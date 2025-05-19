I’m a firm believer that little details can elevate any ensemble. However, a luxe-looking necklace or bag doesn’t need to be expensive to make a significant impact on a simple summer outfit . So, no one will ever need to know that these trendy summer accessories secretly come from Zara, H&M, and Mango .

The new summer collections at all three affordable retailers are filled with trendy pieces that you can buy now and wear for the rest of the season. They include playful options like beaded bags and 3D floral earrings, alongside silky neck scarves and jute bags that exude serious French-girl energy. Plus, I found Jennifer Lawrence-approved pendant necklaces, which you can easily layer with jeans and a cute top for a fashionable touch. Oh—and nothing on this list costs more than $100.

Keep scrolling to discover all the lovely pieces I’ve been eyeing this season. Think of this as your fashion editor-approved hack for a sophisticated summer wardrobe.

Neck Scarves

Silky neck scarves feel like an Upper East Side mom's favorite accessory. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Neck scarves will always feel very "Upper East Side mom" to me. They are a chic way to elevate your most minimal summer outfits and make them look a little more thought-out. You can buy them in every color imaginable.

Pendant Necklaces

The boho trend continues on with pendant-style necklaces. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I saw my mom wearing a pendant necklace over the weekend, so I know that the trend is officially back. I'm not much of a jewelry girl myself, but I've discovered that layering a pendant is the easiest way to make my summer looks feel "finished."

Oversized Bangles

Oversized bangles are so chic. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boho fashion is back, and these bangle bracelets prove it. I can practically see them bunched up on the wrists of iconic style figures like the Olsen twins and Suki Waterhouse.

3D Florals

3D floral designs tap into the girlhood vibe for a new season. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The girlhood aesthetic is reaching a new high this summer with these sweet 3D floral pieces. Whether you choose a pair of gilded earrings or a delicate choker, you can find pieces that suit your fancy.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beaded Bags

Beaded bags are so playful for the summer. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotight)

The beaded bag is the playful summer trend I'm vouching for this season. You can choose a colorful option or a neutral-hued version that adds instant texture to your wedding guest look.

Jute Bags

Raffia and straw bags have been a French-girl staple for years. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In the same vein, I recommend trying out the woven bag trend this summer. The beachy look will give you a French-girl vibe for less.

Sculpted Jewelry

Flat-laying jewelry adds instant elegance to a simple look. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Like I said before—I'm not really a jewelry person. This expensive-looking trend is slowly converting me. I love how pieces can add some glitz to outfits without the hefty investment. Choose necklaces, earrings, cuffs, and even hair ties that provide a gilded feel.