a long time, and it's finally in my cart now that I've managed to find it at 30 percent off. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Free People, Dottie Top (Was $48)

Free People
Dottie Top (Was $48)

This top embodies the phrase "business in the front, party in the back." It's also available in one of spring's trendiest colors: blush pink. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.

Sleeveless Cotton Voile Peplum Top
Joe's
Sleeveless Cotton Voile Peplum Top (Was $178)

You will see butter yellow well into the summer, so you might as well stock up on this pretty top now. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Shopbop, Amanda Uprichard Scala Top
Amanda Uprichard
Scala Top (Was $163)

Cherry red is still trending strongly, so you can't go wrong with this stylish blouse for the office, a date night, or a girls' night out. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

Kobi Halperin, Isla Sequined Wool Crop Tank
Kobi Halperin
Isla Sequined Wool Crop Tank (Was $298)

The next time your outfit feels like it needs a little extra flair, replace your basic white tank top with this sparkling white option for an instant zhush. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

DEREK LAM 10 CROSBY, Maureen Shirred Checked Cotton-Poplin Top (Was $395)

DEREK LAM 10 CROSBY
Maureen Shirred Checked Cotton-Poplin Top (Was $395)

From the bustier details to the puffed sleeves and checkered print, I'm obsessed with every aspect of this top. Save even more with one of our promo codes from The Outnet.

White House Black Market, Off-The-Shoulder Twist Top
White House Black Market
Off-The-Shoulder Twist Top (Was $69)

I've been seeing one-shoulder tops everywhere, and they create the perfect date-night look for the next time you're feeling stuck. Save even more by using one of our White House Black Market promo codes.

Mica Banded Cotton Top
rag & bone
Mica Banded Cotton Top (Was $148)

Why opt for a plain white T-shirt when this stylish elevated version is available? Save even more with one of our Rag & Bone promo codes.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸