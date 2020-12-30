The Best Board Games for Adults for Your Next Night In
You'll never be bored again.
By Julia Marzovilla published
Picture this: It's Saturday night and you're dying to blow off some stream, but it's too cold or too wet to go anywhere. What's a friend group to do? Hear us out: You should play a board game. No, we're not talking about the ones you played as a child. Turns out, there's an entire industry of games specifically created for people over 21. So, grab a bottle of wine—okay, maybe several—and get started. From strategy and two-player games to updated versions of Monopoly or Scrabble, you're bound to find a grown-up game on this list that everyone can agree on. Now you can have a perfectly good time without ever having to leave the house—or changing out of your sweatpants and hoodie. And if you're doing a Zoom game night, check out our picks for that here.
What Do You Meme?® TikTok Edition
If you're feeling out of touch with Gen Z, consider this version of What Do You Meme? It comes in two categories—Barely Safe For Work (BSFW) and Not Safe For Work (NSFW)—so while this might not be the best choice for your office Christmas party, it's perfect for a night in with your friends.
Catan Studios Catan
This game is great if you've got some time on your hands—and honestly, who doesn't right now? It's hailed as "original strategy board game," so now is as good a time as ever to start playing.
Cards Against Humanity
Try as you may, you'll never really escape Cards Against Humanity. It's a textbook good time.
Pictionary Air Party Game
Think of this game as the tech-y updated version of the one you played as a kid. Use the pen to sketch your card in the air while your friends use an app on their phone to decode the drawing.
Monopoly: Longest Game Ever
Hear me out: Monopoly actually gets more fun as you get older. This version is designed to be the longest one ever made, and has some new rules to make that possible. As in, even bankruptcy won't get a player out of the game.
Big Potato The Blockbuster Party Game
Throw it back to the '90s with this retro Blockbuster game. Split up into two teams and duke it out with a series of trivia and Jeopardy-style games.
We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game
Less of a board game and more of a self-help guide, this deck of cards is perfect for wine nights with your nearest and dearest.
Inspiration Play Outrageous Party Game
Gather your funniest friends and play this game. Players have to come up with the most outrageous (hence the name) responses to modern questions before one judge picks the best response.
Drunk Stoned or Stupid: A Party Game
This game comes with 250 cards that will declare which of your friends is most likely to....do a lot of crazy stuff. Prepare to get to know your inner circle a lot better.
DSS Games Trivillennial: The Trivia Game for Millennials
Get educated (or re-educated) on millennial trivia with the 1,000 cards included in this game. From Left Shark to Pizza Rat, you'll become a millennial mastermind.
Spin Master Games Hedbanz Adulting
There's nothing adults like more than making a children's game X-rated. Have your group try to explain what your card says using only yes or no questions.
Scrabble Deluxe Scrabble
Scrabble is having a major resurgence right now, but you didn't hear it from us. This deluxe version of the childhood favorite comes on a spinning board and can be engraved.
LAOZZI Chess Set
You've probably already streamed The Queen's Gambit on Netflix,so why not play an actual game of chess with your friend?
Mattel Escape Room in a Box: Flashback Game
You might not be able to go to an actual escape room right now, so there's no better time to bring it home. You have 90 minutes to decipher a series of codes and puzzles, just like the real thing.
Z-Man Games Carcassonne Board Game Standard
Inspired by a medieval fortress city of the same name, Carcassonne is a tile game where you and your friends have to duke it out for the strongest city.
DOff Topic Off Topic Adult Party Game
Creativity is key in this game. You draw a topic card and then roll a set of dice to see what letter your answers should begin with. You and your friends must race against the clock to see who can write the most words down.
Spin Master Games Family Feud: Late Night Edition
Nominate one of your friends to be a stand-in Steve Harvey and play this adults-only version of the family-friendly game that everyone watches on TV.
Laurence King Publishing Wonder Women Bingo
This game features 48 inspiring women from around the world for a bingo game experience unlike anything you've played before.
Neddy Games Conspiracy Theory Trivia Board Game
Test your knowledge of internet conspiracy theories with this board game. If you want to learn more, each of the cards has a QR code that will teach you anything you want to know.
Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
