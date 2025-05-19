The Best Expensive-Looking Accessories Hiding at Zara, H&M, and Mango
It'll be our little secret.
I’m a firm believer that little details can elevate any ensemble. However, a luxe-looking necklace or bag doesn’t need to be expensive to make a significant impact on a simple summer outfit. So, no one will ever need to know that these trendy summer accessories secretly come from Zara, H&M, and Mango.
The new summer collections at all three affordable retailers are filled with trendy pieces that you can buy now and wear for the rest of the season. They include playful options like beaded bags and 3D floral earrings, alongside silky neck scarves and jute bags that exude serious French-girl energy. Plus, I found Jennifer Lawrence-approved pendant necklaces, which you can easily layer with jeans and a cute top for a fashionable touch. Oh—and nothing on this list costs more than $100.
Keep scrolling to discover all the lovely pieces I’ve been eyeing this season. Think of this as your fashion editor-approved hack for a sophisticated summer wardrobe.
Neck Scarves
Neck scarves will always feel very "Upper East Side mom" to me. They are a chic way to elevate your most minimal summer outfits and make them look a little more thought-out. You can buy them in every color imaginable.
Pendant Necklaces
I saw my mom wearing a pendant necklace over the weekend, so I know that the trend is officially back. I'm not much of a jewelry girl myself, but I've discovered that layering a pendant is the easiest way to make my summer looks feel "finished."
Oversized Bangles
Boho fashion is back, and these bangle bracelets prove it. I can practically see them bunched up on the wrists of iconic style figures like the Olsen twins and Suki Waterhouse.
3D Florals
The girlhood aesthetic is reaching a new high this summer with these sweet 3D floral pieces. Whether you choose a pair of gilded earrings or a delicate choker, you can find pieces that suit your fancy.
Beaded Bags
The beaded bag is the playful summer trend I'm vouching for this season. You can choose a colorful option or a neutral-hued version that adds instant texture to your wedding guest look.
Jute Bags
In the same vein, I recommend trying out the woven bag trend this summer. The beachy look will give you a French-girl vibe for less.
Sculpted Jewelry
Like I said before—I'm not really a jewelry person. This expensive-looking trend is slowly converting me. I love how pieces can add some glitz to outfits without the hefty investment. Choose necklaces, earrings, cuffs, and even hair ties that provide a gilded feel.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
