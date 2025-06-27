Every It-Girl Is Buying These Chic On-Sale Dresses for Wedding Season

collage of models wearing special event dresses from A.L.C., Nili Lotan, Cinq à Sept, and Ronny Kobo on white background
Summer is always busy. Not only is it a favorite time to travel, but it's peak wedding season. If your calendar is as booked and busy as mine, then you'll be needing one (or two, or three) summer wedding guest dresses. Thankfully, you can score something chic (and on major sale) at Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale's right now.

A designer gown will typically cost a pretty penny. Still, I found plenty of special occasion-ready dresses for under $50—and lots under $200!—during the designer sales at both luxe retailers. My favorites include a draped halter number in summer's trendiest color, rich-looking slip dresses from brands like Alice + Olivia and Nili Lotan, as well as a few sparkling white dresses that're perfect for a summer bride. Rest assured, I've rounded up the best on-sale frocks for everything you have coming up on your social calendar.

To see my top picks for the season, keep scrolling. These special summer dresses are sure to turn heads the moment you enter the room.

Reagan Pleated Midi-Dress
A.L.C.
Reagan Pleated Midi-Dress (Was $595)

From the pretty light blue color to the draping and pleats, I love everything about this number.

Susan Twist-Front Tulip Hem Midi-Dress
Cinq à Sept
Susan Twist-Front Tulip Hem Midi-Dress (Was $395)

The twisted detail on this dress is so pretty.

Delora Floral Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Delora Floral Maxi Dress (Was $495)

Florals can be wedding-ready—this dress is proof.

Nicolette Floral Jacquard Maxi Dress
ML Monique Lhuillier
Nicolette Floral Jacquard Maxi Dress (Was $695)

This trendy cobalt blue color is so cool.

Cami Silk Charmeuse Gown
Nili Lotan
Cami Silk Charmeuse Gown (Was $595)

Wear this rich-looking green slip and you’ll instantly feel like you have a trust fund and an apartment on the Upper East Side.

Teighan Rosette Midi-Dress
Likely
Teighan Rosette Midi-Dress (Was $278)

The rose details take this blue dress to the next level.

Zoey Draped Slip Dress
Reiss
Zoey Draped Slip Dress (Was $285)

This isn’t your average slip dress—it’s so much more interesting thanks to its gathered detail.

Sleeveless Mermaid Midi-Dress
Theory
Sleeveless Mermaid Midi-Dress (Was $425)

A little black dress will forever be a classic.

Rori Crepe High-Neck Midi-Dress
Cinq à Sept
Rori Crepe High-Neck Midi-Dress (Was $445)

Dip into one of summer’s trendiest colors with this tomato red pick.

Harrison One-Shoulder Minidress
Ramy Brook
Harrison One-Shoulder Minidress (Was $395)

This mini dress is calling out to be your next cocktail party look.

Chani Crystal Bow Embellished Shift Minidress
Cinq à Sept
Chani Crystal Bow Embellished Shift Minidress (Was $495)

If I were getting married, this shift would absolutely be part of my nuptial wardrobe.

Antione Crystal Satin Cowlneck Midi-Dress
ML Monique Lhuillier
Antione Crystal Satin Cowlneck Midi-Dress (Was $495)

This slip is even more elegant thanks to its rhinestone straps.

Tayla Structured Lantern Minidress
Alice + Olivia
Tayla Structured Lantern Minidress (Was $350)

If a garden party is on your calendar, consider this fun and flirty mini.

Kiro V-Neck Slip Dress
Alice + Olivia
Kiro V-Neck Slip Dress (Was $465)

Butter yellow is everywhere, so why not test it out for your next special event?

Kimmie Embellished Denim Shift Dress
rag & bone
Kimmie Embellished Denim Shift Dress (Was $448)

Here’s yet another white dress I would wear if I were getting married soon.

SIMKHAI, Acacia Sleeveless Maxi Dress
SIMKHAI
Acacia Sleeveless Maxi Dress (Was $495)

Fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla just wore this dress in green to a wedding recently. "It didn't need to be steamed, is stretchy enough to put on over my head even after I had my hair and makeup done, and didn't budge the entire night," she says. "I'm actually using the sale to buy it in another color so I can wear it to every event for the rest of my life."

Hervé Léger, The Gabrielle Dress (Was $490)

Hervé Léger
The Gabrielle Dress (Was $490)

This black number would let everyone know you’re a cool girl.

SIMKHAI, Aldina Sleeveless Midi Dress (Was $645)

SIMKHAI
Aldina Sleeveless Midi Dress (Was $645)

I’m simply obsessed with the blue gradient color on this pick.

SIMKHAI, Arta Bustier Mini Dress (Was $445)

SIMKHAI
Arta Bustier Mini Dress (Was $445)

This bright mini is sure to turn heads.

Ronny Kobo, Hartley Dress (Was $468)

Ronny Kobo
Hartley Dress (Was $468)

I may have audibly gasped when I came across this find during my scrolling.

FARM Rio, Delicate Tapestry Midi Dress (Was $265)

FARM Rio
Delicate Tapestry Midi Dress (Was $265)

How perfect would this dress be for a beach wedding?

Hervé Léger, The Metallic Sophie Dress
Hervé Léger
The Metallic Sophie Dress (Was $1,090)

Haven’t you heard? Bandage dresses are back, baby!

Ronny Kobo, Yessenia Dress (Was $448)

Ronny Kobo
Yessenia Dress (Was $448)

Lace dresses are also so in right now.

LoveShackFancy, Stasia Dress (Was $595)

LoveShackFancy
Stasia Dress (Was $595)

“Obsessed” is an understatement.

Proenza Schouler White Label, Charlotte Satin Maxi Dress
Proenza Schouler White Label
Charlotte Satin Maxi Dress (Was $675)

This pretty black slip would work for so many occasions.

Hervé Léger, The Celine Dress (Was $650)

Hervé Léger
The Celine Dress (Was $650)

I’m convinced jewel tones look fabulous on everyone.

STAUD, Beaton Velvet Mixed Media Dress (Was $595)

STAUD
Beaton Velvet Mixed Media Dress (Was $595)

The sheer skirt on this pick feels especially elegant.

STAUD, Delfina Dress (Was $595)

STAUD
Delfina Dress (Was $595)

This champagne sheath is fashion-girl coded.

Helmut Lang, Wind Asymmetrical Dress (Was $375)

Helmut Lang
Wind Asymmetrical Dress (Was $375)

This dress was practically made for showing off your coolest pair of heels.

