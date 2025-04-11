I Already Know These 18 Tops Will Be the Backbone of My Summer Wardrobe
From denim to skirts, these under-$150 finds work with everything.
Not many pieces in my wardrobe are as versatile as a great summer top. That's why they're a staple in all my tried-and-true outfit formulas. I can rely on a simple white tank top to pair with various skirts for an effortless summer work outfit. An off-the-shoulder top with black jeans serves as a reliable going-out look. And whenever I'm in a fashion rut, I can combine any pretty top with trendy denim for a quick yet stylish outfit. So, I'm updating my summer wardrobe with a few items before the new season begins.
After browsing the sale sections at my favorite retailers, I found plenty of options to elevate my cute summer outfits. There's the under-$50, '90s-inspired tube top from Abercrombie & Fitch, which I would wear with a slinky slip skirt and slingback heels. I also discovered a leopard-print Ganni top, popularized by Copenhagen It-girls, that you can grab for 30 percent off. Additionally, there's plenty of summer workwear on sale from Banana Republic and Gap.
For the complete list of chic tops in my cart, keep scrolling. Consider this your editor-approved hack for a cooler closet.
I blame Carrie Bradshaw for my obsession with tube tops, which has led me to add this find to my cart. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
For summer, I'm replacing my favorite button-down shirt with this linen version to keep cool and stylish. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
The best aspect of this luxurious-looking set is the numerous ways you can wear it—it's essentially three styles in one. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
This isn't your typical black tank top; it deserves to be a cornerstone of your going-out outfits with its stylish square neckline. Save even more with one of Bloomingdale's promo codes.
You can't beat Gap's basics—this selection surpasses the tanks in your closet with its stylish apron neckline. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
The boho fashion trend isn't going anywhere this summer—in fact, I'm willing to bet it will become even more popular. I'm adding this pretty top to the mix just in case. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Linen tops are the ideal choice to combat the summer heat, and J.Crew's linen pieces are unparalleled. This top, for instance, pairs well with everything in your wardrobe. Save even more by using one of our J.Crew promo codes.
All the stylish fashion girls I know are sporting tailored vests outside the office. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
I'm convinced this top would look incredible on anyone and with anything, from jeans and slip skirts to denim shorts. Save even more with one of our 24 promo codes.
Leave it to Banana Republic to craft a playful and flirty take on the button-down shirt. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
I've had my eye on Ganni's trendy leopard-print top for a long time, and it's finally in my cart now that I've managed to find it at 30 percent off. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
This top embodies the phrase "business in the front, party in the back." It's also available in one of spring's trendiest colors: blush pink. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
You will see butter yellow well into the summer, so you might as well stock up on this pretty top now. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Cherry red is still trending strongly, so you can't go wrong with this stylish blouse for the office, a date night, or a girls' night out. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
The next time your outfit feels like it needs a little extra flair, replace your basic white tank top with this sparkling white option for an instant zhush. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
From the bustier details to the puffed sleeves and checkered print, I'm obsessed with every aspect of this top. Save even more with one of our promo codes from The Outnet.
I've been seeing one-shoulder tops everywhere, and they create the perfect date-night look for the next time you're feeling stuck. Save even more by using one of our White House Black Market promo codes.
Why opt for a plain white T-shirt when this stylish elevated version is available? Save even more with one of our Rag & Bone promo codes.
