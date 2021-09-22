Best Holiday Gift Ideas of 2021
Astrology Gifts for Your Horoscope-Obsessed Friends
"Sorry your gift is late...Mercury was in retrograde."
-
The 24 Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers in 2021
They're enough to make anyone a morning person.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
32 Affordable Mother's Day Gifts Under $75
Mother's Day gift ideas that are actually cheap (most are way under $75) that she'll love.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
32 Best Mother's Day Gifts to Show How Much You Appreciate Her
Here, 32 Mother's Day gifts your mom will love to use in the house, whether she's into fitness, home decor, or trendy accessories.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Gift Ideas for Your Girlfriend She Won't Hate
Promise.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The Best Holiday Brush Sets to Give as Gifts
…Or keep for yourself.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
The 24 Best Gifts for Weed Lovers That Aren't Corny
No corny pot leaves or dumb puns—promise.
By Cady Drell •
-
63 Gifts for Your Sister, a.k.a. Your Ride or Die
May she remember that when you "borrow" this gift.
By Jaimie Potters •
-
Feminist Gift Ideas for Your Patriarchy-Resisting Friends
Bond over your commitment to freedom, equality, and strength.
By Jaimie Potters •
-
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Has So Many Fashion Gifts I Want For Myself
From Sorel boots to dainty personalized jewelry.
By Jaimie Potters •