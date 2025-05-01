The Most Fascinating Reality Shows Ever

Reality television has presented us with some compelling drama. From its nascent popularity in the '90s to a time of intense format experimentation in the '00s, reality TV has produced some intriguing, sometimes controversial (and often short-lived) shows. That sense of one-upmanship has continued into the modern day, with results ranging from experimental to totally compelling competitions, dating shows, and lifestyle series. While not every cult-loved or rare reality show is available to watch online, even in the streaming age, you can still find many if you consider yourself a reality fiend. Below, find the most fascinating reality shows of all time.

'Alter Ego' (2021)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your eyes do not deceive you: The above image is a digital avatar of a real person. In Alter Ego, contestants sing backstage and motion capture creates a digital version of them (in a Masked Singer-esque format, except you're not seeing the real person). Judges then assess the performance. This show lasted exactly one season!

'America's Next Top Model' (2003–2018)

(Image credit: Getty Images/George Pimentel/WireImage)

America's Next Top Model shaped the future of reality TV. While you may have been drawn in by the allure of supermodel host Tyra Banks, its unusual modeling challenges, extreme "makeovers," and the intriguing personalities behind many of the competitors kept you hooked. We still can't stop quoting it! See: "I'm not here to make friends!"

'Are You the One?' (2014– )

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This LGBTQ+-friendly show has a fascinating format: eight couples are secretly matched, and the contestants try to determine which person has been "selected" for them. In season 8, the producers changed the show's format from pairing male-female couples to pairing couples of any gender. Beyond the inclusivity, it made for a super-compelling competition.

'Big Brother' (2000– )

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This long-running show cuts off various "houseguests" from the real world and monitors their every move, with guests competing in challenges and being voted off until one winner remains. Aside from the episodes, you can actually watch live feeds.

'Boy Meets Boy' (2003)

(Image credit: Alamy)

In 2003, a gay dating show was pretty ahead of its time. However, this dating show featured a mid-season twist (that also firmly sets back any semblance of its progressivism it in the aughts). As it turns out, half the men the lucky bachelor, actor James Getzlaff, was in the midst of wooing were secretly straight. The cash prize reward at the end would depend on whether Getzlaff chose a gay guy.

'Cheaters' (2000–2021)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Incredibly, this show ran for more than 20 years. As the titles implies, each episode covers a couple wherein one person is cheating. Private investigators are used to catch the cheater, a confrontation is set up, and things get messy (and occasionally violent).

'The Cougar' (2009)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This one-season show hosted by Vivica A. Fox centered around a woman in her 40s's search to find love with a younger man in his 20s. The Bachelor-like premise predates the "age-gap" discourse, and presented some funny scenarios, like one contestant had his first legal drink on the show.

'Dating Naked'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The show varied in format (one season featured a new couple each episode, whereas others had a Bachelor-style dating premise), but the unifying factor was the nudity. Imagine meeting and dating without wearing a stitch of clothing, that's what singles signed up for here and, as it turns out, it made for a cringe-y but binge-worthy watch.

'Farmer Wants a Wife' (2023– )

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Based on a British show of the same name, a single farmer looking for love chooses among various female contestants. However, there's a twist: The ladies hail from the city and have to do farm-related challenges, from working a tractor to performing a pregnancy exam on a cow.

'Full Metal Jousting' (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know that full-contact, competitive jousting is a thing? In this one-season series, 16 competitors, split into two teams, went all Game of Thrones with tournament-style jousts. The winner got $100,000. How did more people not watch this?

'I Wanna Marry 'Harry'' (2014)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one centers around a questionable concept: several women are manipulated into thinking they're competing for the affections of Prince Harry...but it is, in fact, Matthew Hicks, a Prince Harry lookalike. Only four episodes aired before being cancelled due to the obvious problems inherent in the show.

'Joe Millionaire' (2003)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This early '00s reality show was quite a topic of discussion when it debuted. Evan Marriott, the bachelor in the first season, was pitched to various female contestants as a millionaire...but he was just a "regular Joe." In the finale, he and the woman he chose got to split $1 million.

'Kenny vs Spenny' (2002–2010)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice, best friends with opposing personalities, filmed a show in which they competed against each other on challenges ranging from the innocuous ("Who Can Stay Blindfolded The Longest?") to the bizarre ("Who Can Get Further With The Other Guy's Mom?"). Against all odds, it lasted six seasons.

'Kid Nation' (2007)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This controversial show, which only lasted one season but has since become a cult classic, featured 40 kids and tweens between the ages of 8 and 15 tasked with starting a functional society...with zero adult supervision or assistance. What a social experiment.

'Love Is Blind' (2020– )

(Image credit: Netflix)

The whole show is a social experiment exploring the question from the title: Is love truly blind? For 10 days, men and women date in "pods," allowing them to connect and talk without ever meeting in person. When one proposes to the other, they can finally meet and head to a resort with the other contestants for a week. Awkwardness often ensues!

'Love on the Spectrum' (2022– )

(Image credit: Alamy)

Developed after the success of an Australian show of the same name, the American version of Love on the Spectrum is quite sweet. Several people on the autism spectrum explore what it's like to date. Unlike other shows on this list, it's often praised for the sensitivity towards its leads.

'Married At First Sight' (2014– )

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This now-international show has one of those "you can't believe it's true" premises. It originated as a Danish series and (as the title suggests) features several couples set up with another person by "relationship experts," and they agree they'll marry as soon as they meet. They spend eight weeks seeing if it'll work out.

'Murder In Small Town X' (2001)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Technically, this is a hybrid of reality TV, mystery whodunit, and game show. It lasted a single season, with contestants being immersed in a small (fictional) town and being tasked with solving a murder. Each week, one contestant would be "murdered" (i.e., leave the show).

'Opposite Worlds' (2014)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Big Brother style, contestants are separated from the outside world and monitored in a house. Beyond that, the house is split into "future" and "past" versions, with one side containing rudimentary tools and the other having a futuristic "space age" theme. The house is divided by a glass wall, and contestants compete for which side they get to live on. It was cancelled after a single season.

'Outback Jack' (2004)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Outback Jack, the 12 American women participating thought they had signed up to compete in a Bachelor-type show. Instead, they were flown to Australia and forced to compete in the Outback, including parachuting out of a plane to get there. Nevertheless, the man they were trying to win over, Vadim Dale, ended up marrying and having children with the woman who won the competition.

'The Pickup Artist' (2007–2008)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those of us who were interested in learning "the art of the pickup," we could have tuned in to the two seasons of The Pickup Artist. Watch Mystery (Erik von Markovik), a pickup artist, educate eight men in becoming extremely suave and good at flirting. (Allegedly.)

'The Real World' (1992–2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of MTV's longest-running reality shows, The Real World (later just Real World), profoundly impacted reality television. Before it became known as a place for young people to behave badly, the early seasons tackled the difficulties of growing up and covered issues from AIDS to addiction. And it featured regular people!

'Sexy Beasts' (2014–2021)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a British dating show with a wild twist (pun intended). A single person and three potential suitors are all covered with prosthetic makeup to look like literal beasts. They all go on dates, and whoever the singleton chooses has their makeup removed so the two can meet without makeup.

'The Simple Life' (2003–2007)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ah, yes. Socialites Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are tasked with completing low-paying jobs ranging from camp counselor to farmer to cleaner. Was it a tactful, thoughtful depiction? Not really, but it made both Hilton and Richie mega-famous, and the tone was often effective in being tongue-in-cheek.

'Squid Game: The Challenge' (2023– )

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An actual reality show based on the hit Netflix series mercifully didn't end with contestants being brutally murdered. More than 450 players compete for more than $4.5 million, with games including some iconic ones from the show ("Red Light, Green Light," anyone?)

'Survivor' (2000– )

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the more long-standing shows on this list, Survivor puts its contestants through the physical and emotional wringer—isolating them, forcing them to fend for themselves, and engaging in alliances and competitions with the other contestants. Playing the long game has never been more important than on this show.

'The Swan' (2004–2005)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of the most controversial shows on this list, two "ugly ducklings" got extreme makeovers (courtesy of cosmetic surgeons and trainers, among others). At the end of the three-month process, the so-called more attractive one would go on to compete in a beauty pageant.

'Temptation Island' (2001–2003; 2019–2023; 2025– )

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Probably not surprisingly, this show was both highly controversial and highly popular. Four (not married) couples are split up for two weeks and placed on an island with a bunch of hot singles. There have been many international versions of the show, if you want more.

'Toddlers and Tiaras' (2009–2016)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This hit show led to several spinoffs, but like many shows that center around pageants (especially starring kids), it garnered a ton of controversy. Part of its watchability was that, even in 2009 when it first aired, the world it inhabited was far from the mainstream.

'Too Hot to Handle' (2020– )

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Several singletons are sent to an island and told they can't engage in any romantic activity. Every time they do, money is deducted from their final cash prize. New contestants come in throughout their stay. Shenanigans often ensue!

'Vanderpump Rules' (2013–2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes this show so fascinating is its origins versus its ultimate destination. Originally, the show documented Lisa Vanderpump and the people working at her restaurants and bars. Those staffers became known entities in their own right...eventually leading to the most dramatic cheating scandal in modern reality TV history. Scandoval!

'Vanilla Ice Goes Amish' (2014)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The premise is right there in the title: Rapper Vanilla Ice went into an Amish community to help with home renovation and learn from the community. It's not as out-there as it sounds (The Vanilla Ice Project saw the rapper renovating homes in Florida)—and fans thought it was awesome.