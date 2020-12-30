Picture this: It's Saturday night and you're dying to blow off some stream, but it's too cold or too wet to go anywhere. What's a friend group to do? Hear us out: You should play a board game. No, we're not talking about the ones you played as a child. Turns out, there's an entire industry of games specifically created for people over 21. So, grab a bottle of wine—okay, maybe several—and get started. From strategy and two-player games to updated versions of Monopoly or Scrabble, you're bound to find a grown-up game on this list that everyone can agree on. Now you can have a perfectly good time without ever having to leave the house—or changing out of your sweatpants and hoodie. And if you're doing a Zoom game night, check out our picks for that here.