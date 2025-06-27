Every It-Girl Is Buying These Chic On-Sale Dresses for Wedding Season
29 under-$500 picks that are sure to turn heads.
Summer is always busy. Not only is it a favorite time to travel, but it's peak wedding season. If your calendar is as booked and busy as mine, then you'll be needing one (or two, or three) summer wedding guest dresses. Thankfully, you can score something chic (and on major sale) at Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale's right now.
A designer gown will typically cost a pretty penny. Still, I found plenty of special occasion-ready dresses for under $50—and lots under $200!—during the designer sales at both luxe retailers. My favorites include a draped halter number in summer's trendiest color, rich-looking slip dresses from brands like Alice + Olivia and Nili Lotan, as well as a few sparkling white dresses that're perfect for a summer bride. Rest assured, I've rounded up the best on-sale frocks for everything you have coming up on your social calendar.
To see my top picks for the season, keep scrolling. These special summer dresses are sure to turn heads the moment you enter the room.
This trendy cobalt blue color is so cool.
Butter yellow is everywhere, so why not test it out for your next special event?
Fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla just wore this dress in green to a wedding recently. "It didn't need to be steamed, is stretchy enough to put on over my head even after I had my hair and makeup done, and didn't budge the entire night," she says. "I'm actually using the sale to buy it in another color so I can wear it to every event for the rest of my life."
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.