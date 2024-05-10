While the idea of a quiet night in typically conjures images of several hours spent horizontally on a couch watching sweet rom-coms or comforting feel-good movies, sometimes you want something a bit more high-stakes. For those nights—when you’re feeling up to spending two hours on the edge of your seat, but (usually) without the guts and gore of a classic horror movie—a thriller is your best bet.

But before you start the dreaded endless scroll on Netflix to find the perfect offering within the genre, check out this list instead. We’ve done the work for you and rounded up over 20 of the best thrillers on the streamer, from high-intensity heist movies to eerie post-apocalyptic pictures, so you're sure to find something here that’ll get your heart pumping.

'The Accountant' (2016)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

No, Ben Affleck doesn’t play a “spicy accountant” of the type popularized by TikTok, but he’s also not a regular old number cruncher in this action thriller. Instead, he uses his “creative accounting” practices to clean up the paper trails of fraud left behind by criminal organizations around the world—until one of his assignments goes wrong, making him the target of a team of hitmen.

WATCH IT

'All Good Things' (2010)

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

If you’re diving back into all the Robert Durst drama amid the release of the long-awaited second season of The Jinx—one the best true crime documentaries of 2024—don't forget to stream this 2010 thriller. Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst star in this fictionalized account of Durst’s alleged murders of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, and a neighbor, Morris Black, as well as the murder of his friend Susan Berman, for which he was found guilty in 2021. In an interesting twist, the real-life Durst enjoyed the film so much that he allowed its director, Andrew Jarecki, to interview him; those recorded interviews ultimately turned into The Jinx, which led to Durst’s conviction in the Berman case.

WATCH IT

'The Beguiled' (2017)

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Sofia Coppola tried her hand at the psychological thriller genre with this adaptation of the 1966 novel The Beguiled. The eerie, unsettling film is set during the Civil War at a girls' school in Virginia, where the small group of remaining students and teachers—played by Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning, among others—are split between horror and delight when a wounded Union soldier (Colin Farrell) finds his way to the school.

WATCH IT

'Bird Box' (2018)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on Josh Malerman's 2014 novel of the same name, this post-apocalyptic thriller was a massive hit for Netflix when it was released in late 2018. If you somehow missed the boat then, here’s a quick overview: It stars Sandra Bullock as a woman forced to navigate a terrifying new reality in which catching sight of mysterious entities drives people insane and suicidal, so the only way to survive is to move about the world completely blindfolded.

WATCH IT

'The Call' (2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This 2020 South Korean film is basically the thriller version of The Lake House. In this case, instead of Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves sending each other love letters two years apart, a young woman in 2019 begins receiving calls on an old landline at her childhood home from a woman in 1999, and their conversations begin changing both of their lives—in mostly terrible ways.

WATCH IT

'Darlings' (2022)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This Hindi-language black comedy has plenty of funny moments and a healthy dose of sweet mother-daughter bonding, but the murder plot at its core still firmly earns it a spot on this list. Darlings follows Alia Bhatt’s Badru as she enlists her mother’s help to get revenge on her husband, a violent alcoholic—and chaos ensues.

WATCH IT

'The Devil All the Time' (2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the 2011 novel of the same name, this psychological crime thriller follows a cast of interconnected characters in Ohio across several decades in the mid-20th century. Its star-studded cast includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, Eliza Scanlen, Sebastian Stan, and more, all of whom play people plagued by darkness, including a World War II vet, an abusive preacher, and a husband-wife serial killer team.

WATCH IT

'Emily the Criminal' (2022)

(Image credit: Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment)

Is there anything more disturbing than student loans and unfair hiring practices? Aubrey Plaza takes on the titular role in this crime film, as a young woman bogged down with student debt and unable to find a well-paying job due to a felony conviction on her record. Inevitably, she gets swept up in a ring of credit card scammers.

WATCH IT

'Fair Play' (2023)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This (criminally overlooked) Netflix original starts as a sexy romance movie about newly engaged couple Emily and Luke, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, who have to keep their relationship a secret at the hedge fund where they both work. But things quickly take a turn in the relationship when one of the pair gets a major promotion—leaving the other flailing and increasingly resentful.

WATCH IT

'The Good Nurse' (2022)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This ripped-from-the-headlines movie is based on the true story of serial killer Charles Cullen, who’s believed to have killed at least dozens, if not hundreds, of patients while working as a nurse from the late ‘80s through the early 2000s. Eddie Redmayne plays Cullen in this dramatization of the disturbing story—and earned several major award nominations for his truly unsettling performance—while Jessica Chastain stars as another nurse who initially befriends Cullen before beginning to suspect him.

WATCH IT

'Hold the Dark' (2018)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This eerie and very dark 2018 film takes place in a remote Alaskan village, where several children appear to have been killed by a pack of wolves. Riley Keough plays Medora, the mother of one of the children, who hires Jeffrey Wright’s Russell, a wolf expert, to hunt down the animals responsible before her husband (Alexander Skarsgård) returns from the war in Iraq.

WATCH IT

'I Care a Lot' (2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rosamund Pike earned a Golden Globe for her lead role in this very dark comedy-thriller. She plays Marla Grayson, who’s made a living by running a lucrative elder financial abuse scam—until one of her targets turns out to be the mother of a powerful mafia boss. A wild showdown ensues, culminating in a shocking final act.

WATCH IT

'Inside Man' (2006)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Spike Lee’s take on a classic heist movie, Inside Man, stars Clive Owen as Dalton Russell, the mastermind behind a Wall Street bank heist that soon turns into a hostage situation, and Denzel Washington, who plays the NYPD detective tasked with negotiating an end to Russell’s plot. That incredibly complex, ingenious plot is peeled back one layer at a time and ultimately grows to implicate a much bigger crime than the bank robbery itself.

WATCH IT

'The Killer' (2023)

(Image credit: Netflix)

No list of the best thrillers would be complete without an entry from genre giant David Fincher, and luckily for Netflix subscribers, his latest film went straight to the streamer. It stars Michael Fassbender in the titular role, a professional assassin whose highly regimented life suddenly takes a turn for the unpredictable after he makes a major error on a job.

WATCH IT

'Leave the World Behind' (2023)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Be warned: This is one of those apocalypse movies that feels a little too real. Adapted from Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name, Leave the World Behind stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a married couple who take their family on a weekend getaway that delves into chaos when the owner of their rental house (Mahershala Ali) returns in the middle of the night looking for a place to stay. As he and his daughter (Myha'la) interrupt their vacation because of a major cybersecurity attack that has sent most technology and communication services offline and provoked fears of massive breakdowns of the world order, tension follows as the two families must agree how to face the potential end of the world together.

WATCH IT

'The Little Things' (2021)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Denzel Washington took on a detective role yet again in this 2021 psychological thriller. In it, his character teams up with another detective, played by Rami Malek, to track down the culprit behind a string of murders, with Jared Leto’s creepy Albert Sparma as the prime suspect. The noir-ish film received mixed reviews, but many critics praised its classic, pulpy style and the performances of all three main actors.

WATCH IT

'Luckiest Girl Alive' (2022)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mila Kunis stars in this Netflix adaption of Jessica Knoll’s hit 2015 novel, which should come with a trigger warning for sexual assault and gun violence. The title is very much a sarcastic one: The main character, Ani, had an extremely traumatic childhood, during which she survived both a horrific sexual assault and a school shooting—but it’s not until the movie goes on that we find out the full, devastating extent of each event, and how they’ve impacted Ani’s adult life.

WATCH IT

'Luther: The Fallen Sun' (2023)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Idris Elba’s gritty detective returned after a few years away from TV screens in Luther: The Fallen Sun, the first feature-length addition to the Luther series. In the movie, which picks up where the fifth season of the show left off—spoiler alert for the final episode!—Luther escapes from prison to help end the crimes of a wealthy serial killer.

WATCH IT

'The Pale Blue Eye' (2022)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another novel adaptation, this 2022 mystery film is set in 1830 and stars Christian Bale as a retired detective sent to investigate a murder at West Point, where he enlists the help of one Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling). Fun fact: The real-life Poe was a cadet at West Point at that time, though he brought his military career to an abrupt end just a few months later.

WATCH IT

'The Weekend Away' (2022)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This 2022 Netflix original based on Sarah Alderson's 2021 novel is about a girls' trip gone very, very wrong. Leighton Meester plays new mom Beth, who goes on a weekend getaway to Croatia with her best friend Kate (Christina Wolfe), only to wake up after their first night there with Kate missing. As Beth tries to get to the bottom of Kate’s disappearance, she must sift through an increasingly tangly web of lies and cover-ups.

WATCH IT

'The Woman in the Window' (2021)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Amy Adams took on the titular role of an agoraphobic woman, child psychologist Anna Fox, who keeps an eye on her neighbors from inside her apartment in Netflix’s 2021 adaptation of the A.J. Finn bestseller. As she continues to watch the people inside the homes around hers—played by Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, and more—Anna’s observations eventually get her wrapped up in a serial killer’s plot, from which she must save herself, as the police have deemed her an untrustworthy witness.

WATCH IT