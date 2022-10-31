Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's important to find joy in the little things—like long walks in the park; when your favorite mascara is on sale; or the moment you discover your morning coffee is just right. And sometimes, those little things are luxury candles. Lighting up a great-smelling scent can make humdrum days bearable when you suddenly get a whiff of sea salt, transporting you to a beach in New England. Most importantly, luxury candles are just really pretty, and you deserve to treat yourself to one (or three!) to make your home feel cozier.
To aid in your purchase, our team of experts reviewed their favorites, and we even included candles with five-star reviews. Whether you're looking to upgrade your candle arsenal (can you ever have too many?) or gift a few to your bestie, we have you covered.
The Best Luxury Candles
The Best Multi-Purpose Luxury Candle
If you love dates at fancy cocktail bars, but would much rather stay at home, Harlem Candle Co. makes a gorgeous candle that releases a blend of blackcurrant, tart mandarin, crisp green apple, juicy pear, and more in a jar that doubles as its own cocktail glass after it's fully used.
Burn Time: 80 hours
The Best Luxury Candle for a Unique Fruity Scent
"Jo Malone's Blackberry and Bay candle was the first “luxury” candle I ever owned. The fact that I remember this detail with such clarity should be enough of a testament to its quality, but if not, I'll say this: It's my most frequently-complimented candle (a universally beloved scent!), it's the candle I've re-purchased more than any other (which says a lot, because it burns slow!), and it's the only scent that manages to fill a big, open space (but doesn't overwhelm a small room)." — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor
Burn Time: 45 hours
The Best Luxury Unisex Candle
"There is no worse feeling than post-vacation blues but thanks to Lindsay Silberman it's possible to bring a little bit of your travels home with you with her Hotel Lobby collection. Taking inspiration from the scents of the poshest resorts worldwide, the candles will infuse your own space with the designer smells of Miami, Paris, and beyond. Now you can pretend to be sipping martinis in a dimly-lit Parisian bar—no pricey planet ticket needed." — Neha Prakash, Entertainment Director
Burn Time: 65 Hours
The Best Luxury Holiday Candle
"There's nothing better than snuggling next to a cozy fire during the holiday season, but when your traveling and constantly on-the-go, finding time to relax fireside is almost non-existent. That's why I love lighting this black spruce and cardamon scented candle when I'm away. Not only does it make me feel warm and fuzzy, but it's name (portable) makes me feel better about bringing it along for the ride." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director
Burn Time: 60 Hours
The Best Luxury Candle For the Winter Season
“This candle is the exemplification of fall coziness. It has a smokey undertone but also includes notes like vanilla and pink pepper to round it out. Keeping it lit for even a little while will make your entire space feel like you’re sitting next to a woodsy fire just as the weather begins to change. It's one of those scents that signals the change in seasons, and it’s one that my family knows to give me as a gift year after year.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer
Burn Time: 40 Hours
Best Stylish Luxury Candle
Talk about a statement candle. If not for the bergamot and black plum mixed with amber and vetiver, purchase Jonathan Adler's Muse Noir candle for the chic design alone.
Burn Time: 48 Hours
The Best Luxury Candle For a Dinner Party
"File this under "too pretty to burn but smells too good not to." The aubergine and gold "Attar № 36" candle looks luxe and elegant but most importantly smells delicious. It layers spices like nutmeg and clove over a base of sandalwood and amber with the subtlest floral finishing notes for an intensely warm aroma. It's the perfect candle to light for a dinner party—fitting since it was crafted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her restaurateur partner Maneesh Goyal as the signature scent of their chic NYC-based Indian eatery, Sona." — Neha Prakash, Entertainment Director
Burn Time: 65 Hours
Best Luxury Candle for Guys
"The sexiest scent in the world. (And perhaps the only brand which can convert husbands into candle believers.)" — Neha Prakash, Entertainment Director
Burn Time: 55 Hours
Best Luxury Candle for Fig Tree Lovers
Every candle hoarder has heard of the famous Diptyque candles, but few have actually made the investment into one of the bigger sizes with five wicks, handmade in the South of France. Earth signs will appreciate the Figuier scent emulating the smell of figs and fresh leaves.
Burn Time: 60 Hours
The Best Luxury Candle for a Full-Bodied Journey
When Tom Ford makes a cherry-scented candle that's "a full-bodied journey into the once-forbidden," you know it has to be good.
Burn Time: 40 Hours
The Most Iconic Luxury Candle
If you haven't smelled this classic candle, you're majorly missing out. Trudon created Abd El Kader for one important reason: to allow users to enjoy the green scents of fresh mint in every room. Mission accomplished. It's warm, fragrant, enticing, and if you fancy a pretty bottle, you'll drool over this one.
Burn Time: 60 Hours
Best Luxury Candle for a Refreshing Scent
With 100 (!) hours of burn time, Voluspa's paraben-free and sulfate-free candle smells like summer flowers in a glass. It's a clean scent made of orchid, lily, and moss that will become apart of your aesthetic moving forward.
Burn Time: 100 Hours
Best Luxury Candle for the Plant Lover
White jungle flora. Patchouli. Sandalwood. Vetiver. Costa Brazil's vela jungle candle basically screams "a trip to the rainforest" without having to leave your living room. It's also made of natural plant-based waxes and is sustainably sourced, so you can feel good about enhancing your mood.
Burn Time: 60 Hours
Deena Campbell is the Beauty Director of Marie Claire where she oversees all beauty and health content on all platforms.
-
Ranked-Choice Voting Levels the Playing Field for Women & POC
Everything you need to know about the increasingly popular voting system ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Will "Break the Cycle" of the Heir and Spare Cliché With Their Children, Royal Expert Says
They'll avoid the William/Harry, Charles/Andrew, Elizabeth/Margaret situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Likely Feels "Betrayed" and "Bewildered" by Meghan Markle's Interview Revelations, Royal Expert Says
:/
By Iris Goldsztajn