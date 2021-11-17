26 Coffee Table Books to Liven Up Your Living Room

You know, since that's where we spend most of our time these days.

Rachel Epstein

Although we've been spending more time in our homes than we could have ever imagined, it has also given us a great excuse to liven up our decor. Chic coffee table books can help us do just that, coupled with a luxurious candle that maybe—just maybe!—will help us feel something after this mind-numbing year-and-a-half. Whether you actually place the books on a coffee table (after reading them, of course), use them as a prop for your laptop, or plan on purchasing one as a holiday gift this season, allow us to present an excellent array of coffee table books spanning across fashion, art, travel, and culture, ahead.

'Gray Malin: The Essential Collection' by Gray Malin

For the World Traveler 

Gray Malin: The Essential Collection is a gorgeous coffee table book featuring a decade of work from the renowned photographer, including never-before-seen photos shot in destinations across the world. The unsigned version retails for $54.

'Ganni: Gimme More' by Ganni

For the Stylish Woman in Your Life

Denmark-based label Ganni's debut coffee table book is all about the stylish women of the future who mean business, otherwise known as #GANNIGirls.

'Lady Bird' Screenplay Book

For the Water Sign

If you or someone you know loved watching Lady Bird, allow us to suggest purchasing this Lady Bird screenplay book. It's part of A24 Books' series that celebrates how notable directors brought their films from script to screen. 

'Frida Kahlo: The Complete Paintings' by Marina Vázquez Ramos, Luis-Martín Lozano & Andrea Kettenmann

For the Artist

Frida fans, unite! This tome features the Mexican artist's paintings that beautifully captures her life's work. 

'Polaroid Now' by Steve Crist & Oskar Smolokowski

For the Vintage Photographer

Embrace the history (and future!) of polaroid photography in this mini coffee table book that celebrates the art form and even includes polaroids from Andy Warhol. 

'Rihanna' by Rihanna

For the Rihanna Stan

Expect the compliments to pour in as soon as your house guests see this massive work of art—a stunning 504-page visual autobiography of Rihanna's life—across your coffee table. Nobody does it better than Rihanna!

'Woman Made: Great Women Designers' by Jane Hall

For the Design Aficionado

Behold: a celebration of women designers from the early 20th century to today in Woman Made

'Vital Voices' By Alyse Nelson and Gayle Kabaker

For the Changemaker 

Featuring words of wisdom from 100 global leaders including Malala Yousafzai, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Vital Voices is a culmination of insight from powerful women alongside beautiful portraits painted by Gayle Kabaker.

'Moonlight' Screenplay Book By Tarell Alvin McCraney

For the Movie Buff

The Moonlight screenplay book is part of A24 Books' series that celebrates how notable directors brought their films from script to screen. Immerse yourself in writer and director Barry Jenkins's award-winning talent, complete with the Moonlight screenplay, Jenkins's acceptance speeches, and a prologue written by Frank Ocean. 

'Icons' By Micaela Heekin and Monica Ahanonu

For the Feminist

Name a better gift than a collection of portraits of icons like Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, and Dolly Parton. I'll wait.

'I Can Make You Feel Good' By Tyler Mitchell

For the Photographer

Tyler Mitchell, who photographed Beyoncé's iconic September 2018 Vogue cover, published his first monograph, I Can Make You Feel Good. Through his work, he aims "to visualize what a Black utopia looks like or could look like," he wrote on Instagram. "People say utopia is never achievable but I love photography’s possibility of allowing me to dream and make that dream become very real." 

'Miami Beach' By Horacio Silva

For the Traveler 

Miami Beach is a love letter to Miami, complete with gorgeous photos and anecdotes dedicated to the culture and history of the vibrant city. 

'Art =: Discovering Infinite Connections in Art History' By The Metropolitan Museum of Art

For the Art Connoisseur

For the art connoisseurs who miss strolling around New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the museum's Art =: Discovering Infinite Connections in Art History, which includes more than 800 artworks from The Met, is the next best thing. 

'HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style' By Elizabeth Holmes

For the Royal Enthusiast

Veteran journalist Elizabeth Holmes has transformed her popular social-media series into a delightful book analyzing the sartorial choices of the four most fashionable British royals in recent memory.

'Black Futures' By Kimberly Drew & Jenna Wortham

For the Creative

Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham's Black Futures centers on the overarching question, "What does it mean to be Black and alive right now?" Through a collection of photos, essays, memes, poetry, lyrics, and more, the book exemplifies what Black creators are bringing to the world today. Start anywhere in the book—as the authors note, there's no beginning, middle, or end.

'Chanel 3-Book Slipcase' By Anne Berest, Fabienne Reybaud & Marion Vignal

For the Vintage Fashion Enthusiast 

The updated trilogy celebrates the House of Chanel in all of its fashion, jewelry, and beauty glory. 

'Humans' By Brandon Stanton

For the Cancer Sun Sign in Your Life

Experience the print version of Brandon Stanton's popular Humans of New York Instagram account. Rather than focusing on New York residents, the book documents stories about life, love, and loss from humans across the globe. It's a necessary reminder that our humanity is what ties us together. 

'Chinatown Pretty' By Andria Lo & Valerie Luu

For the Style Maven

A re-creation of Andria Lo & Valerie Luu's popular Instagram accountChinatown Pretty captures the street style of the most fashionable elders in the Chinatowns of San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Vancouver. 

'Dolly Parton, Songteller' By Dolly Parton & Robert K. Oermann

For the Dolly Fan

Celebrate the icon that Dolly Parton is with her new book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, that reveals the stories behind 175 of her most popular songs with never-before-seen images from the singer's archives.  

'Rainbow Revolution' By Magnus Hastings

For the Queer Person in Your Life

Photographer Magnus Hastings celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community by allowing his subjects to pose how they want to be seen, publishing heartfelt statements about their identity alongside the photos. 

'Naomi' (Updated Edition) By Josh Baker

For the Naomi Campbell Stan

Here, an ode to the legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell. Originally published in 2016, this updated edition of Naomi looks back at the model's life and career from the '80s to today. The best part? It comes in two volumes: one with images from her most famous shoots, and the other an assortment of magazine covers and ads with notes written by Campbell herself. 

'Jewels That Made History' By Stellene Volandes

For the Jewelry Collector 

If you've obsessively googled the stories behind the Queen's tiaras at least once in your life, you'll appreciate Town & Country Editor-in-Chief Stellene Volandes's Jewels That Made History. The tome showcases iconic jewels from the Cleopatra era all the way to today on celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga.

'Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood' By Trixie Mattel & Katya

For the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Fan

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race can expect nothing short of hilarious commentary and incredible beauty looks from drag stars Trixie Mattel and Katya in their ultimate guide to modern womanhood. 

'Zanele Muholi' By Allen Sarah & Yasufumi Nakori

For the Activist 

Whoever said coffee table books are reserved for hard covers should make an exception for Zanele Muholi, a collection of work from the acclaimed South African visual activist. Their art, which documents the lives of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people, is currently on display at London’s Tate Modern.

'Interior Space' By Paolo Nespoli, Alice Gorman, Jeffrey S. Nesbit & Roland Miller

For the Space Nerd

Celebrating 20 years of the International Space Station (ISS), photographer Roland Miller and Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli compiled captivating photos from inside the ISS. If you love all things space, be sure to read Marie Claire's Women & Space package.

'Naeem Khan: Embellished' By Naeem Khan

For the Fashion Lover

Fashion designer Naeem Khan has dressed everyone from Michelle Obama to Beyoncé. In this chic tome, the designer takes us through his career with illustrious photos of his red carpet dresses, bridal gowns, and more.

