It's important to find joy in the little things—like long walks in the park; when your favorite mascara is on sale; or the moment you discover your morning coffee is just right. And sometimes, those little things are luxury candles. Lighting up a great-smelling scent can make humdrum days bearable when you suddenly get a whiff of sea salt, transporting you to a beach in New England. Most importantly, luxury candles are just really pretty, and you deserve to treat yourself to one (or three!) to make your home feel cozier.

To aid in your purchase, our team of experts reviewed their favorites, and we even included candles with five-star reviews. Whether you're looking to upgrade your candle arsenal (can you ever have too many?) or gift a few to your bestie, we have you covered.

The Best Luxury Candles

The Best Multi-Purpose Luxury Candle (opens in new tab) Harlem Candle Co. 22K Gold Speakeasy Cocktail Glass Candle $65 at Saksfifthavenue.com (opens in new tab) If you love dates at fancy cocktail bars, but would much rather stay at home, Harlem Candle Co. makes a gorgeous candle that releases a blend of blackcurrant, tart mandarin, crisp green apple, juicy pear, and more in a jar that doubles as its own cocktail glass after it's fully used. Burn Time: 80 hours

The Best Luxury Candle for a Unique Fruity Scent (opens in new tab) Jo Malone London Blackberry & Bay Candle $64 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "Jo Malone's Blackberry and Bay candle was the first “luxury” candle I ever owned. The fact that I remember this detail with such clarity should be enough of a testament to its quality, but if not, I'll say this: It's my most frequently-complimented candle (a universally beloved scent!), it's the candle I've re-purchased more than any other (which says a lot, because it burns slow!), and it's the only scent that manages to fill a big, open space (but doesn't overwhelm a small room)." — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor Burn Time: 45 hours

The Best Luxury Unisex Candle (opens in new tab) Hotel Lobby Paris Nuit Candle $56 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) "There is no worse feeling than post-vacation blues but thanks to Lindsay Silberman it's possible to bring a little bit of your travels home with you with her Hotel Lobby collection. Taking inspiration from the scents of the poshest resorts worldwide, the candles will infuse your own space with the designer smells of Miami, Paris, and beyond. Now you can pretend to be sipping martinis in a dimly-lit Parisian bar—no pricey planet ticket needed." — Neha Prakash, Entertainment Director Burn Time: 65 Hours

The Best Luxury Holiday Candle (opens in new tab) D.S. & DURGA Portable XMAS Tree Candle $65 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) "There's nothing better than snuggling next to a cozy fire during the holiday season, but when your traveling and constantly on-the-go, finding time to relax fireside is almost non-existent. That's why I love lighting this black spruce and cardamon scented candle when I'm away. Not only does it make me feel warm and fuzzy, but it's name (portable) makes me feel better about bringing it along for the ride." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director Burn Time: 60 Hours

The Best Luxury Candle For the Winter Season (opens in new tab) Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Scented Candle $55 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) “This candle is the exemplification of fall coziness. It has a smokey undertone but also includes notes like vanilla and pink pepper to round it out. Keeping it lit for even a little while will make your entire space feel like you’re sitting next to a woodsy fire just as the weather begins to change. It's one of those scents that signals the change in seasons, and it’s one that my family knows to give me as a gift year after year.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer Burn Time: 40 Hours

Best Stylish Luxury Candle (opens in new tab) Jonathan Adler Muse Noir Ceramic Candle $88 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) Talk about a statement candle. If not for the bergamot and black plum mixed with amber and vetiver, purchase Jonathan Adler's Muse Noir candle for the chic design alone. Burn Time: 48 Hours

The Best Luxury Candle For a Dinner Party (opens in new tab) The Sona Candle Attar No. 36 $68 at Sonahome.com (opens in new tab) "File this under "too pretty to burn but smells too good not to." The aubergine and gold "Attar № 36" candle looks luxe and elegant but most importantly smells delicious. It layers spices like nutmeg and clove over a base of sandalwood and amber with the subtlest floral finishing notes for an intensely warm aroma. It's the perfect candle to light for a dinner party—fitting since it was crafted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her restaurateur partner Maneesh Goyal as the signature scent of their chic NYC-based Indian eatery, Sona." — Neha Prakash, Entertainment Director Burn Time: 65 Hours

Best Luxury Candle for Guys (opens in new tab) Boy Smells St. Al Candle $36 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "The sexiest scent in the world. (And perhaps the only brand which can convert husbands into candle believers.)" — Neha Prakash, Entertainment Director Burn Time: 55 Hours

Best Luxury Candle for Fig Tree Lovers Diptyque Figuier Scented Candle $40 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $40 (opens in new tab) at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) $40 (opens in new tab) at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) Every candle hoarder has heard of the famous Diptyque candles, but few have actually made the investment into one of the bigger sizes with five wicks, handmade in the South of France. Earth signs will appreciate the Figuier scent emulating the smell of figs and fresh leaves. Burn Time: 60 Hours

The Best Luxury Candle for a Full-Bodied Journey (opens in new tab) Tom Ford Lost Cherry Candle $135 at Sephora (opens in new tab) When Tom Ford makes a cherry-scented candle that's "a full-bodied journey into the once-forbidden," you know it has to be good. Burn Time: 40 Hours

The Most Iconic Luxury Candle (opens in new tab) Trudon Abd El Kader Classic Candle $125 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) If you haven't smelled this classic candle, you're majorly missing out. Trudon created Abd El Kader for one important reason: to allow users to enjoy the green scents of fresh mint in every room. Mission accomplished. It's warm, fragrant, enticing, and if you fancy a pretty bottle, you'll drool over this one. Burn Time: 60 Hours

Best Luxury Candle for a Refreshing Scent (opens in new tab) Voluspa Mokara Candle $32 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) With 100 (!) hours of burn time, Voluspa's paraben-free and sulfate-free candle smells like summer flowers in a glass. It's a clean scent made of orchid, lily, and moss that will become apart of your aesthetic moving forward. Burn Time: 100 Hours