The Best Expensive-Looking Accessories Hiding at Zara, H&M, and Mango

It'll be our little secret.

woman wearing a silver bracelet; woman wearing flowers in her hair; woman carrying a raffia bag and bangles, woman wearing a silk scarf
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Zara; Mango)
I’m a firm believer that little details can elevate any ensemble. However, a luxe-looking necklace or bag doesn’t need to be expensive to make a significant impact on a simple summer outfit. So, no one will ever need to know that these trendy summer accessories secretly come from Zara, H&M, and Mango.

The new summer collections at all three affordable retailers are filled with trendy pieces that you can buy now and wear for the rest of the season. They include playful options like beaded bags and 3D floral earrings, alongside silky neck scarves and jute bags that exude serious French-girl energy. Plus, I found Jennifer Lawrence-approved pendant necklaces, which you can easily layer with jeans and a cute top for a fashionable touch. Oh—and nothing on this list costs more than $100.

Keep scrolling to discover all the lovely pieces I’ve been eyeing this season. Think of this as your fashion editor-approved hack for a sophisticated summer wardrobe.

Neck Scarves

woman wearing a silk neck scarf, a white button-down top, and a tan skirt in Paris

Silky neck scarves feel like an Upper East Side mom's favorite accessory.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Neck scarves will always feel very "Upper East Side mom" to me. They are a chic way to elevate your most minimal summer outfits and make them look a little more thought-out. You can buy them in every color imaginable.

ZARA, Mirror Print Scarf
ZARA
Mirror Print Scarf

MANGO, Polka-Dot Satin Scarf - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Polka-Dot Satin Scarf

ZARA, Poppy Print Modal Scarf
ZARA
Poppy Print Modal Scarf

MANGO, Printed Satin Scarf - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Printed Satin Scarf

H&M, Bead-Detail Neck Scarf
H&M
Bead-Detail Neck Scarf

H&M, Cotton Scarf With Fringe
H&M
Cotton Scarf With Fringe

Pendant Necklaces

woman wearing a tan dress and a gold pendant necklace in Copenhagen.

The boho trend continues on with pendant-style necklaces.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I saw my mom wearing a pendant necklace over the weekend, so I know that the trend is officially back. I'm not much of a jewelry girl myself, but I've discovered that layering a pendant is the easiest way to make my summer looks feel "finished."

MANGO, Double-Drop Pendant Necklace - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Double-Drop Pendant Necklace

MANGO, Crystal Pendant Leather Necklace - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Crystal Pendant Leather Necklace

H&M, Cord Necklace With Pendant
H&M
Cord Necklace With Pendant

H&M, Seashell-Pendant Necklace
H&M
Seashell-Pendant Necklace

MANGO, Rhinestone Pendant Necklace - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Rhinestone Pendant Necklace

MANGO, Leather Necklace With Keychain Pendant - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Necklace With Keychain Pendant

Oversized Bangles

woman wearing a white dress and a brown leather bag and oversized bracelets in london

Oversized bangles are so chic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boho fashion is back, and these bangle bracelets prove it. I can practically see them bunched up on the wrists of iconic style figures like the Olsen twins and Suki Waterhouse.

ZARA, Pack of 3 Resin Bracelets
ZARA
Pack of 3 Resin Bracelets

ZARA, 3-Pack of Shaped Bracelets
ZARA
3-Pack of Shaped Bracelets

ZARA, Pack of Wooden Rigid Bracelets
ZARA
Pack of Wooden Rigid Bracelets

MANGO, Set of Combined Volume Maxi Bracelets - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Set of Combined Volume Maxi Bracelets

MANGO, Rigid Bracelet With Relief - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Rigid Bracelet With Relief

H&M, 3-Pack Bangles
H&M
3-Pack Bangles

3D Florals

woman wearing 3D flowers in her hair in Paris

3D floral designs tap into the girlhood vibe for a new season.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The girlhood aesthetic is reaching a new high this summer with these sweet 3D floral pieces. Whether you choose a pair of gilded earrings or a delicate choker, you can find pieces that suit your fancy.

ZARA, Contrast Flower Rope Necklace
ZARA
Contrast Flower Rope Necklace

ZARA, Raised Flower Earrings
ZARA
Raised Flower Earrings

ZARA, Embossed Flower Earrings
ZARA
Embossed Flower Earrings

H&M, Flower-Shaped Hair Claw
H&M
Flower-Shaped Hair Claw (Was $8)

MANGO, Floral Earrings - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Floral Earrings

MANGO, Textured Flower Earrings - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Textured Flower Earrings

Beaded Bags

woman carrying a lavender beaded bag in London

Beaded bags are so playful for the summer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotight)

The beaded bag is the playful summer trend I'm vouching for this season. You can choose a colorful option or a neutral-hued version that adds instant texture to your wedding guest look.

MANGO, Beaded Handbag
MANGO
Beaded Handbag

ZARA, Floral Embroidery Bucket Bag
ZARA
Floral Embroidery Bucket Bag

ZARA, Beaded Woven Bag
ZARA
Beaded Woven Bag

ZARA, Small Embroidered Beaded Bag
ZARA
Small Embroidered Beaded Bag

MANGO, Beaded Handbag

MANGO
Beaded Handbag

ZARA, Sequined Fringe Clutch
ZARA
Sequined Fringe Clutch

Jute Bags

woman carrying a woven tan bag in Paris

Raffia and straw bags have been a French-girl staple for years.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In the same vein, I recommend trying out the woven bag trend this summer. The beachy look will give you a French-girl vibe for less.

H&M, Straw Tote Bag
H&M
Straw Tote Bag

H&M, Knotted Shopper
H&M
Knotted Shopper

H&M, Straw Crossbody Bag
H&M
Straw Crossbody Bag

MANGO, Natural Fiber Bag - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Natural Fiber Bag

ZARA, Raffia Effect Bucket Bag
ZARA
Raffia Effect Bucket Bag

ZARA, Woven Mini Tote Bag
ZARA
Woven Mini Tote Bag

Sculpted Jewelry

woman wearing a gold necklace and a white button-down in Paris

Flat-laying jewelry adds instant elegance to a simple look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Like I said before—I'm not really a jewelry person. This expensive-looking trend is slowly converting me. I love how pieces can add some glitz to outfits without the hefty investment. Choose necklaces, earrings, cuffs, and even hair ties that provide a gilded feel.

H&M, Textured Cuff Bracelet
H&M
Textured Cuff Bracelet

H&M, Rigid Necklace
H&M
Rigid Necklace

MANGO, Maxi Bracelet With Sphere Design
MANGO
Maxi Bracelet With Sphere Design

MANGO, Rigid Choker

MANGO
Rigid Choker

ZARA, Metal Bracelet
ZARA
Metal Bracelet

ZARA, Double Metal Hair Tie
ZARA
Double Metal Hair Tie

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

