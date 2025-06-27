Summer is always busy. Not only is it a favorite time to travel, but it's peak wedding season. If your calendar is as booked and busy as mine, then you'll be needing one (or two, or three) summer wedding guest dresses. Thankfully, you can score something chic (and on major sale) at Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale's right now.

A designer gown will typically cost a pretty penny. Still, I found plenty of special occasion-ready dresses for under $50—and lots under $200!—during the designer sales at both luxe retailers. My favorites include a draped halter number in summer's trendiest color, rich-looking slip dresses from brands like Alice + Olivia and Nili Lotan, as well as a few sparkling white dresses that're perfect for a summer bride. Rest assured, I've rounded up the best on-sale frocks for everything you have coming up on your social calendar.

To see my top picks for the season, keep scrolling. These special summer dresses are sure to turn heads the moment you enter the room.